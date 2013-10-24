Star Wars VII: JJ Abrams & Lawrence Kasdan rewriting Michael Arndt

Last November, Toy Story 3, Little Miss Sunshine writer and stupid hat wearer Michael Arndt was announced as the writer of Star Wars Episode 7. Today, Disney and Lucasfilm released a statement saying director JJ Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan will be taking over writing duties. Kasdan, of course, is most famous for writing The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, while Abrams is the little known writer/producer/director behind such arthouse fare as Star Trek and Lost.
“I am very excited about the story we have in place and thrilled to have Larry and J.J. working on the script,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. “There are very few people who fundamentally understand the way a ‘Star Wars’ story works like Larry, and it is nothing short of incredible to have him even more deeply involved in its return to the big screen. J.J. of course is an incredible storyteller in his own right. Michael Arndt has done a terrific job bringing us to this point and we have an amazing filmmaking and design team in place already prepping for production.”
Shooting on “Episode VII” is scheduled to begin in the spring at Pinewood Studios, with the movie set for a 2015 release. [via LATimes]
I love the fake positive spin press releases put on everything. “…And a special thanks to Michael Arndt, who did such an amazing job on his draft that we’re hiring two new people to change it completely. Couldn’t have done it without you, Mikey!”
Anyway, it’s hard to be excited or disappointed by this news just yet. Kasdan did Empire, and Abrams’ writing credits range from Mission Impossible 3 to Super 8. I just hope they look forward, not back. If the endings of Man of Steel and Star Trek 2 have taught us anything, it’s that the last thing we need is screenwriters trying to do an homage to some movie they loved as kids. Which is going to be damn near impossible with a franchise like Star Wars, where every jackass claims ownership and has his own ideas about what the “rules” of the canon are. I just hope Disney has locked Abrams and Kasdan in some kind of dandruff-proof isolation bunker deep inside NORAD, where they’ll be safe from armchair quarterbacks and beard lice.
Well theyll never be worse than the prequels.
Never say never.
Great. Now you’ve jinxed it.
Welllll shit.
as Clarence replied I am alarmed that a student able to make($)8927 in a few weeks on the internet. look at this now,,, [smal.ly]
This news is exciting, thrilling, nothing short of incredible, just plain old incredible, terrific, and amazing. The end result should be nothing short of pedestrian.
“The end result should be nothing short of a pedestrian wandering in to traffic without looking.”
Just wanted to fix that for you.
Want to experience the “magic” and “sense of wonder” the original Star Wars movies gave you when you first saw them as a ten year old? Have somebody beat your skull in until your’e left with the cognitive abilities of a ten year old. Everything will be exciting and magical once again!
At the end of the last movie it turn out all 9 episodes were just Jar Jar dreaming.
“Wowsa, mesa never going to da sleep after eating space kimchi again!”
10 bucks says that Luke, Leia, and Hans show up in a 5 minute cameo that has nothing to do with the story, just so everything can beat off.
*everyone
No, no. Everything. Including the droids.
I just hope Disney has locked Abrams and Kasdan in some kind of dandruff-proof isolation bunker deep inside NORAD, where they’ll be safe from armchair quarterbacks and beard lice.
I would recommend a nice rustic barn, home to plenty of distracting cats that nobody will miss.
This should just be called Episode 7: Fan Service
Pretty much every movie that goes through Hollywood is rewritten several times by other writers, some credited, others not. Some blockbusters have gone through 20 drafts with as many writers. The good news is Kasdan is back and hopefully hasn’t totally lost his shit as he got older.
Nothing he’s done in the past 30 years in any way resembles this so we can assume he’s lost his shit.
In a divorce, maybe a fire, who knows? Nice annuity if you can get it, I guess.
Fingers crossed for mystery space polar bears.
[starwars.wikia.com] Oh it’s feasible, oh yes.
Like, backstory on the thing that kidnapped Luke at the beginning of Empire? Kasdan probably has an origin mythos for that fucker.
@CuriousGeorger… this is exactly the worst… just… fucking goddamnit:
“Tojjevvuk, son of Tvrrdko, was an albino Wookiee who was a master at freeing his fellow Wookiees from slavery. These experiences are what probably led him into becoming openly critical of certain Wookiee social rules which he deemed had turned his race into prey, for example he was obviously disgusted at how it was illegal for Wookiees to use their claws “as nature intended” thus marking him a madclaw.”
Faaaaawk. That’s so awful.
I saw Madclaw Wookie at the Palladium in 1997, you probably never heard of them.
I am disappoint. This wasn’t nearly as inflammatory and polarizing as your last Star Wars post (though I appreciate the link to it).
Yeah I could really have used more pot shots at the nerd community and the subsequent mouth breather temper tantrum that the comments turn into.
It’s funny because I’m pretty sure elsewhere Vince has criticized actresses for trying to say that they’re nerds in interviews because they love Star Wars — a movie that was a massive hit across all major demographics and thus not really an exclusive “nerd” thing.
Mike, even I am not drunk enough right now to understand what the fuck that was. Try again in a few hours.
Bit of a run-on, I guess. More sentences:
Actresses do promotional interviews. Often they say, “I’m such a nerd!” They cite their love of Star Wars as evidence. Vince commented on this. He noted that Star Wars is one of the most popular movies of all time. So liking it doesn’t really place you in any demographic. These actresses have completely normal tastes. They are not nerds. They are just trying to promote their latest film to nerds.
Relevant link: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
This is ironic, because now Vince makes jokes suggesting that only nerds care about Star Wars.
Ok, now it does make more sense, though now I’m too hungover and indifferent on the topic to agree, disagree, or acknowledge beyond this. But thanks for the clarity.
Do I know how to use my precious time on Earth wisely or what?
People who like Star Wars = not necessarily nerds. People who will be very angry if the new Star Wars doesn’t fit their preconceived notions of Star Wars = the worst kind of nerds. Make sense?
If I say I understand and agree, will you all shut up and quit bugging me?
Jesus Christ, my head is pounding and I think something died in my mouth.
A new trilogy post ROTJ is going to answer all the questions I never had as a kid. Thank god Lucas ended the prequels when he did, before we got to see Darth Vader, hunting and killing the rest of the Jedi, the rise of the Empire, and the start of the Rebellion. Dunno if that material would have been near as interesting as a winged Jew alien haggling with Ras Al Ghul over ship parts. Or the existential questions raised by Jango and Boba Fett’s relationship. Is molesting a child clone of yourself pedophilia, or just what masturbation was like a long time ago in a galaxy far far away?
Is dialogue even necessary? Just space out the classic character cameos so that the nerd applause drowns out all sound until credits roll.
Does JJ actually write [lens flare] into the scripts?
Nah, he just spend all night up wiht the rough cut playing on a screen in his attic, and throws Mo-Cap darts at it to determine lenz flarez while getting so bake.
Am I the only one who really liked Man of Steel and thought it was a match of the Batman Movies. At the very least it was the most superior Superman movie ever mad. Superman was always too faggy for my taste. Man of Steel had the least faggy Superman ever. Which is a positive in my book
I await Vince’s response to this with a reference to the Tom Cruise – T.A.P.S. article.
I didn’t see it until the other day. I was fully expecting the whole “the ending and mass innocent civillian casualties inflicted by Superman” thing to be typically overblown internet nonsense.
Boy was I wrong, the ending really was absurd.
Yeah, I’m totally fine with Superman killing a s**t ton of innocent civilians in his epic battles.
What I didn’t like is how they never acknowledged it and seemed to imply people would still like Superman after he destroyed an entire city (accidentally mind you).
Still, it was better than Superman Returns. Seriously, f**k that movie.
There was a reason I specified “the end of Man of Steel” in the article rather than the whole movie. The casualties didn’t bother me at all, I thought there could be something interesting in that. It was more that they’d built this really interesting character and origin story in the first two-thirds of the movie, and then at the end they remembered that it was supposed to be this Superman 2 homage of Superman fighting Zod, so they crammed a bunch of explosiony shit in there to try to make it work.
I feel like it happens a lot in these movies, where they get inspired by something, then ending up writing something new that stands on its own and is much better, but they can’t let go of their initial inspiration. Similar with Star Trek and its Wrath of Khan thing. I agree that Man of Steel is the best Superman movie thus far though. In general I wish they’d stop being hamstrung by their own outlines and just let the story go where it feels like it should go.
I think, for me personally, they can’t really win with the mass casualties thing at this point.
They can claim all they want they planned all along to really deal with it in the sequel, but they never said that until after the backlash and so it’s just always going to be disingenuous to me no matter if they’re telling the truth or not.
In terms of being handcuffed to precedent, Into Darkness was WAYYYY worse than Man of Steel. The problem with MoS was simply that 45 minutes of buildings collapsing got really old.
Let’s hope the other Larry’s screenplay is less this
[www.imdb.com]
and more this
[www.imdb.com]
Let’s hope the other Larry’s screenplay is less this
[www.imdb.com]
and more this
[www.imdb.com]
More like Kevin Kline as a shaggy Luke Skyfumbler going through a midlife crisis. But I admit I am unfamiliar with the canon here.
This is sounding a lot more like Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money
I wanted that movie to be made so very, very badly.
Sometimes I think Mel Brooks is truer to his craft than almost anyone else.
Anyone find it funny that people joked that Lucas was obsessed with crossfades, and now Abrams is taking over and has the “lens flare overuse” joke pinned on him?
In our defense, he’s had the lens flare overuse pinned on him for a very long time.
The crossfades are an homage to Kurosawa. Even great directors have gimmicks!
At the very least it will be better than the prequels, and for that I’m thankful.
ABL – Anybody But Lucas
In all seriousness, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Jedi has to be one of the funniest movies I have ever seen.
I won’t spoil it for you, but there is a line of dialogue during the battle between Bitchy Darth Vader and Moronic Obi-Wan that is so ridiculous and stupid that I actually thought I misheard it at first. It’s the kind of dialogue you would write in elementary school, that bad.
Characters calling children “Yunglings” out of nowhere, Ian McDiarmid chewing scenery, it’s glorious.
For all we know, the first draft was a masterpiece but wasn’t conducive to selling a f*ckload of toys and happy meals.
Everytime I look at JJ smiling like that I think of Kurt Russell. Give him an eyepatch and longer hair and I swear to god, that’s Snake.
Episode VII will open with a scene of Luke, Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca push-starting Luke’s old pod racer.
The Phantom Menace is more entertaining than 80% of most summer “blockbusters” made since 2000. That’s not a compliment to TPM either.
That is mathematically impossible.