The Shocker Might Also Be In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

On Thanksgiving, the folks behind “The Daily Bugle” Tumblr account posted a fake news story that seems to have provided a little spark among the fans of The Amazing Spider-Man film franchise. Upon first glance, the story doesn’t seem to reveal anything significant, as it’s simply an article about a bank robbery that featured the vault being ripped apart. However, thanks to some specific wording, more astute fans seem to think this means that yet another famous villain will be appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – the Shocker.
Apparently Spider-Man 3 taught us absolutely nothing.
The NYPD are the city’s greatest heroes, but sometimes even heroes are left scratching their heads. For instance, when $200,000 goes missing from the armored vault at G.K. Mason Bank.
Detective Stan Carter of the NYPD Major Crimes Unit was on scene to comment, stating, ”There’s still a lot we don’t know, but it looks like some kind of sustained vibration literally shook the door off its hinges and ripped the walls apart in the process.” Security cameras inside the bank were damaged upon the immediate forced entry of the robber, denying police a clear view of the perpetrator or the means of rupturing the vault.
When asked if the NYPD had concerns that the nature of the crime might indicate heightened super-human activity, Carter said, “There’s no evidence to point to that yet. When we catch him, we don’t expect anything more than a common crook with a clever toy.”
The Shocker was, of course, a master safe-cracker, so maybe Marc Webb has found yet another villain that he’s going to incorporate into his sequel, along with Rhino, Electro, Norman Osborn and possibly even Venom. But I’d rather not speculate that Webb and Columbia Pictures haven’t learned from the mistakes of the awful Spider-Man 3, and I would instead like to get even more batshit on you.
There have already been rumors that Spidey will eventually take on the Sinister Six, and the Shocker was part of the supervillain group in Marvel’s Civil War story. That version of the Sinister Six was defeated with the help of Captain America and SHIELD, so maybe this is Columbia’s way of flirting back at Marvel for almost including the Oscorp building in The Avengers. Would this then open the door for Chris Evans to appear in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 as Captain America and Andrew Garfield to show up in The Avengers 3 as Spider-Man? Sure, why the f*ck not? Also, this could possibly explain who BJ Novak is playing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
I know, what a crazy amount of speculation. Excuse me while I undo my wedgie.
fart gloves… *stands and salutes*
^^^ this seems legit!
Gotta respect a super-villain who really takes ownership of argyle.
Is the shocker one finger in the bunghole, or two? It’s been many years since I wrestled.
Two in the pink, one in the stink, is how I remember it.
Two in the pink and two in the stink is the Spocker.
What you describe will never turn a match around, gentleman. On the mat anyways. I don’t know about relationships.
@ MagSeven
I’m chuckling so hard my eyes are starting to tear up over here.
one in the pink and two in the stink is called The Terminator where I’m from.
Or Electro.
Ah the shocker. I still remember the day I had to explain to my mother-in-law the meaning of the sticker on the back of her son’s truck.
Do you mean your cousin’s truck?
Hey hey hey, just because I married into a family of loons doesn’t mean I’m a redneck by association. A hoser maybe, but not a redneck.
Mattingly! I thought i told you to trim those sideburns, Go home!
The only Shocker in this movie would be if it ended up being good.
So does Jamie Foxx become evil after people keep giving him shit for that hair situation?
I’m still giggling.
Since they’re already talking about Spider-Man 4 before 2 even comes out, I doubt this movie will focus on all of these villains in a meaningful way. Most likely, they’ll have a cameo here or there, and just end up in jail with Electro being the real focus. I mean, Hawkeye is in Thor and Blackwidow is in Ironman 2, but neither really gets focus (you could even still argue that they don’t get focus ever) until The Avengers. I believe Spider-Man is doing the same, just with bad guys instead of good guys, and they’ll all get together to battle Spidey in 4 or 5 or whatever.
So it’d be too crazy to suggest that this baseless speculation is ridiculous and it’s just Electro behind this fake news story right?
Oh man my life has gone so very wrong if I take to the internet to argue about this stupid shit.
Shocker, despite his name, doesn’t use electricity he uses 2 gloves that shoot out highly concentrated vibrations. The vocabulary in the story points towards vibration being responsible for the doors falling off, as well as a common crook with a toy, hence why people think it’s Shocker. Electro controls electricity, Shocker just makes things shake.
Nikolai Tesla thinks they’re both simply adorable.
Wow someone stole $200,000 WHOLE dollars?! Clearly some superhero has done a great job cleaning up the non-white collar criminals of New York. Hopefully the money didn’t belong to JP Morgan or else its CEOs won’t have anything to light their puppy-scented* candles with
*Made from real puppies
“Why, Shocker, the money isn’t HERE! It’s in Joe’s mortgage-backed derivative fiasco and John’s real estate scam and Ewe’s tax loss scheme!” — 21st century George Bailey.
I eagerly awaiting the massive confusion when a movie stars a villain with electricity powers and a different villain with no electricity powers called “The Shocker”
I think having multiple heroes is fine, if done right. Like what if this movie starts with Peter Parker capturing the Shocker? Like he doesn’t need a whole arc, just a big set piece in the beginning, he gets taken out, that’s the end of his role in the movie. Then he can have a bigger role in the Sinister Six movie. That’d be more fun then a montage of Spiderman taking out common crooks like in every other Spiderman movie.
Why not turn this into the Secret Wars movie while you’re at it?
Or really jump the shark with the “Clone Sage”…
Blahrgh, “Saga”
If that’s the case I know BJ Novaks charecter will be **Spoilers**
[www.youtube.com]
When do we get a ‘real coming of age’ version of a young teen becoming Spiderman and then finding out how to work his “third webshooter” after rescuing a cougar in a bikini?
well since they removed the spamming comments this looks out of place
It’s cool, Klingons love weed!
For all your weed needs txt someone from Massachusetts!
Ok Nerd out time… Is it possible Giamattie isn’t really the RHINO? after all in the Ultimate verse the Tinkerer was modeled after Paul (Just like Ultimate Nick Fury was based on Sam Jackson) and RHINOs were just suits worn by people. Maybe Paul is also the shocker to pay for his research?
Great, Spider-Man 3 all over again.