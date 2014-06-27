See 17 Minutes Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ In IMAX, 3 Weeks Early, For Free

If you hurry and go to the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Facebook page, (actually don’t do that and go directly HERE instead) you might be able to get tickets to see 17 minutes of the movie, in one of 150 participating IMAX theaters, for free, on July 7th, three weeks before the movie is officially released on August 1st.
Or you could just do what I’m doing and play it cool, let them come to you. Yeah I know they’re giving out tickets but I’m just all like whatever. They’ll be so intrigued they won’t be able to help themselves, people always want what they can’t have.
OR The Mighty Feklahr can keep this movie solidly locked as a “renter” and not have to be around other people.
IMAX lobbies don’t have enough lava pits for those after-movie battles anyway.
ROFLKOTAL
Way to tell us this shit til after the Tampa show is sold out. Ya jerk!
Got mine for the Rochester (NY) show.
Lansing has an IMAX too, Marvel assholes.
(Gets off couch to look out window, goes back to couch) They’ll come … they’ll come.
Or I could just wait until 8/1 and just enjoy the awesomeness in its full glory?
Marvel are really hyping the hell out of this movie. Do they think it’s going to flop or something?
when they show lots of footage early, it is usually a sign they are confident in the film, they showed a ton of footage for Cap 2 in the months preceding its release
I think they are banking on a much younger audience for this one but I predicted a flop about a year ago for this movie when I read what it was about and realized no one knows anything about the story line. Then I started seeing how many people (some of which are even adults) seem to enjoy watching a CGI raccoon do things and I’m thinking maybe it won’t be the flop that predicted. I won’t see it but there appears to be an audience for it.
I think it’s cute they think Tyson’s corner is in Washington DC.
I just want that poster. Screw 3D. That shit makes me yack.
If nothing else, I’m now reading posts I would normally skip just cause Brendon wrote them
I am going for that fucking poster