Wes Anderson’s next project has an awesome cast

Today we’ve got an update on Moonrise Kingdom, the next project for yellow text-loving ascot enthusiast Wes Anderson and his cabal of quip-spewing indie rock glibsters. Not surprisingly, it’s set to star Anderson BFFs Bill Murray and Jason Schwartzman, who, although he’s way too effeminate to be playing Jonathan Ames on Bored to Death, is the perfect muse for a dapper intellectual with a fondness for vintage suits. Here’s the rest of the rundown:

The local Rhode Island casting agency LDI Casting has revealed that “Ed Norton, Frances McDormand and Jason Schwartzman will join Bruce Willis, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray.” The screenplay was written by Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola (who also co-wrote The Darjeeling Limited). [The film] is set in the 60s. Two young adults fall in love and run away. Leaders in their New England town are sticking the idea that they’ve disappeared and go in search of them. Norton will play a scout leader who brings his charges on a search. Willis is in talks to play the town sheriff who’s also looking, and who is having an affair with the missing girl’s mother, the role McDormand is in talks to play. Murray, a regular in Anderson films, will play the girl’s father, who has his own issues. [/Film]

Now that is a cast. It’s like Valentine’s Day for non-idiots. Anyway, it’s always tempting to bash Wes Anderson for his Fauntleroy-esque looks and popularity among obnoxious hipsters, but the truth is that he’s made some amazing movies, including his last one (Fantastic Mr. Fox). He’s always a brilliant production designer, but the X-factor seems to be the writing. He’s credited on all his movies as co-writer with a rotating partner — Owen Wilson on Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, and Royal Tenenbaums, Noah Baumbach on Life Aquatic and Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Roman Coppola on Darjeeling Limited. I’m not thrilled that he went back to the writer of his worst movie, or that he’s doing his first period piece, since you know those two are going to spend 90% of their pre-production time picking out skinny ties. But based on the cast, I’ve got my fingers crossed. Over the sleeve of my soy chai.