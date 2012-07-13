Schwarzenegger Showed Up To Comic Con, talks Twins 2

The majority of yesterday’s Comic Con buzz in San Diego was focused on the Twilight panel, featuring all of the film’s stars as they talked about things like telepathic babies, life after the franchise, and shaving Taylor Lautner’s back for the summer heat. Lost in the shuffle, though, was the return of the original action star and former Governator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared with his some of his castmates for the Expendables 2 panel.

It’s been quite a while since Arnold last had a piece in this Hollywood action game, so he told the audience a few ripping good yarns about what it was like returning to the set, and how it was different from crippling an entire state’s economy from being a politician.

“Well, we know you’ve been out of the business for eight years. Let me show you how to load a gun again and, Arnold, here’s how you throw a punch,” Schwarzenegger recalled his co-stars joking. But after the verbal sparring of state government, Schwarzenegger found he was able to pick up where he left off as an action star fairly fast, doing fun things like taking out a knife and killing a guy and cutting his head off. “You wish you could do some of those things when you’re in politics, but you know, you can’t,” Schwarzenegger said. (Via The AP)

I feel ya, Arnold. God knows politics would be a lot more fun if politicians could legally kill each other, but instead we’re stuck with them getting away with more acceptable crimes. Hey, at least you got to nail your housekeeper for all those years, right?

In addition to the Expendables 2 chit chat, Arnold also dropped a little nugget on us about the possibility of that Twins sequel that we recently heard about.

“I think that we’ve moved it along,” he said. “Ivan Reitman has shown interest again, and Universal loves the idea. We are now looking for a great writer to write the sequel. I think it would be hilarious.” (Via THR)

Yes. “Hilarious”.

