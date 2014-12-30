Salma Hayek Becomes Jane Wick In The Hilariously Violent Trailer For ‘Everly’

At 48, you wouldn’t expect Salma Hayek’s latest role to be that of a gun-toting badass who makes Liam Neeson in Taken look like Liam Neeson in Love Actually. And yet here we are, staring at this trailer for her upcoming action film Everly in complete disbelief, because this is the woman who most recently settled into a groove as the love interest in Happy Madison films and wore a t-shirt that read “What the frak?” on an episode of 30 Rock. Instead of another Grown Ups – get ready for this joke, because I’m really proud of it – Hayek is starring in Blown Ups. Thank you.
In Everly, Hayek plays the ex-lover of a mob boss, except in lieu of a simple amicable split, this guy sends every hired gun in town to kill her in her home. But while the woman seems a little shaky with a sub-machine gun early on, she clearly learns how to hold her own and hilariously makes a stand that should leave her facing off against Beatrix Kiddo in a two-woman tourney of awesome movie rampages.
So this movie is like a joke then? Maybe for a grind house film.
I’d like a movie about the poor mafia shnook who has to go through the goon hiring process after an massive goon death incident like this.
Head of Goon HR is a thankless job.
What I got from this is that Salma is 48. Damn.
She can’t hold a MP5 for shit on auto, no problems with a fat Minimi… right…
ps SHot
Can’t tell if this looks retarded or awesome.
Retardedly awesome, mayhap?
I think that’s spot on.
Yeah it looks kind of stupid and by kind of I mean really stupid. I mean Hayek looks awful using guns (something with the way she holds them). It appears to take place in just one room and the action even in the trailer is a little hard to follow.
Her ex runs a very fashion forward mafia family. Everything from multiple guys in the same suit to a chick in a track suit wielding sais and one lone henchman sporting a diaper. Props for diversity.
This looks as plausible and ridiculous as the Takens. But with more contrast.
Robert Rodriguez is kicking himself so hard right now.
He should be. Every day.