Scorsese and DiCaprio making Wall Street 4 or something

Because Martin Scorcese just can’t quit Leo DiCaprio, he plans to shoot him in The Wolf of Wall Street, his very next film (after he finishes post on
After crying wolf before [I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE], Martin Scorsese now plans to follow through and direct The Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo DiCaprio, with Boardwalk Empire‘s Terry Winter having adapted the Jordan Belfort memoir [Vitor’s brother, I assume]. They will announce financing and a start date in Cannes.
DiCaprio will play a Wall Streeter with a raging drug habit and hard partying lifestyle that ultimately brings him down. Belford spent 22 months in federal prison for stock market manipulation. Despite the sound of that, I’m told the script is funny, dramatic and fast paced, and manages to make something of a sympathetic character out of a stockbroker who supervises a cadre of brokers who squeezed clients to buy stocks that paid off–for the brokers, who used the funds to live extravagantly until they were brought down by the feds.
Hmm, the rise and fall of a brash stock broker… I get the strange feeling I’ve seen this before, but I’m sure it’s just deja vu. STOCKS! BONDS! JAGER BOMBS! STRIPPERS! BUY! SELL! MONEY PORN FOR A-HOLES! I hope it’s not too critical of finance culture. We can always just get the team of coke-addicted spider monkeys who punched up Oliver Stone’s Wall Street 2 script. NEEDS ANOTHER MONTAGE! (*flings poop*)
Better idea: The wolf of Wall Street is an actual wolf, and the part of Leonardo DiCaprio will be played by Strutting Leo Cat. You’re welcome, Hollywood.
thank christ someone is finally putting a sympathetic face on those poor Wall Street executives!
what? no. these water balloons are full of my urine for some other reason, stop asking so many questions. What are you, the urine police?
Aw, kitty!
Long live Strutting Leo Cat!
Bears, bulls, wolves, hawks, cats, snakes, foxes… Not even fucking Aesop knows what’s going on with Wall Street.
If only Strutting Leo Cat knew that this would be his last day of outdoor freedom due to his owner’s new found love of Twilight.
Strutting Leo cat looks a little chunky. He still hasn’t lost all the weight from when he starred in ‘Catch Mice if You Can’.
Strutting Leo Cat reminds me of my dearly departed fat ginger cat. He was the best.
Aaaaand I continue to be a future crazy cat lady.
Money porn for assholes? You sound like my wife. Except she always says, “Here’s more money for porn. Asshole.”
Bernsen up.
You failed to mention he’ll be playing a wall street exec…
from Baahstan. If I see another movie filled with Boston accents, I’m gonna wicked hurl.
Strutting Leo Cat looks like he might be a Maine Coon.
Maine Coon isn’t just an oxymoron, it’s also a breed of cat!
Seagal was going to teach Belfort-kuhn how to properly bilk his clients, but when his brother abandoned his dojo, he just said, “Fuck it.”
Allegely Dicaprio went to Cape Town in the end of last year, to get close to Stretford (who was residing down here) and prepare for his role.
Got this from some close sources in Cape Town