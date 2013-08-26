GIF: Was that Ryan Gosling rocking out to ‘NSync at the VMAs??

Having hit reply all, UNSUBSCRIBE to any and all Miley Cyrus hullabaloo and kerfufflery from last night’s MTV VMAS (note to all editorial writers: if your framing device is Miley Cyrus, I don’t care), there wasn’t much VMA stuff of interest to us this morning. That is, at least until Tumblr-er soooitshannah pointed out that the gent at the bottom right of the stage in this gif of ‘NSync’s reunion performance bears a striking resemblance to Ryan Gosling.
It’s a nice thought, but ‘NSync and the VMAs don’t seem like Baby Goose’s scene. (“‘NSync? Who’s ‘NSync? I’m just excited because you’re excited, girl.”). I couldn’t find any pictures of Gosling at the event (other than showing up in this hair farmer’s tattoo), and as far as I can tell, he did not attend. Perhaps the true story is that ‘NSync has hired a Ryan Gosling look alike to be their hype man, which would be brilliant.
Nonetheless, researching this non-story wasn’t a total bust, as I did find this picture of Ryan Gosling at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005:
“Hey, girl. Snakes eating their own tails isn’t cool. The only thing that’s infinite is my capacity for caring.”
Weren’t Gosling and Justin Timberlake on “The Mickey Mouse Club” together?
RG is busy preparing for his role as Baby Robin in the new Batman.
Oh come on now, if there is any boy band Baby Goose does now, it’s going to be the one with two of his fellow Mouseketeers’!
That couldn’t be him, there’s no way Miley Cyrus would have made ti through her entire performance without Baby Goose running on stage, tackle-hugging her with his sport coat while screaming to cut to commercial.
“Hey, girl, just go back to bein’ Miley.”
Pretty sure she would have raped him to death or something. One thing’s for sure, if those two ever hook up only one will come out alive.
Hey Girl, this joke isn’t funny anymore.
That gif is glorious, even aside from the Gosling look-a-like. Loogit how differently they’re all jumpin’! JC’s just fuckin’ hammering that stage; he’s into this shit. Joey can’t really get up too well anymore. Chris is way the hell out of position, has to slide his ass back over. Lance is, I dunno, there. And Justin kinda lifts his heels up. Fantastic.
Looks like a sign language interpreter with the good fortune to resemble baby goose. Hey girl, just let my fingers to the talking.
Do the kids who watch the VMAs even know or give a fuck about NYSNC?
lolololol that’s David Moore
FYI: In case you’re wondering, no, that was not Ryan Gosling. It was David Moore from Clear Talent Group!!!
Joey Fatone was pre-destined to become the fat one…
He isn’t Ryan,he is a dancer David Moore :D
Check this out :
It’d be cooler if it was Ryan Gosling, he and JT were bffls when they were younger, and a bromance never dies. Also Ryan Gosling was offered a spot in the Backstreet Boys, so it’d be particularly funny if this really was him because it would imply he regrets turning down the spot ;)