Ryan Gosling Licked A Man’s Stomach

FilmDrunk favorite and butterscotch sundae Ryan Gosling was on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon last night to promote his new film Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which he plays loser Steve Carrell’s playboy bachelor friend. But more importantly he brought his dog Patches with him to the show, and Patches was wearing an adorable red sock, so this is clearly the most important news of the day. Of course, his dog’s name isn’t really Patches, but I think we all agree that it should be. Haha Patches, you’re the best!
Anywho, Gosling told Fallon a rather candid story about a recent trip to a Turkish bath house that involved him licking a hairy man’s stomach. It’s pretty gross if you think about it, but since it’s Baby Goose, he probably said please and thank you, and the fat, hairy guy just giggled and blushed and said, “Oh OK, but make it quick.”
Video of Gosling’s Late Night appearance after the jump, as well as the latest edition of MTV’s Josh Horowitz asking Gosling to read “Hey Girl” lines.
Part 1:
Part 2:
More ‘Hey Girl’ with Baby Goose and MTV’s Josh Horowitz
Get More: Movie Trailers, Movies Blog
(Via Buzzfeed, where you can also see Baby Goose feed patches an apple.)
Cornball, meet Kitsch.
Hey girl! Don’t worry, I was just tasting his mole to make sure it was benign. Ha Ha! I hate you cancer!
Hey girl, I heard your kitty had a landing strip so I got a matching one for my dog.
Hey girl, he told me that after his bath his belly button would taste like turkey. Ha Ha! I love tomfoolery!
Hey girl, most of these are too untoward for me to read. (*giggles*)
Hey girl, Patches gave his other socks to a three-legged dog he saw who looked chilly. He wears the last one to remind himself to be thankful.
Hey girl, do you know it’s a Turkish Bath and not a Ticklish Bath? Boy what a suprise!
Hey girl, I drew you a nice bath, too. Of course it’s on recycled paper.
Wait wait, I thought the whole, “Hey girl” meme grew organically here at FD. No?
A “Turkish bath house” is when you pour doner kebab grease into your partner’s gaping asshole, then eat it.
Ryan Gosling looking at Hey Girls and saying “Oh, my. These are untoward” is the most Gosling thing that’s ever happened. The only thing that could have made it more Gosling is if he was nursing an injured baby raccoon back to life.
If Baby Goose joined the Navy he’d be Seaman Gosling.
“Crapbasket
Wait wait, I thought the whole, “Hey girl” meme grew organically here at FD. No?”
Thats what i thought
Hey girl, do you know it’s a Turkish Bath and not a Ticklish Bath? Boy what a suprise!I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
Hey girl, I’m sorry if I scared you because I look like Stephen Baldwin in that picture. I was just trying to help him find Jesus.
Oi, ya cunt! Da Stafe will give all the fit birds a proper Turkish Tongue-Baff, now wasn’t I?
I was also under the impression that “Hey Girl” was an FD original. This feels untoward.
Also; “Hey Girl, I licked his tummy like Patches does to me. It feels so good I knew I had to share.”