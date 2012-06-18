Rock of Ages bombs, Sandler has worst opening since Happy Gilmore

Madagascar and Prometheus topped the box office for the second week in a row, while the new releases basically flopped. Adam Shankman’s Tom Cruise jukebox nightmare Rock of Ages grossed just $15 (according to early estimates) on a $75 million budget. It turns out celebrities singing crappy versions of played out corporate rock songs wasn’t quite the draw Warner had hoped. Meanwhile, Sony released Adam Sandler’s That’s My Boy with an R-rating, not realizing that the only person in America over the age of 17 still excited about new Adam Sandler movies is Armond White, and he sees them for free. That made $13 million, landing in fifth place, on a $70 million budget.
Rock of Ages had the sixth-highest opening ever for a musical, and third all-time for one adapted from a stage production. That being said, with a prime Summer date, a massive release, recognizable tunes and an all-star cast, the movie should have done much better. Clearly, the goal was to see similar results as past Summer musicals Mamma Mia! ($27.8 million) and Hairspray ($27.5 million), and Rock of Ages didn’t come close.
The audience skewed female (62 percent) and older (74 percent over 25), and they awarded the movie a “B” CinemaScore.
That’s My Boy wound up even lower than Rock of Ages with a terrible $13 million from 3,030 locations. That’s a little over half of Jack and Jill’s $25 million debut last November, and that movie was already on the low-end for Adam Sandler comedies. It was also lower than notorious Sandler bomb Little Nicky, which earned $16.1 million in its opening weekend. In fact, That’s My Boy had the worst debut for a live-action traditional Sandler comedy since 1996’s Happy Gilmore ($8.5 million). [BoxOfficeMojo]
On the whole, the box office was down 15% from the same weekend last year, and the same weekend last year had Green Lantern. When you can’t even make money on Adam Sandler mailing it in anymore, it might be time to panic.
In other Happy Madison news, Bucky Larson is still 0% on RottenTomatoes.
That’s last week’s chart.
“Safety Not Guaranteed” was good. Go see that.
I’d also like someone to explain to me how That’s My Boy cost $70 million to make. Please tell me Sandler is taking a $65 million cut for himself.
I assume because they had to pay out royalties for all the jokes they stole.
You really can’t say Sandler movies ever lose money because at least half the budget is his salary. And another quarter goes to his buddies that he would have to give money to if they weren’t acting in his movies.
Haha, you suck, Tom Cruise.
Pour Some Sugar on Xenu
@ Sep – well done
I just want to go on record as saying that I would do terrible, terrible things to Eva Amurri.
But at least I wouldn’t ruin her credit. I mean it’s not like I’m not Token Black Guy.
Mmmm, it’s like a young Susan Sarandon without all the annoying social commentary. I wonder if she can cook . . .
@ Jersey – Sarandon is in the movie as the older version of her.
She made the third season of Californication WAAYYY more watchable (hint; it’s on Showtime, and she played a stripper)
Me: “So what do you want to do for Fathers Day, Dad?”
Dad: “Let’s head to the bar then go catch a movie.”
Me: “Sounds great. I haven’t seen Avengers yet and I’ve heard some good stuff about that Promethi-whatever-you-call-it”
Dad: “I want to see That’s My Boy”
Me: “You’re fucking lucky it’s Fathers Day old man”
Did he ask you what the fuck you were doing off the back of the pickup truck?
I can’t wait until Fall 2016 when a member of Tom Cruise’s Ultra-Efficient Anti-Slander Task Force stumbles onto FilmDrunk to tell us all how awful we are for hating on his terrible movie. I’ll get the ball rolling with a line I’m sure I’ll still be getting mileage out of 4 years from now:
SUCK THESE JEANS, TOM CRUISE!
P.S. Hi, future-Jesse!
I just came in here to talk shit about Tom Cruise for the exact same reason.
Does this count as trolling if it won’t get a response for a number of years?
That’s My Boy seems to have surprisingly positive response from people who have seen it. Maybe it will pick up steam. I make no excuses for the fact that I am a proud fan of Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore. There is a vast gulf between the humor there and his newer films that just try way too hard.
Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore were movies that starred Sandler in his comedic prime; fresh out of SNL and leading a legion of university-aged stoners who owned copies of his “They’re All Gonna Laugh At You” album. That was 20 years ago. Twenty. Years. Ago. I expect a bit of progress from everyone over the course of 20 years. Even Adam Sandler.
PIRACY IS RUINING THE INDUSTRY
The opening for That’s My Boy is ACTUALLY WORSE THAN Happy Gilmore’s—once you adjust for ticket price inflation.
Going by Boxofficemojo.com’s ticket price inflation adjuster index, the $8.5 million opening-weekend gross in 1996 is the equivalent of $15.3 million today, whereas That’s My Boy only grossed $13.5 million.
Even in inflation adjusted dollars, I’m sure it cost way less to make Happy.
I like how after reading about how the 2 opening films this past weekend did poorly, underneath the chart it says “via BOM”.