Rob Huebel Joins The Cast Of Key And Peele’s Now Even More Awesome-Sounding ‘Keanu’

There are a few relatively unsung, journeymen supporting comedy actors out there, the utility infielders of comedy, who rarely get lead roles but nonetheless make everything they’re in better. I’m sure there are more, but the first two that come to mind for me are Kathryn Hahn and Rob Huebel, the latter of whom just scored a part in Key and Peele’s upcoming vehicle, Keanu. Which is the name of their characters’ stolen cat, which gets stolen by a street gang. Long story short, this sounds awesome.
Rob Huebel has joined the cast of New Line’s comedy Keanu, which also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Nia Long, Jordan Peele and Will Forte.
The script, written by Peele and Alex Rubens, revolves around a group of friends pretending to be drug dealers in order to rescue a stolen cat.
Peter Atencio, director of Key and Peele’s Comedy Central series, will helm Keanu, which is set for release on April 22. [TheHollywoodReporter]
Key and Peele never lack for ideas (only for editing, every once in a while) so I’m going to assume that this will be amazing. I’m further hoping that the street gang includes Eduardo. He’s loco.
Or maybe Keegan Michael Key’s most underrated character, Billy Yellowcorn. He may not be Key’s funniest character, but… well, there are layers there, man.
Claiming to be a native american is so gauche. Now’s the time to go all out and claim Romianism.
I think the only Key & Peele skit I ever laughed at was the football player name announcements bit. Everything else I’ve seen them do is like 12:58am Gary Kroeger SNL filler.
Peele can’t even get top two billing in his own movie. I really hope he doesn’t become the next Kel/Jazzy Jeff.
Jazzy Jeff is the man. No one talks shit on Jazz.
Now I have another reason to avoid this movie, Huebel is the worst.
Don’t worry you can just keep watching pieces of shit like Inside Out.
what about the black high school teacher movie?
Vince – can you expand on what you mean about Key & Peele and their editing? I’m a big fan of their work (from before they even had their own show) but didn’t know what you meant with that? I’m trying to think of skits/segments and the editing but drawing a blank.