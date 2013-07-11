Sam Mendes back for Bond 24, set for November 2015

When I first heard Sam Mendes, he of American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, etc. was directing Bond 23, I was excited for James Bond to take on a formidable new adversary: middle-class ennui. But then I saw Skyfall and it turned out it was mostly about Eurotrash villains and effete computer hackers who get caught on purpose again. Oh well. Nonetheless, Skyfall grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide and Mendes just couldn’t stay away, no doubt lured back to the franchise by a yacht full of Ukranian prostitutes for him to bed or hunt for sport as he sees fit.
Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, EON Productions; Gary Barber, Chairman & CEO, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer; Michael Lynton, CEO, Sony Entertainment, Inc, and Amy Pascal, Co-Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment today announced that Daniel Craig will once again return as the legendary British secret agent in the 24th James Bond film and Sam Mendes will also return to direct the screenplay written by John Logan [Hugo, Rango, Gladiator, The Last Samurai]. The film is set for release in UK theaters on October 23, 2015 and in US theaters on November 6, 2015.
At this point, the only thing that really changes are the villain’s silly wig, which suits some people (Burnsy, specifically) just fine. As for me, wake me when they get Jason Statham to play Bond. I think seeing him sliding across the hood of his sazz wagon and showing up to fancy balls with no shirt on would really liven up a stale franchise.
“Oo am Oy? Oy’m James Focken Bond, you twat, now isn’ oy, Tommy. Oo da fock wiz you expectin, zee Germans? Now get me a point a lagah, not shaken, or Oy’ll bash ya.”
I kind of love SkyFall and think the next installment should include an under cover pastry chef Bond girl. She can snowboard and judo chop and then throw whisks or something. I’m pretty sure it’s a thing.
I would watch that on repeat so hard
From what I hear, Nigella Lawson already has hand-to-hand combat training.
Cool, if I need another 2 hour and 45 minute nap I’ll check it out.
If you’re not a fan of James Bond, that’s one thing. If you are a fan, but you thought Skyfall was boring, you exist somewhere south of the line that denotes mental retardation adefined by the 1940s Alabama state guidelines as depicted in Forrest Gump.
I like good James Bond movies, like Dr. No or Casino Royale. Skyfall was a long, boring piece of shit.
Say no to drugs, kazoshay.
“Because anyone who doesn’t find the things I find interesting is a big dummy!” Skyfall has a lot slower pace than a lot of the other Bond films and not necessarily an interesting reason to stay around. Its easy to see why someone wouldn’t like it.
I think we can all agree though, Quantum of Solace is horrid.
“I think we can all agree though, Quantum of Solace is horrid.”
Hear, hear!
Skyfall was the tits. QoS was weaker, but I think I enjoyed it more than most people.
Maybe it’s the fact that I still remember the late-Brosnan movies, with their invisible cars and ice hotels and fucking Denise Reynolds as a fucking nuclear physicist fucking named Christmas Jones.
Skyfall is right up there with Casino Royale, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and Goldeneye as one of the Best Bond films ever. Anyone who thinks differently is fucking retarded. Or more likely a Roger Moore Fan, in which case you should just go swallow a box AIDS.
Skyfall is up there with Goldeneye in that both are pretty shitty. I think everyone’s judgement is clouded on Goldeneye because it was one of the first Bond movies they saw in theaters and the N64 game rocked. But of course if my opinion isn’t exactly like yours I am dumb as box AIDS or whatever Underball was trying to type on his semen-encrusted ipad.
Dude, I like Casino Royal primarly because it made Bond seem ruthless and vicious. Still cunning and intelligent, of course, but I liked that they made him seem like a guy who had no problem doing the dirty work. That being said…the entire poker sequence with ol’ Tears-o’-Blood was boring as fucking fuck. And you can’t possibly tell me it wasn’t.
Goldeneye is a fantastic Bond, NO ONE DENIES THIS. You got a traitorous former agent, Xenia Onatopp of things, “I am invincible!”, Russian baddies, freaking lasers coming out of watches – if you don’t like Goldeneye, then you just don’t like Bond movies.
I liked Goldeneye. Quantum bored me stiff.
We may not agree, but the good thing is there are so many god damn Bond movies that all of us have some we really enjoy.
And just so everyone really hates me, I actually kind of like the 2 Timothy Dalton Bond movies. He added absolutely nothing to the character but there is good action in those.
I loved Skyfall (how anyone could hate these three movies after the decade of Brosnan garbage that followed GoldenEye, baffling) but this makes me even happier because of how mad it’s going to make that one Gawker writer who insisted Skyfall was the worst movie of the year.
Yeah they really messed up the franchise in the 90s. And Brosnan was born to play bond. Lot of crazy shit in that decade. Like the Clooney and Kilmer Batmans.
It’s amazing how good the early Brosnan stuff was — Goldeneye especially — and how quickly they went off the rails.
Really a shame that he got trapped in that Remington Steele contract, or we could’ve had him around a lot earlier and avoided the ones with a geriatric Roger Moore.
The one thing that intrigued me with Skyfall: the Bond girl was about as token and insignificant a character as anyone could have asked for. It’s like they introduced her just to say they had one, then killed her off as fast as possible because Mendes or the writer hated the convention of having a Bond girl in every movie.
I’ll now hear arguments for and against repeating said practice the next go-round.
Plus, and this might sound weird, I thought Dench was the “Bond Girl” of Skyfall in her own way
^^I like that they turned much about what made Bond ‘Bond’ on it’s head with Skyfall. He doesn’t have any gadgets. There’s virtually no guffaw-type humour (it’s all killer dry Brit wit). He’s old. Everyone doubts him. Even M. But she’s willing to throw him at the problem because why the fuck not? They take Bond full-circle back to his roots. And in the end they ‘retire’ M in the best, maybe most interesting, way possible. Plus they set up the ‘Moneypenny’ character which, between that and the classic Aston Martin Bond drives off to Skyfall in, harkens back to the ‘classic’ Bond that most people have never actually seen but which everyone just assumes is cool as fuck because young Sean Connery.
I have not seen one single frame of any Daniel Craig era Bond film. I don’t see that changing any time soon.
Why not? (I’m not trying to be a troll…just seriously…why not? I appreciate that you aren’t commenting on the movies and are simply stating the fact that you haven’t seen them, but it’s sort of like walking into a discussion on which NBA team is the best and saying “I don’t watch basketball!”)
Yeah, I’m really not sure. I love Bond films (hey, I’ve even seen OHMSS a dozen times or more and it’s complete garbage). I also don’t dislike Daniel Craig. Maybe it’s just two great tastes that do not seem like they’d be all that great together.
Give it a try. What could it hurt? Quantum of Solace might be my favorite of his, if only because there isn’t really a “Bond Girl”, in the classic Bond-sense. He’s just out for some revenge, not poon, and he gets it like a mother-fucker. (The revenge, not the poon.)
(But you should probably sit through Casino Royale first, otherwise his revenge-seeking doesn’t make as much sense.)
I liked Casino Royale the best of the three by far.
So please ignore what Tulk said, Casino Royale is the one to see…Quantum of Solace….isn’t great
It’s just an opinion…ignore/agree/disagree as you see fit. I liked all of them (but I’m a huge Bond fan anyway, so I’m biased in that regard) but I’m just saying that what I liked most about QoS was that it wasn’t as-typically-Bond-like as the others. That could turn a die-hard fan off from it, but it had the opposite effect for me. But that might just be me.
You don’t love Bond films if you haven’t seen the last 3. That’s just ridiculous.
Yeah, I’m a bit puzzled. Casino Royale is one of the all-time great Bond films.
I don’t love Bond films if I haven’t seen the last 3? That statement is ridiculous. There are actually 25 of them but because I’ve neglected 1/8th of them I’m a pariah to the franchise? How is it that these three are the bellwether by which my fanhood is judged?
And before you say that there are only 23 Bond films, do me the kindness of remembering the original Casino Royale as well as Never Say Never Again.
I like Craig’s run as Bond just fine, but I’d trade it all for just 5 minutes of Statham Bond. Sweet zombie Jesus, that would be fantastic.
Stat’s frightfully middle-class. Idris Elba would blow people’s minds. At least get him in there as 00-G (rimshot)
Elba would be amazing.
And it might nudge them to embrace the cool theory that “James Bond” is just another MI6 code name that has been filled by a series of agents.
I liked Skyfall but I think folks were a little hyperbolic about just how good it was. I’m still pretty interested to see what they do with the next one given the same creative team.
I’m okay with another Daniel Craig Bond film, but can we PLEASE not have another “former/corrupt agent scarred by *INSERT REASON HERE* exacts revenge* plot?!? Between this and the Mission:Impossible movies, the whole “rogue element on the inside” thing’s getting really old.
Fully agreed there.
The next one will be called James Bond: Keyboard
That’s right, Bond is going to computer school!
Fuck that, I want to see James Bond: Keytar.
Otto, Jan Hammer as Bond or GTFO.
The brackets after John Logan’s name omitted Star Trek: Nemesis. That title should be required by law to be there.
Tom Hardy has been running from that one for a while.
WHAT HAPPENED TO MR. WHITE?
Cooking meth in Albuquerque, I hear. OH!!
Any excuse to post this
But is Roger Deakins returning??
It was overly convoluted. Get a good mystery going, that’s enough.
Casino Royale really re-kinded my interest in the Bond movies, and I enjoyed QoS and Skyfall so I’m on board with this.
Maybe I will actually like this one, the other one annoyed me. He goes agaisnt protocol and takes the head of Mi6 to Scotland to protect her, then she dies! And he doesn’t get fired or imprisoned or even reprimanded!
I liked Skyfall, until i saw moneypenny…
that pissed me the fuck off, just WTF ?!?! what in the fuck were they thinking ?! WHY?! it made no sense, they made the whole thing feel like a “reboot”, but they go and change something crucial to the originals, stupid stupid stupid
not to mention how they kinda mocked the gadgets, when the original movies were built around the fucking gadgets, if you make the movie feel like a reboot, you cannot fucking dis the gadgets, you are dissing your own fucking legacy, it’s not funny, it’s stupid
There’s a bit in Skyfall I just don’t get: Bond tracks the hit man to Shanghai and witnesses him prepare to shoot and then execute the target in a nearby skyscraper who is just sat down before a work of art. In the room with the target are Javier Bardem’s mistress and henchmen who proceed to tidy up the crime scene after the assassination. What was the fucking point of that? Why have the hitman shoot from another building? If it’s part of Bardem’s Xanatos Gambit then the hitman had to be prepared to sacrifice himself to allow Bond to discover the casino chip to lead him to the casino, to the girl, to the island… to Bardem’s capture, transportation to London, imprisonment underground, subsequent escape…
Because awesome dark fight sequence
What I liked about Skyfall was that although it is still a more realistic take, they un-Bourned the Craig Bond a little bit. Casino Royale was great, but we need a little levity and fun in a Bond movie. I feel like Mendes brought that back with the Aston Martin, Moneypenny, etc.
That was a quality Jason Statham impression.