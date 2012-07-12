Robert Pattinson's 'Cosmopolis' Looks Busy

While most of us are waiting patiently for the release of Twilight: Breaking Wind Dawn Pt. 2 on November 16, Robert Pattinson’s career beyond the sparkly fangs continues on August 7 with the very poorly received Bel Ami, and on August 17 with the much more anticipated Cosmopolis.

Directed by the excellent David Cronenberg, whose frat name had to have been Bronenberg, Cosmopolis is a delicious fruity drink futuristic science fiction tale that is ripped from today’s headlines. It sort of has an Occupy Wall Street meets The Jetsons feel to it.

Here’s the summary from Rotten Tomatoes…

New York City, not-too-distant-future: Eric Packer, a 28 year-old finance golden boy dreaming of living in a civilization ahead of this one, watches a dark shadow cast over the firmament of the Wall Street galaxy, of which he is the uncontested king. As he is chauffeured across midtown Manhattan to get a haircut at his father’s old barber, his anxious eyes are glued to the yuan’s exchange rate: it is mounting against all expectations, destroying Eric’s bet against it. Eric Packer is losing his empire with every tick of the clock. Meanwhile, an eruption of wild activity unfolds in the city’s streets. Petrified as the threats of the real world infringe upon his cloud of virtual convictions, his paranoia intensifies during the course of his 24-hour cross-town odyssey. Packer starts to piece together clues that lead him to a most terrifying secret…

I cut off the last line of that summary, because what the hell, people? What happened to the time when we used to leave a film’s trailer – after the jump – up to the imagination until people actually paid money to see it? Sure, there is probably a ton of exciting plot points in between him being a billionaire and the terrifying secret, but this movie looks pretty good and I’d like to see it. Secret means don’t tell people, jerks. Damn it, this makes me angry.