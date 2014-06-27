See 17 Minutes Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ In IMAX, 3 Weeks Early, For Free

If you hurry and go to the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Facebook page, (actually don’t do that and go directly HERE instead) you might be able to get tickets to see 17 minutes of the movie, in one of 150 participating IMAX theaters, for free, on July 7th, three weeks before the movie is officially released on August 1st.

Or you could just do what I’m doing and play it cool, let them come to you. Yeah I know they’re giving out tickets but I’m just all like whatever. They’ll be so intrigued they won’t be able to help themselves, people always want what they can’t have.