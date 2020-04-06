The Most Seinfeldy Sopranos Episode Ever? Pod Yourself A Gun 208, With Karl Hess

Click to download here.

Hey, everyone, it’s time for your favorite Sopranos podcast ever, Pod Yourself A Gun. The world’s ONLY Sopranos podcast (that’s not hosted by a former cast member nor by people who respect prestige TV). This week Vince and Matt are joined by comedian, podcaster, Cooking Channel TV show host and huge Sopranos fan Karl Hess as they discuss Sopranos season 2 episode 8 (208) “Full Leather Jacket.” AKA the most Seinfeld-ass episode of the Sopranos of all time. It’s mostly about how Richie Aprile gives Tony a jacket as a gift and Tony insults him by not wearing the jacket. Seriously, that’s like the biggest storyline in the episode. It’s bizarre and forgettable and a pleasure to talk about with Karl.

Here’s a bit more info on the episode, which premiered on March 5th, 2000. We were so innocent then! Some of the day’s headlines included: “Voters seem to choose Bush, Gore in primaries. Americans are largely content with the nation’s direction.” (St. Louis Dispatch).

SYNOPSIS:

“Although Richie is miffed at Tony for forcing him to build a ramp for the pizza-parlor owner he paralyzed, he decides to make a peace offering. Unhappy with their lowly status as Christopher’s lackeys, Sean and Matt decide to pledge their allegiance to Richie–through a violent, unexpected act.”

BADA B STORIES

-Richie wants to give Tony a jacket

-Meadow wants to go to Berkeley

-Carm wants a letter of rec to Georgetown for Meadow

-Matt and Shawn want respect

-Chris wants to marry Adrianna

-Tony wants Richie to build a ramp for Beansy

We hope you enjoy it! And please remember to give us a review and 5 stars on the Apple podcast app. (-written by Matt Lieb)