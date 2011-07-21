Ryan Gosling Licked A Man’s Stomach

FilmDrunk favorite and butterscotch sundae Ryan Gosling was on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon last night to promote his new film Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which he plays loser Steve Carrell’s playboy bachelor friend. But more importantly he brought his dog Patches with him to the show, and Patches was wearing an adorable red sock, so this is clearly the most important news of the day. Of course, his dog’s name isn’t really Patches, but I think we all agree that it should be. Haha Patches, you’re the best!

Anywho, Gosling told Fallon a rather candid story about a recent trip to a Turkish bath house that involved him licking a hairy man’s stomach. It’s pretty gross if you think about it, but since it’s Baby Goose, he probably said please and thank you, and the fat, hairy guy just giggled and blushed and said, “Oh OK, but make it quick.”

Video of Gosling’s Late Night appearance after the jump, as well as the latest edition of MTV’s Josh Horowitz asking Gosling to read “Hey Girl” lines.

Part 1:

Part 2:

More ‘Hey Girl’ with Baby Goose and MTV’s Josh Horowitz

(Via Buzzfeed, where you can also see Baby Goose feed patches an apple.)

