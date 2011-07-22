Ryan Gosling’s Drive Has A Trailer

We first heard about Ryan Gosling’s action star turn in Drive back in February when Vinnie told us about the casting news for the remake of Logan’s Run. Until now, all we really knew about Drive was that it was a favorite at Cannes (it won for Best Director) and it has our beloved cuddlebug Baby Goose playing a stunt man who moonlights as a getaway driver. Somewhere Jason Statham is angrily doing pull-ups.

Now we have a red band trailer for Drive, and I don’t know if it’s because it’s Friday and I don’t have any court-mandated community service to perform this weekend or what, but I am really digging me some trailers today. Obviously I have a soft spot for Gosling, even though he gets off on shutting down Twitter parody accounts but I’m clearly over that, so it should be expected that I would favor this movie.

But throw in Bryan Cranston, Ron Perlman, Albert Brooks and Christina Hendricks, and not to mention this new angry Goose is ruffling my feathers in all the right places… I mean, GRRRRRRRR LEARN HOW TO CHANGE YOUR OWN OIL YOU PRIUS-DRIVING CRANK SHAFT!

Trailer after the jump, but it requires that you enter a birth date. Normally Baby Goose would tell you to be honest, but Rated R Goose says, “To heck with it.”

