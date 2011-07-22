Ryan Gosling’s Drive Has A Trailer

We first heard about Ryan Gosling’s action star turn in Drive back in February when Vinnie told us about the casting news for the remake of Logan’s Run. Until now, all we really knew about Drive was that it was a favorite at Cannes (it won for Best Director) and it has our beloved cuddlebug Baby Goose playing a stunt man who moonlights as a getaway driver. Somewhere Jason Statham is angrily doing pull-ups.
Now we have a red band trailer for Drive, and I don’t know if it’s because it’s Friday and I don’t have any court-mandated community service to perform this weekend or what, but I am really digging me some trailers today. Obviously I have a soft spot for Gosling, even though he gets off on shutting down Twitter parody accounts but I’m clearly over that, so it should be expected that I would favor this movie.
But throw in Bryan Cranston, Ron Perlman, Albert Brooks and Christina Hendricks, and not to mention this new angry Goose is ruffling my feathers in all the right places… I mean, GRRRRRRRR LEARN HOW TO CHANGE YOUR OWN OIL YOU PRIUS-DRIVING CRANK SHAFT!
Trailer after the jump, but it requires that you enter a birth date. Normally Baby Goose would tell you to be honest, but Rated R Goose says, “To heck with it.”
Oh no gurl, ‘getaway driver’ is a gateway thug.
Awww wayward baby geese are my fave! cuteroverload.com here you come Mr. Babygoose!
I’m surprised that with Christina Hendricks involved, they didn’t call this film “Drive-Thru”.
I’m surprised the script wasn’t too untoward for BaGoo to read. I mean, holding a hammer in anger is never advisable.
why do they put the directed by credit so big when obviously no one has even heard of this guy. i mean i know he won best director at cannes but still american audiences don’t know who he is and don’t give a shit.
Watch out Jason Statham, an actual actor wants your job.
R-rated BaGoo stays up late to watch Jimmy Fallon.
R-rated BaGoo doesn’t ask if he should take off his shoes before coming in your home.
Well i’m always down for violence using a hammer.
‘Hey gurl, stand back while I bludgeon this guy I don’t want you to ruin your fly dress.’
Hendricks’ fat pasty ass ruins everything.
Funny that I no longer recognize Ron Perlman when he’s dressed as Ron Perlman.
@quackattack;
Maybe so people will remember his name?