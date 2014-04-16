Val Kilmer Tweets A Shirtless Selfie Staring At A Picture Of David Schwimmer

#David Schwimmer #Twitter
Senior Editor
04.16.14 29 Comments

By now we all know that Channing Tatum’s writing process involves staring at a bust of Matthew McConaughey (I for one can imagine no greater muse). More recently, Val Kilmer tweeted this picture of himself with David Schwimmer, saying “Me and Schwimmer against the world…”

If Matthew McConaughey can inspire Channing Tatum to write Magic Mike 2, to what heights can Ross from Friends’ glorious visage inspire “the artist Val Kilmer” (Kilmer’s official Twitter bio)? Will it make him a better actor? A better Mark Twain impersonator? A better… um, whatever it was he was doing when he chopped his hair off at a concert that one time?

Shit, man, I don’t know, actors are weird.

As far as I can tell, they’ve never worked together.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Schwimmer#Twitter
TAGSACTORS ARE WEIRDDAVID SCHWIMMERTwitterval kilmer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP