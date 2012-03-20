Robert De Niro "controversy" makes me want to murder everyone

Robert De Niro is in big trouble today for some provocative and inflammatory language he used the other day at OH GOD I CAN’T DO IT, THIS IS THE DUMBEST NON-CONTROVERSY OF ALL TIME SOMEONE MAKE IT STOP

Robert De Niro, who along with his wife, Grace Hightower (above right), hosted first lady Michelle Obama for a fund-raiser at their Manhattan eatery on Monday evening.

In introductions to the first lady before she addressed the crowd of about 85 people, De Niro quipped, “Callista Gingrich. Karen Santorum. Ann Romney. Now do you really think our country is ready for a white first lady?” According to a pool report from the evening, the line drew a roar of laughs, and De Niro added, “Too soon, right?”

Too soon for what? A Leno monolog? That shit’s so tame Trump’s kid tried to shoot it.

The joke, coming from a figure who’s normally reticent in media interviews, drew a sharp rebuke from Newt Gingrich, who has staked part of his campaign on railing against media and Washington elites. He charged that De Niro’s remark was divisive and called on President Obama to apologize.

(*puts gun in mouth*)

“What De Niro said last night was inexcusable, and the president should apologize for him. It was at an Obama fund-raiser. It is exactly wrong; it divides the country,” Gingrich said, according to CNN.

“De Niro is rich enough he probably doesn’t notice the price of gasoline,” Gingrich said, per CNN. “He’s successful enough he probably doesn’t notice the unemployment rate. As the Hollywood actor, he might well be shortsighted enough he doesn’t understand what it might do to our children and our grandchildren.” [Variety]

(*cocks pistol*)

First Lady Michelle Obama‘s press secretary for the election campaign Olivia Alair scolded actor Robert DeNiro over his controversial joke at a fundraiser in New York, calling it “inappropriate.” [MediaIte]

REALLY?!?!?!?!?!? GAAAAAAAAHHH!!! I’m sorry, I don’t even have a joke here, I hope all these worthless idiots die in a car fire. I want someone to explain exactly how they think that half-joke was in any way offensive and then we can all throw pointy rocks at their crotch for being a goddamned moron who shouldn’t procreate. Don’t you f*cking dare apologize, De Niro. Take a stand on behalf of the great silent majority of people with more than half a brain.

UPDATE: Of course he apologized.

