Discussing Sopranos ‘The Test Dream,’ With Felix Biederman On Pod Yourself A Gun

Wetwork Dreams

Felix Biederman of the Chapo Trap House podcast joins Matt & Vince to talk about The Sopranos season five episode twelve, “The Test Dream.”

As the title of the episode suggests, the improbably named Brian Benben would feel right at home, as Tony is Dream-ing On through much of the runtime. Dream sequences are a polarizing topic on this podcast, but even Vince has to agree with Felix that while it may run long, it does feel like an actual stress dream. Teeth are falling out, there’s a thing Tony needs to do that he can’t get done, and wait, who was he just having sex with? Classic dream stuff.

If you’re less interested in what your brain is up to at night, and more interested in modern murder techniques, stick around for a digression about the practicality of the garrote as a killing device. Seems hard to use. Like you’d have to practice at home. Imagine that — a little practice garrote next to the Bowflex adjustable dumbbells in that corner of the garage you call the weight room. It’s all just collecting dust and then one day you’re trying to take out a rat and your arms are shaking and you’re all out of position and you think, man, why did I buy all that gear?

