Russell Brand was a handsome boy

02.04.11 39 Comments

Yep, that’s the guy who bangs Katy Perry.

Russell Brand is currently hard at work shooting a remake of Arthur, but no one cares about that, so here’s a horrendous picture of him as a teenager.  Good lord, I believe that is considered a homely man, even in England.  He looks like he stuffed a catcher’s mitt in his mouth, and now he has to concentrate super hard so he can pass it.

I feel like people throw around Rocky Dennis references too often, and it takes away from the times when the comparison is truly apt, like now.

Rocky-Dennis Russell Brand

