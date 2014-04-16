Spider-Man 2 Has A Post-Credits X-Men Scene. Fox And Sony Are Crossing Streams!

According to Empire magazine, the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man 2 has a post-credits stinger for X-Men: Days of Future Past, which means we’re entering a brave new world of cross-studio superhero collaboration. Where’s Teddy Roosevelt when you need him?
Now this isn’t a post-credits sting as we’ve seen before in the Marvel universe, setting up some sort of crossover between the two worlds. Rather, it’s a clip from the X-film that gives us a taste of the action we’re in for. We’ve been told by Sony that the clip will be attached to the film in the UK. [Empire]
If you don’t know the background on this, The Avengers, Spider-Man, and The X-Men are all based on Marvel comics (information I beat out of a nerd one day), but while The Avengers and various SHIELD spinoffs are being produced by Marvel (now a subsidiary of Disney), Spider-Man is currently licensed to Sony, while Fox has X-Men. Fox and Sony are desperate to copy what Disney/Marvel has done with the Avengers universe (all in the name of that sweet ancillary revenue), but up until now, it was assumed that they’d all be doing it separately. Since, you know, competitors are often known to compete with one other.
Either Fox and Sony have cut some sweetheart deal to make this happen, or this is just the natural evolution of movie advertising, where the trailers used to come before the movie, but now Fox is pioneering this new practice, probably paying a premium to stick it after the movie. That’s the general trend of advertising, to constantly infiltrate places where it’s not instantly recognizable as “advertising.”
In any case, I can’t imagine anyone will have strong opinions about this.
Here’s a very slightly spoilery description of the scene:
The scene featured sees Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique, Lucas Till’s Havok and Evan Jonigkeit’s Toad taking on William Stryker (Josh Helman) and his military men. Without wishing to spoil anything, let’s just say that Mystique once again demonstrates her formidable fighting skills in the brief segment.
Amazing Spider-Man 2 opens May 2nd in the US, and hits today in the UK.
If it leads to a movie where Wolverine, Spider-Man and the Thing are all present I won’t complain.
It’s certainly interesting that these two studios are forgoing competition in favor of joint competition against Marvel.
It’s actually ironic that the Marvel trend of post-credits scenes has led to the return of the original trailer placement, post-movie (hence the term trailer, since they used to trail the film). As someone who works in an industry typically behind the scenes, I actually like that post credit scenes require interested parties to sit through all of the credits, giving the VFX specialists enough the tiniest fraction of time in the sun.
You’d think Sony would want to hitch their ride onto the Avengers… but I could see Garfield and Human Torch becoming friends.
Yeah, Johnny Storm could probably cheer him up when his lasagna was all cold on Mondays.
They could do a “New Fantastic Four” movie. with Wolvie Spider-Man and Ghost Rider. They would just have to keep Thing since Hulk is still Disney.
Marvel has the right to GR back.
Other than the fact Marvel has the rights to Ghost Rider, that is a terrible lineup that makes no sense. You obviously don’t understand the “Fantastic Four”.
You obviously didn’t read comics from 1990-1991.
@Bully FU Over the years Marvel Comics has had many iterations of a “new” Fantastic Four and arm123 didn’t just pick that lineup out of a hat. It was done in the early 90’s I believe. I’m not saying you’re wrong about it making no sense, but it was Marvel itself that didn’t understand the F4. I feel like they may have also shoehorned the Punisher in there as well. Oh the heyday of ill-advised comic crossovers!
@Softbatch I think it was a What If? comic where all the goody two shoes heroes had been killed by Dr.Doom or spmeone like that, so all the anti-heroes had to join forces to stop him. Oh, and Bully FU can eat a bag of dicks. Pretentious fake comic nerds are the fucking worst.
It was 3 issues with that team, plus Hulk. My mistake for not knowing that off the top of my head.
@jesuswasaterrorist It wasn’t a What If? series either though it was actually FF #347–349. So I was wrong but so were you. So does that make you a pretentious fake comic nerd also? Considering that is what made me one, not knowing that was an actual team at one point. You didn’t know your history either since it wasn’t a What If? and Dr Doom had nothing to do with why that team was formed, it was actually a generic skrull. Last I checked a generic skrull that was used in one arc isn’t Dr. Doom or someone like him.
A friend of mine works in media in the UK and saw it early. Even as a huge apologist for many of the shittier Marvel films, he said he didn’t like it.
Just waiting for the day where good ol’ Wade can chill with Spidey. Their banter is always the best.
Lead with Lawrence – not a bad marketing strategy. I wonder if anyone else will steal this idea?
I think the strange thing is that I stick around until the end of the credits because Marvel has trained me (all of us, really) that it can be worth the wait. But I’m only interested in doing so because I know that, in Marvel’s case, these post-credit bits generally help to flesh out the unified Marvel cinematic universe. So, while I don’t “need” to see them, as a fan I actually want to. The flip-side of that is this…advertising sneak-attack (I guess), where they’re counting on the average viewers willingness to hang around until the very end expecting to see a quick hit of something that will further Spidey’s world…but NOPE…it’s an ad for something else, motherfuckers!!! I can’t say I really like that, even though it is a clever use of that time / space.
Sounds like a post-movie movie trailer is all.
Interesting historical fact: In the olden days, ads for upcoming movies used to come on at the END of the feature, hence the name “trailer”, as opposed to “pre-view”.
I guess that Fox execs never saw a Marvel movie in a theater. Except for premieres, almost all of the audience leaves before these tags are shown. Especially now since Marvel is doing two, the second having less than the first.
I live in prime flyover midwest “stupid” citizens area St. Louis and 2/3 of the audience has stayed for the post-credits scenes at every Marvel showing I’ve been to.
So I do not think you’re correct in the slightest.
Yeah I’m a little confused by this as well. So this isn’t actually a preview for some future combined franchise thing?
Does Sony have the balls to let WB put Spider-Man in the Justice League? Could Marvel even stop that unless there was incredibly well-thought-out wording in the licensing deal?
Yeahhh not ganna stick around just to see a scene from another movie. The whole point of the Marvel ones is to expand the universe just a little bit more.
You almost wonder if someone at Fox was just like “Marvel does post-credits things for the next movie? We should do that too!” and never bothered to see what it actually was
Just wake me up after Warner Bros. builds up The Justice League and there’s a cross-studio, cross-universe, crossover against The Avengers.
Seems like a pretty lazy way of playing “me too” with the post-credits stuff. It’s like Matrix Reloaded’s stinger, but even lazier because it’s a teaser for someone else’s movie.
That said, I like the collaborative aspect of this. I don’t think there’s necessarily any reason for these Marvel films from different studios to compete with one another. Until we reach a point where there are so many of them that it’s difficult to release a superhero film at a time when there’s not already one newly in theaters, I think there’s plenty of room for each studio to have their cake, and help the others have theirs too.
Thanks for the warning, Uproxx! Now I know that there’s no reason to stay after the credits.
Marc Webb owed Fox another project from his (500) Days of Summer contract, so in order to let him direct the Amazing Spider-Man sequel and to fulfill his contract with Fox, they made a deal with Sony/Columbia Pictures to include the teaser for X-Men: Days of Future Past.
Sony isn’t sharing Spider-Man with Fox or Disney/Marvel. That just ain’t gonna happen.
Yep. It was in a story on aintitcool.