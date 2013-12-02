The Shocker Might Also Be In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

On Thanksgiving, the folks behind “The Daily Bugle” Tumblr account posted a fake news story that seems to have provided a little spark among the fans of The Amazing Spider-Man film franchise. Upon first glance, the story doesn’t seem to reveal anything significant, as it’s simply an article about a bank robbery that featured the vault being ripped apart. However, thanks to some specific wording, more astute fans seem to think this means that yet another famous villain will be appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – the Shocker.

Apparently Spider-Man 3 taught us absolutely nothing.

The NYPD are the city’s greatest heroes, but sometimes even heroes are left scratching their heads. For instance, when $200,000 goes missing from the armored vault at G.K. Mason Bank. Detective Stan Carter of the NYPD Major Crimes Unit was on scene to comment, stating, ”There’s still a lot we don’t know, but it looks like some kind of sustained vibration literally shook the door off its hinges and ripped the walls apart in the process.” Security cameras inside the bank were damaged upon the immediate forced entry of the robber, denying police a clear view of the perpetrator or the means of rupturing the vault. When asked if the NYPD had concerns that the nature of the crime might indicate heightened super-human activity, Carter said, “There’s no evidence to point to that yet. When we catch him, we don’t expect anything more than a common crook with a clever toy.”

The Shocker was, of course, a master safe-cracker, so maybe Marc Webb has found yet another villain that he’s going to incorporate into his sequel, along with Rhino, Electro, Norman Osborn and possibly even Venom. But I’d rather not speculate that Webb and Columbia Pictures haven’t learned from the mistakes of the awful Spider-Man 3, and I would instead like to get even more batshit on you.

There have already been rumors that Spidey will eventually take on the Sinister Six, and the Shocker was part of the supervillain group in Marvel’s Civil War story. That version of the Sinister Six was defeated with the help of Captain America and SHIELD, so maybe this is Columbia’s way of flirting back at Marvel for almost including the Oscorp building in The Avengers. Would this then open the door for Chris Evans to appear in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 as Captain America and Andrew Garfield to show up in The Avengers 3 as Spider-Man? Sure, why the f*ck not? Also, this could possibly explain who BJ Novak is playing in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

I know, what a crazy amount of speculation. Excuse me while I undo my wedgie.