Robert Downey owns a 6-foot flying Iron Man (with video)

Just in case earning $50 million for The Avengers wasn’t reward enough, Robert Downey Jr.’s staff also got him a wrap gift to celebrate the end of shooting: a one-of-a-kind, six-foot, flying model of Iron Man. The irony of money is that the richer you are, the more people want to give you free stuff. That’s why I always wear a top hat and a speedo with dollar signs on it.
It is, in fact, a flying RC Iron Man built by master model plane maker and proprietor of RC Superhero, Greg Tanous. The model stands 6 feet tall replete with glowing eyes, chest piece, hands, and feet. Details on the custom-built aircraft’s specs and capabilites are sketchy, though it does look uncannily like the 19-inch models that are available on Amazon. [Gizmodo]
Okay, so it’s technically more of a larger-than-average model plane shaped like Iron Man than a flying Iron Man per se. Still pretty badass in my book. It’s yet another reason that I find Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark to be nearly indistinguishable. Whenever people ask what cocaine feels like, I just want to show them a video of Robert Downey Jr. being all witty and confident and handsome and cool and say “That. It makes you feel like that.”
[banner image via Getty]
Old RDJ would have immediately started using this to ferry narcotics over the border and gone a ballistic binge of decedent glee culminating in his arrest running around Sunset with the remains of the suit on screeching, “I am inside you!”
New RJD will prop it in a corner, take a shot of wheat grass extract, and engage in meditative contemplation of the preternatural likeness of Kurt Vonegut he witness in his morning fiber purge.
Must. Have.
What does cocaine feel like? Ask RDJ about his wrap gift for Less Than Zero.
What does RDJ fell like? Ask cocaine.
*feel
V, Why do people ask you what cocaine feels like?
Describing something as ‘Replete with feet’ makes me think of the Luggage from Discworld.
I ordered a 6 foot tall flying replica of Kate Upton.
Pro-tip: those little propellers can really cut you, so don’t insert random body parts into the model’s orifices, as tempting as that may be.
This feels like a really great way to fuck with Afghanistan.
Only a matter of time before they get turned into drones.
Him, if they use something like that, but make it totally green, they could make the flying shots more realistic in the movies when they animate over it or whatever. I could barely finish that sentence because I already stopped caring about what I was saying.
He also has a life size Robert Downey robot that gets high and walks into peoples houses naked in the middle of the night, or at least that’s what he told the police.
I saw RDJ has a 6 foot flying Iron Man and my first thought was “I thought Ronnie James Dio was dead”