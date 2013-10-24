Some Guy Named Jamie Dornan Is The New Christian Grey

Once Charlie Hunnam backed out of playing Christian Grey in the movie adaptation of the Twilight erotic fan fiction novel Fifty Shades of Grey due to scheduling problems with Sons of Anarchy or because they wouldn’t let him offer rewrites or due to family issues or because it was a huge mistake in the first place, the book’s most rabid fans felt vindicated that they could start fresh and obnoxiously demand Matt Bomer once again. And once again, Matt Bomer wasn’t chosen for the lead role, and now they’re stuck with someone even more obscure – Jamie Dornan.
Dornan isn’t exactly an unknown, despite my ignorance, as he plays Sheriff Graham Humbert on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, and he had a role in Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, which featured one of the worst movie posters in the history of both movies and posters. According to Variety, Universal is trying to quickly cast the remaining roles, including Anastasia Steele’s roommate and the newly added talking CGI vibrator, Shaky.
In conclusion, here’s a photo of Dornan with a donkey.
(Banner via Getty)
It’s so clear they want to make this movie as cheaply as possible. Jax Teller was getting less than a mil? This guy must be getting even less than Charlie.
Horny housewives everywhere will go see it anyway, might as well make as much money as possible.
This movie will be made for like $500,000 and gross $50,000,000 and due to Hollywood accounting wont make a dime of profit.
Hunnam was reportedly getting just $125K for this. It’s a total cash grab movie.
He was also a super skeezy serial killer with a wank journal of victim photos in The Fall, so he’s got a good prep role for 50 Shades on his CV already.
I actually thought he was quite good in The Fall, which makes me a little sad he is doing this.
Same here, hopefully this won’t fuck his career.
Totes. He is deffo attractive and has a great accent(which of course will be hidden in this). I kinda hope he panics like Jax Teller did and doesn’t take the role.
I think he’s great in a sex-murderer way in The Fall and he’s contracted to another season which is set to film after 50 Shades. Maybe it will bring more exposure to the show
The fall was terrifying yet really compelling TV. I’ve never been so captivated by grisly murder before.
I don’t see what’s so bad about that poster. Other than Snaggledunst’s smile. And the font choice. And the awful cartoonish coloring. And they don’t even hint at Snaggledunst’s one good feature (i.e. a pretty solid rack).
Ok, I guess it’s awful. But let’s remember that all these issues can be remedied with tits.
C’mon now, it’s not really a party until your frenulum gets nicked.
Snaggledunst forever.
I’ve not read a single word of “Fifty Shades” but I presume the donkey is being cast too, correct?
More like CHRISTIAN GAY, AMIRIGHT? *gets up in the middle of class and high-fives everyone* FUCK YEAH I’M RIGHT.
Close up shop on comment of the decade, dickfaces. Nailed it.
It’s cute how the fanbase thinks this won’t be garbage no matter who they cast.
The fan base was brought in by garbage, they have a taste for it.
This will be the Girls Night Out movie of the decade. Get trashed on margaritas and giggle their way through the movie like Sex and the City 2. Then get the significant other to see the movie with them the next weekend. Followed up in 5 months Girls Night In where they will get the DVD and 5 bottles of wine.
Reminds me of when I saw Magic Mike on opening weekend. I knew what I was walking into but was still floored when I saw the crowd of horny middle aged women and gay men. I imagine this will be way worse.
Imagine cougars mixed with the wierd fanfiction diehard twitards. Like the midnight showing of a Justin Bieber or One Direction movie x1000
Just make sure you see the first showing of the day to give the chairs proper time to dry. Or you better make sure you have galoshes and a rain suit on.
There is nothing wrong with some Lady Perv action!
I just hope that Shaky gets his own spinoff.
Will Adam Sandler get the part of Shaky?
This is gonna end up a 1313 movie.
Usually you only see hover-hand at nerd conventions.
Pictured in the photo is the new Christian Grey with an average fan of the book.