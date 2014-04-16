Val Kilmer Tweets A Shirtless Selfie Staring At A Picture Of David Schwimmer

By now we all know that Channing Tatum’s writing process involves staring at a bust of Matthew McConaughey (I for one can imagine no greater muse). More recently, Val Kilmer tweeted this picture of himself with David Schwimmer, saying “Me and Schwimmer against the world…”
If Matthew McConaughey can inspire Channing Tatum to write Magic Mike 2, to what heights can Ross from Friends’ glorious visage inspire “the artist Val Kilmer” (Kilmer’s official Twitter bio)? Will it make him a better actor? A better Mark Twain impersonator? A better… um, whatever it was he was doing when he chopped his hair off at a concert that one time?
Shit, man, I don’t know, actors are weird.
As far as I can tell, they’ve never worked together.
Now I want to see Richard Greico staring at a photo of Joey Slotnick.
“Out here we is stoned- immaculate…”
This is not as unusual a phenomenon as you might think. I stare shirtless at a picture of you all the time, I just don’t tweet selfies. I’m not going to get into what you inspire me to do.
I think it meqns Schwimmer and Kilmer in season 2 of True Detective
I can get behind that.
Whoa. I could definitely get behind Kilmer in True Detective.
My vote has been for Val Kilmer and Amy Ryan. I don’t think Schwimmer would work.
I think it’s a picture of the Ross Ice Shelf.
I think the artist Val Kilmer has created a stunning work. Clearly it was meant to demonstrate the isolation and loneliness felt by David’s character Ross from ‘Friends’. His spirit was as if abandoned on a moonscape, despite living casually with three hot girls and two hot guys. No matter how hot, the warmth could not traverse the vacuum.
Chandler was hot? Come on now.
Be nice to Iceman – times are tough. Not only can he not afford clothes, he lives in a storage locker.
Seriously, that’s some depressing background going on. And foreground. And midground.
And by midground I’m assuming you mean that part he’s hiding just below shot. I could play in that shirtless volleyball game.
All he has now are his Top Gun aviator glasses and a little blanket he wove from his chest hair.
From the…chest up, it looks like he is getting back to shape. Fat Kilmer is funny, but thin killer can play more roles.
Clearly Val misses the 90s.
I Miss The 1890s.
I think Kilmer is the great missing actor of his era. Total weirdo, but awesome actor.
I eagerly await his Tarantino-guided comeback.
I like you, Schwimmer. Always have, *dramatic sleeve flourish* always will.
He looks like Jeff Bridges there.
I’m seeing Kurt Russell. But I frequently confuse them.
If that hot pic of mountainface Schwimmer can inspire Iceman to drop all those LB’s then more power to him.
The last time I saw three giant boobs, I was watching Total Recall
I’m seeing double! Six titties!
He’s just about play Michael Phelps’s coach in a Lifetime movie, and he wanted to get into character by looking at a famous schwimmer.
So Val Kilmer lives in an unpainted plywood house with a picture of David Schwimmer on a beveled mirror.
My cinder block wall with the rust stain that looks like Billy Dee Williams is starting to look downright classy.
Is that closet behind him where they’ll find him hanging from a cord wrapped around the bare lightbulb suspended by a single wire from the ceiling, and that lonely wooden chair currently behind him tipped over in evidence of the supporting instrument of his demise? Or… OR… maybe it’s a really elaborate sauna attached to his mansion and now I have him in my Dead Pool for nothing.
Brooks was here.
I like you Schwimmer. You’re dangerous.
*Bite!*