Steely Dan’s Letter to Luke Wilson Complaining about Owen Wilson’s You, Me, and Dupree

One of my favorite special-interest websites is Letters of Note, which curates all sorts of correspondence between prominent figures. Today’s offering was advertised as “This day in 2006, Steely Dan wrote to Luke Wilson and complained about his brother’s latest movie, You, Me & Dupree.”
My God, if they gave an award for intriguing news ledes… Anyway, it seems the acclaimed dad-rock pioneers wrote an open letter to Luke Wilson on their website, to complain about You, Me & Dupree, which, besides being a crappy Kate Hudson movie (that Owen Wilson also co-produced), had a tenuous connection with Steely Dan, on account of their song, “Cousin Dupree.” Is this making sense yet? Just read.
Hey man – it’s, like, Don and Walt, we’re the guys from Steely Dan, the group, we won those Grammies that time, maybe you recall? You know, “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number”? “Reelin’ in the Years?” “Hey Nineteen”? “Babylon Sisters”? Right, that’s us! So how’s it going?
Cool, we hope. We both really liked that “Bottle Rocket” movie that you and your brother did. We both thought it was way rocking! – even though the end was a little sad, you know, the overall thing was so great. In fact, it’s the only movie that you and your brother did that we can really agree on, the two of us… we usually like the same kind of things, but not always exactly the same things, if you can get to that. […]
It’s your little brother Owen C. that’s the problem. We realize what a drag it is for you to have people coming to you about his lameness all the time and we’re really sorry to be doing the same thing – believe us, usually that’s not what we’re all about. But it so happens that your brother has gotten himself mixed up with some pretty bad Hollywood shlockmeisters and that he may be doing, like, permanent damage to his good creds and whatever reputation for coolness he may still have – let’s face it, ‘Bottle Rocket’ was a ways back already.
What we suspect may have happened is this: some hack writer or producer or whatever they call themselves in Malibu or Los Feliz apparently heard our Grammy winning song “Cousin Dupree” on the radio and thought, hey, man, this is a cool idea for a character in a movie or something. OK, so the “cousin” idea was no doubt eliminated so as not to offend the Fundamentalist ticket buyers in the Flyovers. Nevertheless, they. like, took our character, this real dog sleeping on the couch and all and put him in the middle of some hokey “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” ripoff story and then, when it came time to change the character’s name or whatever so people wouldn’t know what a rip the whole thing was, THEY DIDN’T EVEN BOTHER TO THINK UP A NEW F*CKING NAME FOR THE GUY!
Anyway, they got your little brother on the hook for this summer stinkbomb – I mean, check the reviews – and he’s using all his heaviest Owen C. licks to try and get this pathetic way-unfunny debacle off the ground and, in the end, no matter what he does or what happens at the box office, in the short run, he’s gonna go down hard for selling out like this and for trashing the work of some pretty heavy artists like us in the process. You know the first f*cking thing you learn, right? Instant karma is a fact, Jack. So your spaced out little bro is generating some MAJOR harsh-ass karma for himself by f*cking us over like this – I mean, we’re like totally out in the cold on this one – no ASCAP, no soundtrack, no consultant gig (like we got from the Farrelly Bros. when they used a bunch of songs in their movie, “You, Me and Irene” or whatever). No phone call, no muffin basket, no flowers, nothing. [Read the rest at LettersofNote]
That’s only about half the letter, but the whole thing’s pretty great (favorite phrase “if there’s one petite solid you could do for us…”). There are a number of things I love about this. First, the fact that they chose to write to Luke to complain about Owen. Genius. Second, you normally see burnout rockstars overcompensate with multisyllabic academia prose whenever they have to put pen to paper, to try to make themselves sound smart. Steely Dan seem to have taken the opposite approach, writing like a self-aware parody of burnout rockstar speak, which actually has the effect of making me think they’re pretty smart. Also, Steely Dan seem to be serious Wes Anderson aficionados, which is like the best Saturday Night Live sketch never written (on the level of Stevie Nicks Fajita Round-Up, even). Steely Dan – comedic geniuses. Who knew?
According to LettersofNote, Owen Wilson released a response two weeks later:
“I have never heard the song ‘Cousin Dupree’ and I don’t even know who this gentleman, Mr. Steely Dan, is. I hope this helps to clear things up and I can get back to concentrating on my new movie, ‘HEY 19.”
I must confess, that song puts me to sleep. Still, it had to have been better than Drillbit Taylor.
Ughhhh, Steely Dan being sarcastic AND early Wes Anderson references? My nerd boner hasn’t hurt this much since that time in middle school I saw the nude head cheerleader beat up my dorky girlfriend in the locker room and put her glasses on while mocking her crying on the floor…um…I mean it hasn’t been that hard since I heard of some other guy watching that happen to his girlfriend? Damnit being cool is SO MUCH HARDER than the movies make it seem.
So Steely Dan was behind Wilson’s suicide attempt?
Instant karma is a fact, Jack.
The things they think are precious, I can’t understand.
+ 1
“he may be doing, like, permanent damage to his good creds and whatever reputation for coolness he may still have – let’s face it, ‘Bottle Rocket’ was a ways back already.” Uh, so was “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number”, you hacks. I’ll never forgive them for winning Album of the Year over Kid A *AND* Midnite Vultures. For a band named after a dildo, they sure think a lot of themselves, maaaaaaaaaaaaaan.
The best Saturday Night Live sketch never written has always been Two Wiggers and Sean Connery Go To The Zoo.
Hippies. What are they good for? Absolutely nothing.
I’m still trying to figure out if the Cousin Oliver story is related because it’s a letter or a Steely Dan album cover.
I’d write a letter to Owen to complain about Luke’s nose lacking character.
“Can’t you punch him in the face and crook it up a little bit?”
Hey, you don’t see William S. Burroughs complaining that they took their name from his drug-induced nightmare of a nov–… Oh, he’s dead? That makes sense, then.
They should have pretended they were the original Steely Dan III from Yokohama writing a complaint letter on their behalf in fluent Engrish.
So Steely Dan is @dadboner?
It’s pretty transparent that they’ve been holding a grudge ever since they realized that Shanghai Knights wasn’t set in Aja.
Brilliant letter. Vince nailed it. It’s 100% sarcastic and mocking burned out stupid rock stars. If they really cared they would have gone through lawyers.
This is not the first instance of Owen Wilson plagiarizing from Steely Dan. Little known fact: the character Eli Cash, with his Western style and alienation due to being a part of the Tenenbaums’ life without being a part of their family, was actually inspired by the Dan’s seminal 1980 opus Gaucho.
“Lord I know you’re a special friend
But you don’t seem to understand”
“Who is the gaucho amigo
Why is he standing
In your spangled leather poncho
And your elevator shoes
Bodacious cowboys
Such as your friend
Will never be welcome here
High in the Custerdome”
Are they aware that Owen is Lukes older brother by about 3 years? Not his younger bro.
So they should be writing Owen about Owen or writing the other brother Andrew about Owen and letting little bro Luke live and learn.
The only fault I find in this letter is that Luke is younger than Owen. Though I find Luke Wilson to be a more versatile and better actor than Owen. Not to mention more mature, so I can understand even if they had the age difference correct, writing to Luke about Owen.