OMG OMG, STAR WARS EPISODE VII HAS A RELEASE DATE!

Disney just announced an official release date for Star Wars Episode VII, the one being written by JJ Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan, that Kathleen Kennedy wanted to delay until 2016 but was overruled. I don’t think I’ve ever seen sites scramble to report a story faster than this. Oh my God, a release date! Quick, set sweatpants to “shitting!”

Disney and Lucasfilm will release J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII” on December 18, 2015.

Additionally, Brad Bird’s “Tomorrowland,” which stars George Clooney, has moved from December 12, 2014 to May 22, 2015. [TheWrap]

Just to reiterate, Star Wars Episode VII‘S release date is DECEMBER 18TH, 2015.

Phew, aren’t you glad you know?? I couldn’t in good conscience let you guys go another five minutes without reminding you to mark your calendars* for two years from now. Important stuff, people.

*Assuming you buy calendars two years in advance.

