Discussing Sopranos Episode 210, Bust Out, With Nando Vila From The Young Turks

Click to download here.

Episode 210 (season 2, episode 10) of The Sopranos originally aired on HBO on March 19th, 2000, when Julia Roberts was burning up the screen in Erin Brockovich and Vladimir Putin was just a week away from his first election. “Bust Out” saw Tony and his crew running a classic “bust-out scam” on Tony’s high school pal turned degenerate gambler, David Scatino, played by Terminator 2′s Robert Patrick. The plan involved the gang running up huge debts on Davey’s sporting goods store’s lines of credit with no intention of paying them back. It’s a smaller-scale version of the same basic business model currently employed, fully legally, by private equity companies.

Never listened before? Well, Matt even made a video trailer for this episode:

Almost 20 years and one month to the day since it first aired, Matt and Vince are joined by producer and TV personality Nando Vila (The Naked Truth, Happy Ending, The Young Turks) to discuss this episode in Pod Yourself A Gun 210. We provide the cultural context in The Wayback Machine, run through storylines in Bada-B Stories, translate slang with Stevie B in Gabba Vafongool, identify cultural reference points in It’s The 90s, and figure out who “Da Real Gangsta” is. Along the way, we discuss our favorite and least favorite scenes and try, desperately, unsuccessfully, to get Matt to stop saying “tiddies.” It’s fine, The Sopranos was an R-rated show, why shouldn’t our Sopranos rewatch podcast be an R-rated show?

As always, ours is the first and only Sopranos rewatching podcast on the internet and if you disagree with us you are wrong and a liar. Please leave us a five star review on iTunes because we love you. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us voicemails at 415 275 0030.