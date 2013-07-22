Spike Lee is Kickstarting a movie about vampires or something

The normal order of things is, black guys invent something and white hipsters steal it, but Spike Lee is turning that paradigm on its head by ripping a page from the Veronica Mars/Zach Braff playbook and trying to fund his next film on Kickstarter. He doesn’t give us the title, but he’s asking for $1.25 million for a movie he says is about “human beings who are addicted to blood.” Though he clarifies that it’s “not Blacula,” i.e., not a blaxploitation film about vampires. Bummer. Maybe the soundtrack will include The Shins?
Another interesting thing to come out of this is that I’d previously assumed Spike Lee uses Title Capitalization in all his tweets out of some strange unfamiliarity with his phone (see also: the time he accidentally aimed mob justice at a middle-aged couple). But no, turns out Spike Lee just really likes creative CapItaLiZaTioN.
With the current climate in The Hollywood Studio System it’s not an encouraging look for Independent Filmmakers. I’m not hating, just stating the facts. Super Heroes, Comic Books, 3D Special EFX, Blowing up the Planet Nine Times and Fly through the Air while Transforming is not my Thang. To me it’s not just that these Films are being made but it seems like these are the only films getting made. To The Studios it seems like every Film must be a Home run on a Global scale, a Tent Pole Enterprise, able to spin off Sequel after Sequel after Sequel after Sequel after Sequel after Sequel.
I have a different vision of what Cinema can be, a different vision of what some under-served Audiences might want to see. That is why I am here on KICKSTARTER, to raise the Funds for The New Spike Lee Joint, to get this BAD BOY financed. Nothing in Life is Free and if you want something you got to pay for it. If you have liked any of my Films in the past, this is the price it costs to see another one (which can be less than the cost of one Movie Ticket). We feel the different levels on contributions make it affordable for everyone to GET DOWN FOR THE CAUSE.
Do you wish to see Human Beings dealing with each other on a Human Level? How many more explosions with Ear splitting Sound Effects can you take? C’mon People, please get behind this Joint. [Kickstarter]
How does he type like that? Isn’t that exhausting? Why capitalize “Home” but not “run?” Oh, Spike, you beautiful mystery, you.
Anyway, I find myself agreeing with almost everything he’s saying – I’ll write more on this subject later – but once again, it’s hard to appreciate it through the fog of what an obnoxious person he seems like. Who else besides Spike Lee could give you two vague sentences and no title about the actual movie he wants you to help him make, but then list off every movie he’s ever made (even the crappy ones) like IMDB? What a Jackass.
Yes lets pay a million to help Spike Lee make a movie that will then make him millions…. if this is actually supposed to be taken seriously he should post at least 20% of the screen play.
when the hell did wealthy people start thinking that asking average people for money for personal ventures?? i mean seriously? give a guy money who has already been made wealthy by us in order for him to want to make a film? is the money given back if they dont hit their goal? do all these “backers” get a .000001% of ticket sales?
I’m a Spike Lee fan, but even I couldn’t help but laugh at this line:
“This Award Is For All Playa-Playas. For 10 Grand I’m Taking You to Dinner, Then You Will Have The Honor And Privilege To Sit Next To Me (IN MY WIFE’S TONYA’S SEAT) COURTSIDE”
Spike Lee’s pitch might be the most obnoxious thing I’ll read this week.
If you stretch it, you can almost make a case as to why Zach Braff would be more “deserving” of Kickstarter assistance. He made one film, years ago, that was successful but hasn’t done much since and I can see how it would be hard for him to get financial assistance and also get things done his way.
Spike Lee has been making films for decades, has varying degrees of success in film but it’s hard not to call him a respected and successful filmmaker. He’s been doing things his way all this time, and I don’t think there’s a solid argument he can make for financing his film this way, aside from the publicity that it will clearly generate.
It’s bullshit. Who’s next? Michael Bay?!
Spike Lee is respected and successful, but not profitable on a George Lucas or even JJ Abrams level. For Spike, I imagine getting a decent budget for something he really wants to do is still an enormous pain in the ass.
All of his Movies should be re-subtitled with his Capitalization
“Nothing in Life is Free and if you want something you got to pay for it.”
Then spend your own money on your art!
I will gladly give him money to make Coonery and Buffoonery: The Tyler Perry Story.
