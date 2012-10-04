Rob Zombie’s ‘The Lords Of Salem’ Has A Strange New Teaser Trailer

When it comes to his career as a writer and director of horror films, Rob Zombie has received his fair share of both positive and negative reviews. But somewhere in my brain, there’s a 16-year old loser watching Beavis and Butthead rave about White Zombie’s “Thunder Kiss 65”, so I’m always going to be fond of the 47-year old purveyor of the macabre. Also, The Devil’s Rejects was pretty great.
Fortunately, Zombie is back to making his unique brand of horror films – as opposed to studio retreads like Halloween – with The Lords of Salem, which takes us back to the era of heavy metal as a link to Satan, or the good old days, as I call it. A new teaser trailer for Lords has hit the web and it looks… freaky as all hell. It has witches being burned at the stake, freaks licking babies and a hot girl riding a ram.
Basically, it was made by Rob Zombie.
As for the actual plot of this spectacular mess, I’ll let IMDB user UHM explain it:
Heidi, a blond rock chick, DJs at a local radio station, and together with the two Hermans (Whitey and Munster) forms part of the “Big H Radio Team.” A mysterious wooden box containing a vinyl record arrives for Heidi, a gift of the Lords. She assumes it’s a rock band on a mission to spread their word. As Heidi and Whitey play the Lords’ record, it starts to play backwards, and Heidi experiences a flashback to a past trauma. Later, Whitey plays the Lords’ record, dubbing them the Lords of Salem, and to his surprise, the record plays normally and is a massive hit with his listeners. The arrival of another wooden box from the Lords presents the Big H team with free tickets, posters and records to host a gig in Salem. Soon, Heidi and her cohorts are far from the rock spectacle they’re expecting. The original Lords of Salem are returning and they’re out for blood.
Sounds pretty rad, bros and broettes. *goes back to listening to One Direction*
That was certainly the Stefon of movie trailers.
He knows where the hottest Satanic orgies are.
Where did his crow hat go?
Rob Zombie: And then there’s this blond chick riding a ram
Studio Exec:…um…like a horse?
Rob Zombie: No, no, man…like a strippers pole.
Studio Exec: um…O….K…so where is she riding this ram?
Rob Zombie: It’s in a mens bathroom with 30 urinals, and LIGHTS! NEON FLAME LIGHTS!
Studio Exec: Rob…You’ve done it again! Instant green light!
“. . . a special child appears.”
Rob Zombie presents: Short Bus
“Robert Ezekiel Zombie, you turn down that ominous classical music and set the table for an extremely unsettling supper!”
“Hey! You got Kubrick all over my Zombie!”
“No, you got Zombie all over my Kubrick!”
Let’s make a movie!
I’ll be there opening night.
Casting by Finnish Death Metal fans.
I’ll never forgive him for House of 1000 Corpses playing in our dorms seemingly every damn day. The only redeeming factor…. “DR. SATTTAAAAAAANNNNN!!!!”
Oh and both Halloweens, casting his wife in everything and getting “Educated Horses” stuck in my head
Was that Carrie Fisher as one of the Hocus Pocus looking women, on the far right towards the end of the clip?
This sounds like it would be good! Except for the part about Rob Zombie.
I’m kinda hard right now. Like really hard. It’s uncomfortable.
I like Rob Zonbie. I hate that he puts his talentless wife in everything. (I’d totally bang her tho)
If I ever get the chance to write for TV or film I’m going to use the name Rod Zonbie.
Zombie
So…This is what the career of an unwhimsical Tim Burton would look like.
Oh wow, Sherie Moon Zombie is in this?
But no really…Zombie sucks.
Looks like Rob Zombie’s take on The Gathering of the Juggalos
Was this made by Rob Zombie or Les Miserables Zombie?
Hmmm,I know this name,as having something to do with Piggy D . I thought it was Piggs,and a bunch of his buddies ,doing a possible band with this name,or something piggy was doing with these guys . John 5 may have been one of them,but I don’t *think* so …. This goes back to about…2006 ? I am pretty sure this is also a song on one of Robs albums,from when Piggy first joined as Robs bassist . There used to be MySpace pages for all the lords of Salem members,and Rob wasn’t one of them . Curious …..
I reminisce a time I was drinking before seeing House of 1,000 Corpses and mid way through my buddy hurls in the theatre. Good times. As far as this new movie goes I do happen to love pretend bands with pretend songs in pretend movies where everything is pretend. Leave it all behind when I walk out. Hopefully the “hit song” is actually something decent so I don’t have to just assume people in pretend land have shitty taste in music. As long as its better than ‘Scotty dont Know’ I think I’ll be ok with it.