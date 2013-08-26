GIF: Was that Ryan Gosling rocking out to ‘NSync at the VMAs??

Having hit reply all, UNSUBSCRIBE to any and all Miley Cyrus hullabaloo and kerfufflery from last night’s MTV VMAS (note to all editorial writers: if your framing device is Miley Cyrus, I don’t care), there wasn’t much VMA stuff of interest to us this morning. That is, at least until Tumblr-er soooitshannah pointed out that the gent at the bottom right of the stage in this gif of ‘NSync’s reunion performance bears a striking resemblance to Ryan Gosling.

It’s a nice thought, but ‘NSync and the VMAs don’t seem like Baby Goose’s scene. (“‘NSync? Who’s ‘NSync? I’m just excited because you’re excited, girl.”). I couldn’t find any pictures of Gosling at the event (other than showing up in this hair farmer’s tattoo), and as far as I can tell, he did not attend. Perhaps the true story is that ‘NSync has hired a Ryan Gosling look alike to be their hype man, which would be brilliant.

Nonetheless, researching this non-story wasn’t a total bust, as I did find this picture of Ryan Gosling at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005:

“Hey, girl. Snakes eating their own tails isn’t cool. The only thing that’s infinite is my capacity for caring.”

[gif via Wailesandcops, Gosling via Getty]

