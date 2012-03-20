Robert De Niro "controversy" makes me want to murder everyone

Robert De Niro is in big trouble today for some provocative and inflammatory language he used the other day at OH GOD I CAN’T DO IT, THIS IS THE DUMBEST NON-CONTROVERSY OF ALL TIME SOMEONE MAKE IT STOP
Robert De Niro, who along with his wife, Grace Hightower (above right), hosted first lady Michelle Obama for a fund-raiser at their Manhattan eatery on Monday evening.
In introductions to the first lady before she addressed the crowd of about 85 people, De Niro quipped, “Callista Gingrich. Karen Santorum. Ann Romney. Now do you really think our country is ready for a white first lady?” According to a pool report from the evening, the line drew a roar of laughs, and De Niro added, “Too soon, right?”
Too soon for what? A Leno monolog? That shit’s so tame Trump’s kid tried to shoot it.
The joke, coming from a figure who’s normally reticent in media interviews, drew a sharp rebuke from Newt Gingrich, who has staked part of his campaign on railing against media and Washington elites. He charged that De Niro’s remark was divisive and called on President Obama to apologize.
(*puts gun in mouth*)
“What De Niro said last night was inexcusable, and the president should apologize for him. It was at an Obama fund-raiser. It is exactly wrong; it divides the country,” Gingrich said, according to CNN.
“De Niro is rich enough he probably doesn’t notice the price of gasoline,” Gingrich said, per CNN. “He’s successful enough he probably doesn’t notice the unemployment rate. As the Hollywood actor, he might well be shortsighted enough he doesn’t understand what it might do to our children and our grandchildren.” [Variety]
(*cocks pistol*)
First Lady Michelle Obama‘s press secretary for the election campaign Olivia Alair scolded actor Robert DeNiro over his controversial joke at a fundraiser in New York, calling it “inappropriate.” [MediaIte]
REALLY?!?!?!?!?!? GAAAAAAAAHHH!!! I’m sorry, I don’t even have a joke here, I hope all these worthless idiots die in a car fire. I want someone to explain exactly how they think that half-joke was in any way offensive and then we can all throw pointy rocks at their crotch for being a goddamned moron who shouldn’t procreate. Don’t you f*cking dare apologize, De Niro. Take a stand on behalf of the great silent majority of people with more than half a brain.
UPDATE: Of course he apologized.
What I don’t understand is why Obama should apologize for something someone else said at an event he didn’t even attend.
Gingrich is grasping at straws.
More like grasping at hayseeds. Zing!
I am a gentleman of southern descent who grew up on a family farm–a “hayseed,” if you will.
What TyroneSlothrop said this afternoon was inexcusable, and AnthonyTX should apologize for him. It was in reply to Anthony TX’s comment. It is exactly wrong; it divides the FilmDrunk comments section.
“Retarded Pig crashes the party” should be the headline of any story involving Newt Gingrich
Controversial? That?! With black people involved the n-word, slavery, lynching and Jim Crow are the only ways to illicit controversy.
Obama’s camp calling this controversy just goes to show that our president isn’t as black as some of ya’ll niggas think.
I’m assuming you can’t read.
illicit controversy?
(*pistols cock*)
Its doubly offensive considering Gingrich’s comments about black people and welfare/paychecks.
Too bad this isn’t 1980 Robert DeNiro. He would have called Gingrich a faggot, his wife a cunt and their maid a slanty-eyed gook. God, I miss the 80s.
Robert De Niro should hire a better writer.
In other highly charged political news, Vince, have you noticed that your doppelganger got loose and killed a bunch of Afghan civvies? [goo.gl]
Whoa!
Ho, ho, Vancey shares a grin with the American hero who might single-handedly end the war in Afghanistan.
I think I had that same reaction.
Anybody else think Newt Gingrich kinda looks like someone put a Muppet in the dryer?
Gingrich is so full of hot air he probably doesn’t notice global warming.
Gingrich is so fat and white he would probably get mistaken for the Stay Puft Marshmallow man on the set of Ghostbusters.
I wish De Niro would have said that, it would have been much funnier and cause the same reaction
Meet the Fockheads
A WHITE FIRST LADY??
Hey, it worked in Blazing Saddles.
I heard the President has invited Deniro, Newt and their wives to the whitehouse for skittles and beers to discuss race issues.
I have GOT to get on that invite list!
When you say skittles and beers, you do mean together right? Skittlebrau is the shit.
why does he say it’s “divisive?” de niro is white, right? it suddenly occurs to me, however, “nero” means black in Italian. the plot thickens (no it doesn’t)
Relax Newt, his offensive joke wasn’t even accurate. They’re not white skinned, they’re fabricated from the flesh toned plastic used to make mannequins and Barbie dolls.
I think Michelle should take a vacation until all this blows over.
Agreed! What? Oh. poop
Gingrich is just doing this for the money. He has no shot at winning, but the higher he can keep his profile the more consulting/speaking fee/TV money he can make. How someone who is constantly pandering to exactly 30%(I hope) of the country can accuse someone else of dividing the country makes my head hurt.
Even 30% its to much and is probably a lot higher
Y’all notice how black first ladies greet foreign dignitaries and heads of state like ‘dis…
* Pantomimes Hive Five, Fist Bump*
And white first ladies greet foreign dignitaries and heads of state like ‘dis…
*Clenches butt cheeks together, Does Robot Hand Shake*
De Niro should apologize for queefing a lame zinger that Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell never had the chance to make.
I heard Whoopi Goldberg passed on that joke…
An escalating arms race of fake outrage.
Looks to me like DeNiro has a case of the ol super pink nose.
Gingrich then added, “but in the spirit of non-divisiveness, I am going to divorce this dried up old Plasticine cow over here, and get me a nice supple Latina wife. As long as she doesn’t speak a word of Spanish. Beat it Milky White! You’re late for chemo anyway!”
In other news:
Gay newts are found to be too offensive to Newt Gingrich’s republican values to be left alive.
De Niro’s responds to his highly controversial first lady comments with: “I apologize for my earlier remarks. They were done in ‘Gingpoor’ taste.”
Newt: You ain’t sposed to marry the help, Bobby! You just git ’em pregnant and then ship ’em down state so you don’t get embarrassed of havin’ one of ’em half&half babies.
If we had a Presdent named Newt, I feel like all the other world leaders would beat him up just because his name is Newt. I heard Ahmadinejad’s indian rope burns are wicked painful.
Read this immediately after some other stuff on Trayvon Martin.
I don’t think I can adequately describe how I feel right now. Depressaraged, or something. Fuck.
Whaaaaaaaat the fuuuuuuuuuck? That fat fuck is losing his mind. Is it possible he’s got syphilis?
More directly at Calista Gingrich: We’re not ready to have a First Lady clearly placed here by an alien race that closely resembles praying mantises.
Newt: Robert De Niro mostly makes fun of whites. Mostly.
Affirmative.
*Hides in air vent, strokes hair on decapitated dolls head*
A guy who’s been in Congress forever with a guaranteed paycheck and medical benefits (and who probably speaks for thousands of dollars a show) is soooooo in touch with the people. I mean, Newt probably has to tip his driver to pump his gas for him, just like the common man.
Robert DeNiro’s wife’s black and my Lambo is blue.
*looks around for Donk, shrugs*
I’m offended, or something.
Black people have names like Obama and White people have names like Newt.
I renew my objection against talking politics on FilmDrunk, but you guys went pretty funny with it, and I can’t really complain about my toxic politics allergy. Anyone clamoring for the title of “has biggest reason to take offense” needs to pull the airhose out of their orifice.
He says someone else is divisive and too rich to understand the plight of the common man? Irony, thy name is Newt Gingrich.
Callista Gingrich isn’t white. She’s translucent.
I can’t wait to see what Newt’s fourth wife looks like. Albino? Mannequin? Albino mannequin?
Robot chicken?
As a married man, I demand that Gingrich apologize for his stance on the sanctity of marriage. His comments do not reflect the vast majority of us married men who DON’T draw up divorce papers when our first wife is in the recovery room after cancer surgery, and then demand an “open marriage” from our second wives while because we’re banging an intern who will become our third wife.
Fuck Deniro apologized already, “My remarks, although spoken with satirical jest, were not meant to offend or embarrass anyone, especially the first lady.”
via a blog with a really annoying color scheme:
[omg.yahoo.com]
Anyone else find it funny that Gingrich said De Niro was being dividing the country through mentioning race, and then immediately started dividing the country by class by mentioning that De Niro should shut up cause he’s rich?
Scratch that “being” in there. I was gonna type “being divisive”, but then switched to “dividing”. Y’all know how it is.
Good thing it’s DeNiro or else he’d be getting lynched in the media.
It must be super hard walking around with an outrage boner 24 hours a day.
This is why you never pull the “have you no decency” act; then everyone starts doing it.
Can we stop pretending there’s any moral high ground for any of these idiots, liberal or conservative?