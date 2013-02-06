Star Wars Spinoffs Will Include Boba Fett and Han Solo

Start praying for some non-Star Wars news, you guys. The latest is that stand-alone movies about Han Solo and Boba Fett are reportedly in the wanks. Er, works.

Entertainment Weekly has learned details on two of the spin-off projects: A young Han Solo saga, focusing on the wisecracking smuggler’s origin story, and a bounty hunter adventure with Boba Fett at the center of a rogue’s gallery of galactic scum. Sources close to the projects confirmed this was the direction the development was taking, although they cautioned it’s still very early in the process. The Han Solo story would take place in the time period between Revenge of the Sith and the first Star Wars (now known as A New Hope), so although it’s possible Harrison Ford could appear as a framing device, the movie would require a new actor for the lead — one presumably much younger than even the 35-year-old Ford when he appeared in the 1977 original. The Boba Fett film would take place either between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, or between Empire and Jedi, where the bounty hunter was last seen plunging unceremoniously into a sarlacc pit. Exactly who would play him isn’t much of a complication – in the original trilogy, he never took off his helmet. And in the prequels, we learned he was the son of the original stormtrooper clone, played by Temuera Morrison, who’s still the right age for the part if his services were required.

No word on whether this juicy rumor nugget contradicts or complements the one about the Yoda movie. I want to say something about this, but it’s like my ability to give a shit has been frozen in carbonite. Really, we’re going to make all of these movies? Aren’t stories like this why they used to have those Star Wars novels? In any case, I think we all know what this project needs: that’s right, Channing Tatum as Han Solo. “Ayo, Chew, ya boy hype drive actin mad whack, son.”

With Karl Urban being the obvious choice for Boba Fett. If Dredd 3D proved anything, it’s that the dude can wear the f*ck out of a helmet.

I didn’t know it at the time, but Patton’s George Lucas impression is actually spot-on: