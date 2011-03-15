Russell Crowe is preparing for a roll

A few years ago, Russell Crowe took an Australian reporter on a brutal, 12-mile bike ride to punish her for writing an article making fun of him for eating three tacos and smoking cigarettes after working out with his personal trainer. After a recent appearance at a charity cricket match in New Zealand, he’s going to need a lot more bicycles. On the plus side, those little cycling hats with the upturned brims are a perfect place to hold your taco while you smoke a cigarette.

The 46-year-old seemed to have packed on the pounds when he appeared at a charity cricket match in Wellington, New Zealand, over the weekend. And as he took his place in the line-up at the match – in aid of victims of the recent earthquake in Christchurch – he was looking decidedly portly.

(*star donates his time for charity*) THE PRESS: “Haha, look at the fattie! Hey, fattie! Look over here so we can take your fat picture! Whoa, back up, lard ass, I’ve only got one camera! Haha, look at him wheeze while he picks up that legless orphan, he’s all out of breath from the fatness!”

The actor has in the past confessed to gaining weight for roles, having put on over 60lb to play a CIA chief in the 2008 film Body Of Lies. He said at the time that he indulged in burgers for breakfast as well as cupcakes to pile on the pounds for the role.

CROWE: “Oi, Ridley, you said all CIA chiefs are super fat, right?”

RIDLEY SCOTT: “What?”

CROWE: (*mouth full of sausage roll*)

The actor recently finished filming the action drama The Man With The Iron Fists and is also rumoured to be taking the lead in a remake of the 70s hit Westworld. [DailyMail]

The Man with the Iron Fists, incidentally, is a Kung Fu movie written by RZA and Eli Roth, and one thing the world needs more of is Kung Fu movies directed by RZA.

In feudal China, a blacksmith who makes weapons for a small village is put in the position where he must defend himself and his fellow villagers. [IMDB]

I admit I’m no expert on feudal China, but I’m thinking any role that isn’t the inventor of gravy is going to be a bit of a stretch.