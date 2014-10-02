Rogue Submarine Captain Jude Law Scottishly Steals Nazi Gold In ‘Black Sea’

Black Sea, in addition to being a massive inland ocean in Southeastern Europe and arguably one of the better XTC albums, is a film from director Kevin McDonald (Last King Of Scotland) about a submarine salvage operation starring Jude Law with a Scottish accent.
Black Sea‘s macguffin is Nazi treasure, probably the best of all macguffins, and Jude Law’s protagonist is a “rogue submarine captain,” my all-time favorite stock movie character. As for the synopsis, basically, a big, hard sub full of Nazi sea men went down in the Black Sea (your mom) way back when, and now rogue submarine captain Jude Law has to take his own big hard sub full of tightly-packed young boys down there to see if he can suck out Hitler’s lost gold. Then they’re going to have a big golden shower party to celebrate their riches, but only if Jude Law can keep his rag-tag crew of sea men from turning on each other long enough to get showered in all that Nazi gold. It’s a real hard job going down there with such young boys, but I think Scottish Jude Law is up for it. My only criticism is that they didn’t go whole hog and call it “Black Sea: The Legend Of Hitler’s Gold.” Much better title.
Opens January 23rd.
Is the theatrical release going to be the shorter, cut version or the longer, uncut version?
I’m wondering if there will be a full release, or whether these seamen will just show up in a few theaters?
I think this will be in the same theatres PeeWee Herman and Fred Willard patronised.
@AB I hear it might actually release early, before awards season, which is a bit premature.
The only Scottish sub captain I need is Sean Connery
Sean Connery is the Scottish sub captain we deserve, but not the one we need right now.
“What happens when they realize that the less of them there are, the bigger our share”
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, YOUR 2015 MIAMI HEAT!
If this film isn’t popular, will theatre owners give it Das Boot?
+11111111111111
I think they should have named this movie “Jewed Law.” Because Nazis or something.
With zero hyperbole, I love this comment more than I could ever love a human baby. Thank you.
Take a knee son, you’ve won the internet.
I’d like to nominate this thread for COTW. Because dick jokes.
Agreed. Laughed so hard at everything on this page.
The last Scottish rogue sub captain I remember was Russian.
Exactly. Jude Law could actually be playing a Russian. We just don’t know.
This came in under my sonar
Dick jokes aside, this has a pretty solid cast. Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Scoot McNairy. Consider me interested.