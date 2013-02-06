Star Wars Spinoffs Will Include Boba Fett and Han Solo

Start praying for some non-Star Wars news, you guys. The latest is that stand-alone movies about Han Solo and Boba Fett are reportedly in the wanks. Er, works.
Entertainment Weekly has learned details on two of the spin-off projects: A young Han Solo saga, focusing on the wisecracking smuggler’s origin story, and a bounty hunter adventure with Boba Fett at the center of a rogue’s gallery of galactic scum. Sources close to the projects confirmed this was the direction the development was taking, although they cautioned it’s still very early in the process.
The Han Solo story would take place in the time period between Revenge of the Sith and the first Star Wars (now known as A New Hope), so although it’s possible Harrison Ford could appear as a framing device, the movie would require a new actor for the lead — one presumably much younger than even the 35-year-old Ford when he appeared in the 1977 original.
The Boba Fett film would take place either between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, or between Empire and Jedi, where the bounty hunter was last seen plunging unceremoniously into a sarlacc pit. Exactly who would play him isn’t much of a complication – in the original trilogy, he never took off his helmet. And in the prequels, we learned he was the son of the original stormtrooper clone, played by Temuera Morrison, who’s still the right age for the part if his services were required.
No word on whether this juicy rumor nugget contradicts or complements the one about the Yoda movie. I want to say something about this, but it’s like my ability to give a shit has been frozen in carbonite. Really, we’re going to make all of these movies? Aren’t stories like this why they used to have those Star Wars novels? In any case, I think we all know what this project needs: that’s right, Channing Tatum as Han Solo. “Ayo, Chew, ya boy hype drive actin mad whack, son.”
With Karl Urban being the obvious choice for Boba Fett. If Dredd 3D proved anything, it’s that the dude can wear the f*ck out of a helmet.
I didn’t know it at the time, but Patton’s George Lucas impression is actually spot-on:
Joel McHale for Han Solo. Donald Glover as Lando.
Also, is Community back yet?
Alison Brie for Oola, the Twi’lek dancer in Jabba’s Palace.
maybe older than they are going for, but Sam Rockwell as Han Solo seems perfect to me. I would see that shit.
I second the Sam Rockwell.
INTERIOR: The Mos Eisley Cantina
As the alien band plays its three note song over and over again, Han Solo is on the dance floor, busting some amazing moves.
They should cast Chris Pine as Han Solo, just to fuck with everyone.
funny you should say that: [gizmodo.com]
Boba Fett movie I can see, but literally no one on earth wants to see a Yoda movie. No one.
Boba Fett was a looser, he was just made into sum bad ass by fanboys.
Yeah but people would go see that—like i said, literally NO ONE wants to see a Yoda movie. Not even Yoda.
The original Star Wars “spin-off” was when the Millennium Falcon shot Darth Vader’s tie fighter and caused it to spin out of the trench, thereby setting up Luke for his eyes closed kill shot.
I’d like a movie about what he did after that; alone and stranded on an exotic planet, maybe banging some of the natives and losing himself in drink and introspection, sorting out those weird vibes he got from that dickhole that blew up his Death Star (Am I gay? Vader wonders to himself while using the Force to move rocks into the shape of a cock sculpture while lost in Yavin-4’s remote hinterlands).
[Hits inahler] Vader was flying an Advanced class TIE fighter that had an on board hyperdrive. How do you not know this? Nerd.
Also, I think Yavin-4 was a moon, maybe? Anyway, introspective Vader would be a hilarious concept to try to pull off.
Lester: Movie about gay Anakin Skywalker who gets together with an alien?
Space In-Vaders
Introspective Vader: I dress all in black and crush people’s throats with my mind. Maybe I’M the bad guy…
Adult Swim did a little spoof on this.
“You’ve been flying around for two weeks trying to get a signal?!? Eww…you must smell like feet wrapped in leathery, burnt bacon!”
Everyone knows that Han Solo was white and played by Harrison Ford, but what this film presupposes is that maybe he wasn’t?
Idris Elba
C-Tates is Han Solo or GTFO.
Mumbly wigger Han Solo needs to happen
Bieber would make a good Han
I think it’s obvious since he’s being cast in everything, we need JGL to be Han Solo. Do some weird shit to his forehead and chin to make him look more like Harrison Ford and you’re all set.
the only spin-off i want is from this. [lukecompany.ytmnd.com]
Bravo. Bravo.
HAHAhahAHahAHHAaaahhhhaaaaaaaaa
Am I the only one who wants to see a movie about Lando being Mace Windu’s secret love-child? I mean, there are only like three black people in the galaxy. So he’s either Mace’s or the Palace Guard from Naboo. Shut up you’re a racist nerd
It’s gonna be that Alex Pettyfer guy and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.
I though Boba Fett crawled out of the sarlacc pit.
That would be a good opening to his stand alone movie.
Technically you are right, he did crawl out but that was in the extended universe books which Lucas has said is not canon. If you’ll excuse me i need to go and beat myself up for lunch money.
Should do a spinoff of the adventures of ice cream maker man
How about a comedy movie where the rebels’ advance location scouts go to remote corners of the galaxy looking for places to hide a secret rebel base? Or maybe I just watch too much Futurama and foolishly think that the creative new stuff they pull off could work in a live action Disney feature.
Admiral Akbar or GTFO
I wanna see Akbar in a rom-com.
How much of a traffic bump do you get from Star Wars posts? Silver linings and all.
Really going after them clicks, eh Vince?
and you two really protested it by reading and commenting. Way to think it through.
I’m not protesting, I’m actually curious
Yep. I think I’ve been pretty transparent about this.
I’m not protesting at all. I a.) love Star Wars and b.) love Filmdrunk.
Vince needs to stay in business and I need to read about lightsabers. Everybody wins.
Yes, you have. But instead of seeming refreshingly honest it comes off as annoyingly cynical. I’m not excited about any of this shit either, but this is getting a little redundant.
Whoops…intended to reply to HarryW
Buddy action movie starring Han & Lando, Featuring Chewbacca as the Wookie who is getting to old for this s**t.
McConaughey as Bubba Fett hunting laaawbreakers in Florida.
“Hey, Greedo, it’d be a lot cooler if you just lemme go, man. Alllright, allright.”
Obviously they need to get Shia Labeouf to play a young Harrison Ford. Since it worked out so well for the Indiana Jones seri…. oh god, I can’t finish that sentence without wanting to gouge my eyes out with a spoon.
Well technically he was his son, not a young Indiana :P
I know! River Phoenix as the young Han Solo. Oh wait never mind.
His brother’s still available. Who doesn’t want to see Han Solo return home from the Star Wars to become a drifter who concocts cheap rotgut from ion particles, melted carbonite, and Mynock excretions only to join a cult led by a man who believes the galaxy’s problems can be solved by “clearing” our bodies of midichlorians?
Thrawn trilogy or GTFO, Disney
Weren’t both of these angles (Han Solo and Boba Fett solos) video games already?
Young Han and Fett. Man those will be some crappy movies. Better than a Yoda movie, but on par with a Jar Jar movie :S Firefly did a Han movie better than it could do, and Fett, he got owned every time on screen except when he escaped from Obi wan at the Clone planet. I wish they did a Cade Skywalker movie, or an Old Republic movie. Can’t imagine how bad they will make 7-9 :( They would be better off making a live action clone wars movie.
Or just make Spaceballs 2.
YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH, VANCINI. STAR WARS IS AWESOME!
/gives self wedgie
Vancini was a typo, but I think I actually like it and might start using it.
“Vancini? I do not think that name means what you think it means.”
This may have been addressed in a previous post and if so I’m sorry for asking again but does this mean that they are not doing Episodes 7, 8, and 9 or are they using The Avengers scheme and using the stand-alones to build up (i.e. milk the audience for more money) to 7, 8, and 9?
I just read the last post. Harry Knowles, of all people, made me look like an asshole.
I’m more excited by the prospect of the stand alone movies than the new trilogy, but I’d really prefer they be about fring characters that won’t irrevocably alter the main story canon.
Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as Tag and Bink.
“I want to say something about this, but it’s like my ability to give a shit has been frozen in carbonite.”
Wow. I’ve been trying to work out the best way to describe how I feel about all these Star Wars announcements, and this nails it. Well played sir.
oh boy; if there is something that we don’t seem to get enough of it’s Star Wars; reviled prequels, failed MMO, kinetic dancing games and appearances in advert that will pony up the cash
There’s just so many untold tales in this universe. Perhaps a trilogy about the empreror’s guards in the red suits? They could make it a series of buddy comedies where one of the guards is close to retirement, and keeps saying, “I’m too old for this s**t” and the younger guard is a damaged vietnam vet who hates minorities, but might just be crazy enough to make this work.
Sean Patrick Flanery, anyone?