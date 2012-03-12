Shocker: John Carter bombs

This was the weekend John Carter finally opened, when we’d find out whether its huge budget (rumored to be $200 – $250 million- UPDATE: $350 million to make and market, according to the NY Times) was worth it or a waste, when we’d learn whether Disney’s “make sure everyone knows his name is John Carter!” marketing strategy worked (instead of perhaps pointing out that it was directed by the guy from Wall E and Finding Nemo and written by a Pulitzer Prize winner). Final tally? $30.6 million on 3,749 screens. Good enough for second place behind The Lorax and the fifth highest opening of 2012 (two of the top five being The Lorax), but low enough to still be considered “a huge disappointment.”
John Carter opened to an estimated $30.6 million from 3,749 locations. That’s lower than practically any similar movie, beginning with those that came out around the same time of year. It was obviously way off from 300 ($70.9 million) and Watchmen ($55.2 million)—what’s more concerning, though, is that it was even a tad below 10,000 B.C. ($35.9 million) and Battle: Los Angeles ($35.6 million), both of which were modest movies in comparison. [BoxOfficeMojo]
Ouch. Well, when you put it that way…
One of the big questions was why they changed the title from “John Carter of Mars” to just “John Carter,” which may not be the only reason for the disappointing box office, but certainly couldn’t have helped. Here’s what Andrew Stanton had to say:
Here’s the real truth of it. I’d already changed it from A Princess Of Mars to John Carter Of Mars. I don’t like to get fixated on it, but I changed Princess Of Mars… because not a single boy would go.
And then the other truth is, no girl would go to see John Carter Of Mars. So I said, “I don’t won’t to do anything out of fear, I hate doing things out of fear, but I can’t ignore that truth.”
All the time we were making this big character story which just so happens to be in this big, spectacular new environment. But it’s not about the spectacle, it’s about the investment. I thought, I’ve really worked hard to make all of this an origin story. It’s about a guy becoming John Carter. So I’m not misrepresenting what this movie is, it’s John Carter.
Mars is going to stick on any other film in the series. But by then, it won’t have a stigma to it. [BleedingCool]
Mark Strong puts it perhaps more succinctly:
Interestingly, John Carter’s had its titled changed. And there seems to be some kind of confusion as to why this should be, and I think the reason is brilliant. The reason is that he has to earn that title. Again, it’s a franchise or a number of books; a series of books that people may or may not know, but if you call him John Carter of Mars, I think at the very beginning, all the work’s been done and what Andrew wants to do, I think, is introduce people to this first film, and by the end of it, he becomes John Carter of Mars, but not at the beginning. In the beginning he’s John Carter, but by the end of the first film, he’s John Carter of Mars; so he’s earned that title to take it off should it want to go to further storytelling. [Movies]
The problem with both those answers is that they assumed the movie would even get a sequel before they made the first. Now it seems unlikely. There’s something to be said for putting all your eggs in one basket. Andrew Stanton is a genius based on his work at Pixar and I understand his reasoning, but “John Carter” is a horrible title. Even the first Indiana Jones wasn’t just called “Indiana Jones,” and “Indiana Jones” is ten times more interesting than “John Carter.” You want the name alone to sell the movie? Should’ve called it “Hercules J. Poonslayer,” or “Horsedick Skullsplitter.” Our first association with “John Carter” is Noah Wyle.
On another note, anyone care to guess what the second-highest grossing film of 2012 is? It’s The Vow, aka 50 First Tates. Aw shit, son, everything’s comin’ up C-Tates, SKEET SKEET SKEET!
2012 so far:
I guess before he became John Carter he was ….Kevin Costner?
“John Carter of Mars” tells a story in the title. They obviously made the mistake of thinking “john carter” was the brand. It isn’t! “of Mars” is the brand. “A Princess of Mars”, etc.
I hear it did better internationally. That Disney… Dumbing down the world one country at a time.
And how cool is it that a new Eddie Murphy film about CRAP finished 6th? 6th!
I hope this is a trend.
On an interview with the critic Mark Kermode on BBC Radio 5 last week Stanton out and out said it was because it was focus-grouped out. If you wrote ‘… of Mars’ it make it look like a sci-fi and a lot of people won’t watch sci-fi.
Which strikes me as remarkably stupid; they’re gonna realise it’s set on Mars eventually right? Right?
John Carter was okay. Not great, but it looks nice and it’s fun. Also, there’s a giant bulldog lizard.
Haha, I love you, giant bulldog lizard.
It just didn’t make any sense. He was a former cavalry man who didn’t want to fight against Apaches, the he gets beamed to Mars and oppressed by .. you know, I’m not gonna give any spoilers away, but just know this: they aren’t worth knowing in the first place.
Clearly they should have just called it ‘Carter’. I mean, do they actually expect me to remember the whole name John Carter? That’s pretty hard. Plus, only people named John would watch it.
All this dumbing-down & shortening of titles is really making me re-think my once-foolproof indie band name, “The Bryan Cranstown Massacre”
Man, that’s probably the best band name ever. That or Mouserat.
If they had changed the name to “TITS!!!” I probably would have caught a matinee showing.
Which is something the makers of “Piranha 3DD” understand all too well.
“We had to make sure it would appeal to everyone in theory so that it could appeal to nobody in practice.”
The trailer featured a white man in shackles. If they’d have called it “Tyler Perry’s John Carter” it would have made $200 million at least.
John Carter was awesome fun, people should really give it a chance, too bad they fucked it up with the marketing but it was a cool movie.
The movie looked awesome on Imax. It deserved smarter marketing than that patronizing pap posted above. And you are 100% correct; pimping the Pixar pedigree NEVER hurts. Hollywood is full of whores and satan worshippers who think nerds like us are ATM’s. Fuck Hollywood in the dirt shooter.
In principal, I should hate this movie because: Disney, dumbed-down title, stupid marketing campaign, bland replacement level “star” etc.
It’s not getting TERRIBLE reviews though, which introduces a conundrum for dickish cinephiles like myself.
I enjoy finding little known gems that nobody goes to see. Discovering a hidden treasure of a film is a joy. John Carter just might represent the contrapositive, a big budget film that everyone has heard about but they ignore it because it’s a bomb…yet all the while it’s secretly a perfectly fine movie and should do better than it does. These come along pretty rarely, usually a huge movie like this that bombs totally deserves to fail. Maybe this one doesn’t? Maybe the critics out there who don’t like it are just looking for reasons to pan it because it’s already classified a bomb and they don’t have the courage to go against conventional wisdom?
Dammit, I think I have to go see this thing.
I think the reason why everyone is panning it is because they all think it’s a ripoff of films like Avatar, Cowboys and Aliens and so on, and aren’t aware that the source material is a century old and created many of the tropes and storytelling conventions that those same movies (and a LOT of other movies, TV shows and books) used. The term TV Tropes uses to describe this is “Seinfeld is Unfunny”.
You had me at contrapositive.
This is how Hollywood works: Andrew Stanton has made Disney several billion dollars with all of his Pixar crap (i.e. the Toy Story franchise, Finding Nemo, Wall-E), so, in reward, Disney let him make a movie about whatever he wanted. Since he’s a nerd, he chose this. It bombed, but Disney ain’t care. Toy Story money prints itself.
I saw The Lorax because I’m a winner, and because I was babysitting my nieces. It was not a good film, but Betty White is just part of my demographic and I can’t help but watch her work.
Perhaps it should have been set in Newcastle like the original? “You’re a big man, but you’re in bad shape. With me it’s a full time job. Now behave yourself. ” *smack*
Still, throwing a $100 Million at marketing has to be futile/corrupt. Those with agents that negotiated a cut of the net profits are fucked.
Hopefully, this doesn’t interfere with the direct to DVD version. “From the makers of Transmorphers comes Jon Carter: Leader of the Red Planet.”
Just watched John Carter. It was surprisingly not bad. I mean its cheesy as fuck with some poor acting, but it was chock full of action and was fun.
Kinda felt like its “influenced” by Indiana, Star Wars, Gladiator and a bit of Avatard.
All round its not bad. And 3D poon is hot with super enhanced eyes on the princess!
Supposedly George Lucas had been unsuccessfully trying to buy the rights to John Carter. He finally gave up and wrote Star Wars.
Mark Strong has earned his status as the number one guy to go to when wanting to not start a franchise film.
I’m visiting some family in Mexico right now and noticed that John Carter is called, John Carter Entre Dos Mundos (John Carter of Two Worlds). It’s a better title, but my guess is they would have eaten it up even if it had been called John Carter because they’re an even worse audience than Americans.
Since I’ve been here I have seen a dozen people walk out of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, a few walk out of 50/50 and no one walk out of Iron Lady (I would have walked out if I wasn’t with family). Not only that, but I’ve seen at least 3 people answer their cell phones during each movie and countless others talking to each other as though they were alone in the theatre. In conclusion, I will never be seeing a movie in this backwards fuckin’ country again.
Mark Strong could put me succinctly, if you know what I mean. Cuz, I don’t.