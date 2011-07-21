Roll ‘Em Up, Kids: They’re Rebooting The Vacation Franchise

New Line Cinema has hired writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to reboot the classic Chevy Chase Vacation franchise, and if you’re about to shout at God and ask, “Why would they do this?”, don’t bother. You should have seen it coming.
The newest version will revisit the original National Lampoon’s Vacation cast, with Anthony Michael Hall reprising his role as the first Rusty Griswold, as opposed to the other Rustys, like pig face, the kid who was suddenly younger than Audrey, and Ethan Embry. Simply titled Vacation, the new film will focus on Rusty as the Griswold patriarch as he and his family embark on their first family trip, which will undoubtedly include them bumping into Clark and Ellen, because Chase and Beverly D’Angelo could probably use the cash.
Don’t worry, though, New Line says that the project is in good hands. Now punch that moose in the nose, L.A. Times:
The writers on the film (also the writers, incidentally, on “Horrible Bosses”) have finished a second draft of the script, and studio New Line is eager to get moving on the reboot, according to a person briefed on the project who was not authorized to talk about it publicly.
The company is reaching out to potential directors, said the person, including Pete Segal, the director of “50 First Dates,” who has some experience with reviving classic comedies, having directed the remakes of “The Longest Yard” and “Get Smart.”
Because when I think classic comedy revival success stories, I think The Longest Yard and Get Smart. But cynicism aside, this isn’t the worst idea to ever come from Hollywood. It could be nice to see a new Griswold clan hit the road and revive the hilarity of East St. Louis racism, dead family members and proud incest. That is, until they cast Rob Schneider as Cousin Eddie’s son and then all bets are off.
Cheap jokes about death, incest and racial stereotypes? That will never play with this crowd.
At least Betty White will play in role in which she actually dies
A vacation? In this economy?
How could they expect me to believe early-1980’s Anthony Michael Hall could possible grow up into 2011 ‘roided out Anthony Michael Hall?
Ooh I wonder if they will have a sassy-voiced GPS in their car. Hijinks!
Spoiler alert: They’ve finally gone on this new vacation not because these family vacations were the highlights of Rusty’s childhood(s), but because he was laid off and doesn’t know how to tell his family.
See that, Daley? Go back to Bones or Freaks and Geeks audio commentaries and leave the hack writing jobs to the rest of us.
John Candy is rolling in his grave. Haha, just kidding. John Candy can’t roll.
Pete Segal’s “reviving classic comedies” approach to Vacation: Now when they discover the dog peed on the sandwiches, the dog will groan and cover its eyes with its paws
I’m okay with this. I’d rather have a continuation than a total reboot with a modern day Clark Griswold.
But what about Cousin Eddie? I’m assuming they can’t get him to come back. Did the metal plate in his head get dented? Did Clark finally drive him out into the desert and leave him for dead? Is Rusty still in the Navy?
I’d rather get a one year membership in the jelly of the month club.
Chino-More like the KY Jelly of the Month Club! Qaplah!
So, is it fucked that He actually kinda likes this idea?
What’s next, rebooting Brewsters Millions with Nick Cannon? BONG!!!
God dammit. Its a continuation of the same story with the same principle actors. That’s called a sequel Hollywood. A sequel.
they should make this with all of the cast of community + Beverly D’Angelo
I’m not sure of his exact height and weight. All I know is that the man was a saint with children and a genius with food additives…
With the price of gas these days? No way are they driving half way across the country in a Wagon Queen Family Truckster. If this movie isn’t about a day-trip to the nearest mid-way/freak show in a Prius, then the writers obviously had their licences suspended for too many DUIs years ago. Wait…never mind. Of course they did.
They can meet up with Cousin Eddie’s original kids. Cousin Vicki was played by Jane Krakowski and the son grew up to become Marilyn Manson.
I’m in if they have a decent cover of Holiday Road for the soundtrack. Maybe get They Might Be Giants to record it.