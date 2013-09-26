Robin Williams Once Tried To Buy A Dildo At A Sex Shop As Mrs. Doubtfire

Robin Williams has been promoting his new TV series, The Crazy Ones, and that included stops at both Reddit and The Late Show with David Letterman yesterday. But this is also the 20th anniversary year of the release of the classic crossdressing comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, so some Redditors were also curious to know about what went into that iconic role and if he had some fun stories from the set.

Of course he did. It’s Robin Williams, so he probably has 100 stories, each with a different voice. But the particular story that he felt like telling involved him staying in character and paying a visit to a San Francisco merchant.

One time in makeup as Mrs. Doubtfire, I walked into a sex shop in San Francisco and tried to buy a double-headed dildo. Just because. Why not? And the guy was about to sell it to me until he realized it was me – Robin Williams – not an older Scottish woman coming in to look for a very large dildo and a jar of lube. He just laughed and said “what are you doing here” and I left. Did I make the purchase? No. * Did I walk away with a really good story? *Yes.

Bullsh*t. You know he bought that dildo. Anyway, he shared the story again with Letterman last night and added a few extra details and voices, because you knew he would.