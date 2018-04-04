Frotcast 364: Bob Honey Who Just Does Fish, With Red Scott And Allison Mick

04.04.18

This week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb is back live in studio with Vince, joined by Red Scott from Boars, Gore, and Swords and comedian Allison Mick. Our topics include our predictions for the inevitable bad takes about the YouTube shooting, Matt finally telling the full story of the time he had sex with a Big Mouth Billy Bass when he was a horny teen, discussing Sean Penn’s horrific new novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, breaking down the first few episodes of Wild, Wild Country on Netflix (during which Allison reveals that she also grew up in a cult), and we finish things off with a spirited session of the Royalty Freestyle, in which Matt Lieb attempts to improvise lyrics to royalty free music tracks (parental advisory, explicit lyrics warning). Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast, frot strong, good night and eat the peach.

00:00 – Getting to know our new guest, Red Scott from Boars, Gore, and Swords

4:40 – Playing “Inevitable Bad Take Bingo” with the latest *female* mass shooter at YouTube

17:50 – Matt Lieb discussing why he relates to the movie character Jason.

22:38 – Red Scott defends Ready Player One (the book) and why you could give it a pass pre-Gamer Gate

24:43 – Allison Mick yells at me for not liking A Wrinkle In Time

27:00 – I (Vince) attempt to explain the plot of Midnight Sun

34:00 – Matt finally tells the whole story about having sex with a Big Mouth Billy Bass and it turns out to be even creepier than we ever imagined.

41:00 – Discussing Sean Penn’s Amazingly Alliterative New Novel, ‘Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff’

1:19:00 – Royalty Freestyle

