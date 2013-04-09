Self-Proclaimed Comedy Artist Marlon Wayans Confirms ‘A Haunted House’ Sequel

When the original Scary Movie opened on July 7, 2000, it earned a very respectable weekend total of $42 million in the thick of the summer movie season, on its way to a lifetime gross of more than $157 million. Unfortunately, the sequel and second collaboration between the Wayans Brothers and Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg didn’t fare as well, earning just $20 million on its opening weekend and about $71 million overall. So when it came time for the third installment, Dimension wised up and pushed the release back to October.
The studio also pushed out the Wayans brothers and brought in David Zucker, Charlie Sheen and Simon Rex, while allowing Seltzer-Freebird to stay on as the writers, and Marlon Wayans has been pissed off about that to this day. Back in January, Marlon told TMZ that he wipes his ass with Scary Movie residual checks, and he also told Hitflix that Scary Movie 5 looks like an episode of Celebrity Rehab, which, to be fair, is accurate.
But Marlon’s angst toward his old franchise also stems from his belief that “there’s an art to comedy” and he is correct. So then why the hell is he making A Haunted House 2?
“[Producer] Rick [Alvarez] and I are excited about embarking on this journey again. IM Global has been a great, supportive partner and Open Road did a fantastic job marketing and releasing the movie. I’m looking forward to doing it again, mainly because of the fun we had the first time around. ‘Fun’ is the keyword when doing funny.
I don’t know if “fun” is as much of a keyword as “profit”, because this sequel is only being made after making $40 million at the box office on a budget of $2.5 million. But for comparison, Scary Movie 4, which was released in 2006, grossed $5 million more than A Haunted House in its opening weekend alone. So it will be interesting to see how the public responds to Scary Movie 5 this weekend, seven years later.
Will people prefer the lazy, terrible, depressing, dumbed-down, opposite-of-comedy, Celebrity Rehab-esque “humor” of Scary Movie 5 that relies more on pop culture references than it does on actual jokes?
Or will they prefer the artistic nuances and subtle genius of a comedy icon and legendary writer – he’s written FIVE whole movies!!! – like Marlon Wayans, who really dares us to think with jokes like “The ghost that farts”…
And “the demon has bad breath”…
And especially “black guy named Ray-Ray”…
Goodness, you’ll have to excuse me. I feel like I just walked through the Louvre.
Killing a Wayans will only cause it to be replaced with two more Wayans.
Has anyone else killed a genre quite as well as Seltzer and Friedberg did with parody movies?
The only acceptable Wayans is Damon Wayans Jr.
Fact.
Damon Wayans was excellent in Great White Hype. Marlon Wayans was excellent in Requiem for a Dream. Remember these things the next time you expect life to make sense.
Damon Wayans is the best Wayans. This is fact.
If a Wayans first name is not Damon, he just ain’t funny.
Actually, Keenen Ivory Wayans was the funny one. See: I’m Gonna Git You, Sucka.
Keenan Ivory Wayans was usually the brain behind anything good to come from the Wayans family. Damon was funny though. Even Kim was good on In Living Color.
Marlon and Sean have always sucked.
Your Honor, may we present Exhibit B: A Low Down Dirty Shame.
Keenan was never funny. Keenan was a kiss ass to the right people at the right time. Damon was in Beverly Hills Cop long before Keenan was even acting. The whole family owes their careers to Damon’s “Bananas in the Tailpipe”.
I can’t tell which one is which. Maybe if we saw some handwriting examples.
More Leslie Neilsen!
Everything needs more Leslie Neilsen.
(20 years from now, int. A Museum)
Little Boy: Grandpa, why do we have gills?
Grandpa: Let’s take a look at the Scary Movie 6/A Haunted House 3 exhibit, son. It explains how these two movies made us so fucking stupid that we forgot how to breathe.
Poor Principal Cutler. Kenny Powers really did ruin his life.
There is a time and a place for subtlety and that was before Scary Movie.
I had already forgotten this movie even came out.