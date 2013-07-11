Sam Mendes back for Bond 24, set for November 2015

When I first heard Sam Mendes, he of American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, etc. was directing Bond 23, I was excited for James Bond to take on a formidable new adversary: middle-class ennui. But then I saw Skyfall and it turned out it was mostly about Eurotrash villains and effete computer hackers who get caught on purpose again. Oh well. Nonetheless, Skyfall grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide and Mendes just couldn’t stay away, no doubt lured back to the franchise by a yacht full of Ukranian prostitutes for him to bed or hunt for sport as he sees fit.

From TOLDJA TOLDJA.com:

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, EON Productions; Gary Barber, Chairman & CEO, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer; Michael Lynton, CEO, Sony Entertainment, Inc, and Amy Pascal, Co-Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment today announced that Daniel Craig will once again return as the legendary British secret agent in the 24th James Bond film and Sam Mendes will also return to direct the screenplay written by John Logan [Hugo, Rango, Gladiator, The Last Samurai]. The film is set for release in UK theaters on October 23, 2015 and in US theaters on November 6, 2015.

At this point, the only thing that really changes are the villain’s silly wig, which suits some people (Burnsy, specifically) just fine. As for me, wake me when they get Jason Statham to play Bond. I think seeing him sliding across the hood of his sazz wagon and showing up to fancy balls with no shirt on would really liven up a stale franchise.

“Oo am Oy? Oy’m James Focken Bond, you twat, now isn’ oy, Tommy. Oo da fock wiz you expectin, zee Germans? Now get me a point a lagah, not shaken, or Oy’ll bash ya.”