OMG OMG, STAR WARS EPISODE VII HAS A RELEASE DATE!

Disney just announced an official release date for Star Wars Episode VII, the one being written by JJ Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan, that Kathleen Kennedy wanted to delay until 2016 but was overruled. I don’t think I’ve ever seen sites scramble to report a story faster than this. Oh my God, a release date! Quick, set sweatpants to “shitting!”
Disney and Lucasfilm will release J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII” on December 18, 2015.
Additionally, Brad Bird’s “Tomorrowland,” which stars George Clooney, has moved from December 12, 2014 to May 22, 2015. [TheWrap]
Just to reiterate, Star Wars Episode VII‘S release date is DECEMBER 18TH, 2015.
Phew, aren’t you glad you know?? I couldn’t in good conscience let you guys go another five minutes without reminding you to mark your calendars* for two years from now. Important stuff, people.
*Assuming you buy calendars two years in advance.
It makes me sad that the opening date is set before the script is even finished.
I can’t help but think that the opening date should depend upon when the film has been completed. I’m also hopelessly out of touch with the way businesses, you know… work.
I would argue that having given George Lucas 16 years to come up with the script for Episode I – yeah. I don’t think that really matters.
plus it’s over two years away. it will be alright.
The first star wars was a pretty rushed project, why not
Films have to be booked into theaters way in advance. Usually not two years in advance, but Disney decided it wanted this to be a wintertime release, and next year’s holiday season is probably already all booked up. They probably want a commitment of an ungodly number of screens and that was probably the best opening in the calendar of the two ‘money’ movie seasons.
My prediction: Bob Iger retires sometime before December 2015. Some time around Spring of that year, we’ll see the release date pushed back to summer 2016, just like JJ and Kiki wanted. Every other Star Wars has released early in the summer blockbuster season, I expect this to be no different. They’ll find a way.
They pushed it 7 months, I’m surprised they didn’t up the timeline.
Is anybody else having X-Men 3 flashbacks?
Shouldn’t you buy your 2015 calendars in late 2014, making it only one year in advance?
They’ll get a lot more money in December than if they released in the summer. But I assume they know that.
The Toy Sales will be through the roof compared to Summer.
Just in time for His 39th birthday!
Is this related to that health insurance stuff?