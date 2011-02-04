Russell Brand was a handsome boy

Yep, that’s the guy who bangs Katy Perry.

Russell Brand is currently hard at work shooting a remake of Arthur, but no one cares about that, so here’s a horrendous picture of him as a teenager. Good lord, I believe that is considered a homely man, even in England. He looks like he stuffed a catcher’s mitt in his mouth, and now he has to concentrate super hard so he can pass it.

I feel like people throw around Rocky Dennis references too often, and it takes away from the times when the comparison is truly apt, like now.

[IDontLikeYouInThatWay]