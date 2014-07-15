Sacha Baron Cohen Is Pissing People Off Again, This Time An Entire British Town

Sacha Baron Cohen is great at pissing people off. There were so many Borat and Bruno–related lawsuits that I’ve lost count, and it sounds like that wacky kidder is up to his old tricks again. He’s currently shooting a James Bond spoof called ‘Grimsby,’ which is a real place in Northeast England, and much like he managed to piss off both Kazakhstan and the Romanian village in the shot above he used as a stand in for Kazakhstan, he’s using a village outside London to shoot the Grimsby scenes, and it sounds like neither place is too happy about it.
…locals from Grimsby haven’t been altogether amused by the aesthetic results, which have reportedly seen gardens covered in rubbish, graffiti scrawled on walls, cars on bricks and boarded up shops. Pictures that have emerged from the shoot show characters urinating out of windows, drunks passed out on benches and mothers offering cans of beer to children on the street.
“I’ve lived here all my life. It’s an up-and-coming area, and I’m not pleased that this is the way the world will get their first and maybe only look at Grimsby,” one resident who witnessed some of the filming, including a fight scene, told local newspaper The Grimsby Telegraph. “This area has a hell of a lot going for it, and it’s disappointing to see what they’ve done.”
In an effort to stem the tide of negative Grimsby publicity, please allow me to share the lone depiction of Grimsby I found on Getty:
See? Productive factories, hygienically-dressed workers… it seems like a real fine place.
Cohen’s first major success, Ali G, eventually saw the fictional wannabe gangster’s real-life U.K. home of Staines officially change its name to Staines-upon-Thames as part of an attempt to boost its image after having been dealt several blows by the Ali G TV show and film.
“Grimsby,” “Staines…” I feel like he’s choosing these places based on the name alone. Shithole Arizona better watch its back.
Baron Cohen’s 2008 mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan came under fire following claims that it promoted intolerance toward Europe’s Roma or “gypsy” population, although the character Borat’s bigotry was in a satirical context. Despite banning the film and threatening to sue Baron Cohen for portraying the country as racist, sexist and primitive, the government of Kazakhstan later thanked the film for boosting tourism. [THR]
See, disparaged locales of the world, there’s no such thing as bad publicity. Where do you think the fancy pants tourists of the world want to go when they’re done visiting the historical sites, anyway? To some anywheresville strip mall town that’s “up and coming” and has a Jamba Juice now and everything, or to an actual decaying dystopian relic of a bygone era? No one wants to go to your town that’s sort of dull but mostly pretty okay I guess if you keep your expectations low. Trust me on this, I grew up Fresno County.
Isn’t ‘Shithole’ actually ‘Arizona State’? (RIP Blowjob Stacy)
I still get choked up thinking about blowjob stacy, no pun intended.
Once a year about 50 of us used to go to a guy’s house in Grimbsy (Ontario) to get drunk and get a ride to the bars from his mom in the school bus she drives. There was pissing out of windows. And fights with people outside the bus through windows. And garbage thrown out the windows. Sacha should have been there…
you had me at “wacky kidder”
You know I’m getting really fucking tired of Filmdrunk using general location stereotypes for its humor. This site used to have clever jokes and interesting posts, but now Vince just finds a way to shoehorn in his confusing diatribe against Shithole, Arizona. SMDH
I live in Grimsby. I moved here from Dothan, Alabama, to which I had moved from Glasgow, Scotland. It is exactly as bad as the pictures make it look aside from the added antics of people pissing out second story windows. This gentleman is practically our mascot. His name is Ozzy, and he’s a raging alcoholic whose antics are regularly reported in the paper: [www.youtube.com]
Here are some comments from our local paper regarding the film:
“July 14 2014, 5:41PM
Thats nothing like Grimsby, Cohans totally got his facts wrong. If that were really Grimsby those drunken women would be having a fight, and their boyfriends filming with their phones to put the video on YouTube.”
“Monday, July 14 2014, 10:45AM
How sad a comedy parody is so very near the truth , you could name the street being portrayed.
The only thing wrong , the drunks seemed to be behaving in the film , well at least better than our idiots.”
“Saturday, July 12 2014, 5:08PM
Not an accurate representation of Grimsby. Where are the burnt out cars?”
Beg pardon: [www.youtube.com]
Ozzy is amazing.
A bird in the sweater is worth 2 in the bush
With the name Ozzy, I thoroughly expected things to take a turn for that pigeon.
LOL. Vince can’t handle people making fun of his hometown, so he removes comments that disparage it’s local stereotypes jokingly.
Martin Short offered to let SBC use “Grimley” as the name of the town if he could have a cameo role in the movie but was turned down cold.