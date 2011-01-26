Rutger Hauer assaults audience with shotgun, Flipcam (with video)

Today at a Sundance screening of Hobo with a Shotgun, Rutger Hauer told me to shut up in front of an auditorium full of people. I’ll have video of that up soon, my ultimate geek moment, but for now, let’s focus on Rutger Hauer being awesome.

While director Jason Eisener was introducing the film, star Rutger Hauer, veteran of Blade Runner and possibly the most impish 67-year-old alive, ran onstage holding what appeared to be a real shotgun. I’ve got video of that below, but this was the exchange:

HAUER: “You wanna take a bet if it’s loaded or not? [Someone in the audience shouts “That’s a real shotgun!”] HAUER: “We. Shoot. Movies. We don’t shoot f*cking people.”

(*breathes into paper bag to avoid geek coma*)

During the post-screening Q & A, Hauer turned the tables on the audience, busting out a pocket video cam to tape the audience members asking the questions, in an incident I like to call “Hobo with a Flip Cam.”

People would stand up to ask a question, and Hauer would scamper over to stick his camera in their face, chuckling the whole time like he’d just left a bag of flaming poop on someone’s porch. Then he’d yell at the director not to answer until he had time to run back in front of the stage to stick the camera in his face to film the answer. At one point someone asked Hauer how he came to the project.

“It took me about five seconds to decide I wanted to be a part of this project. I don’t know the genre. I don’t give a sh*t.”

In conclusion, if there were an Oscar for not giving a sh*t, Rutger Hauer would win it, because he is awesome.

[more pics below]