Is Uncle Junior A Grumpy Fox News Dad? Pod Yourself A Gun 6, With Matt Zoller Seitz

In this episode of Pod Yourself A Gun, we’re talking episode six of The Sopranos, “Pax Soprana,” released February 14th, 1999 (happy belated Valentine’s Day to all the lovers out there).

At Tony’s suggestion, Junior is made acting boss after Jackie dies. In therapy, Tony surprises Dr. Melfi with an admission. Carmela and Irina (Tony’s mistress) both suffer as Tony’s libido takes a nosedive. [HBO]

Lots of topics to dive into in this episode, including Tony’s most overt come on to Dr. Melfi to date (ever?), and some of his creepiest interactions with his poor goomar, Irina. Meanwhile, Junior is torn between being a Godfather and being a grumpy ass Fox News grandpa, Livia is manipulating Junior, Junior is taxing Hesh, Carmella is sweating Tony, Mikey Palmice is throwing people off of the bridge at Patterson Falls to make it look like a suicide, and Father Phil even gets a brief bit of screentime, reprising his role as the king of all f*ckboys.

Our guest this week is New York Magazine television critic and RogerEbert.com editor at large Matt Zoller Seitz, who co-authored The Sopranos Sessions with Alan Sepinwall and originally covered the series for the Newark Star-Ledger.

