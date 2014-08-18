Steven Seagal Is A Lot Like Ronald Reagan, Declares Republican Congressman

You would think wearing a bulletproof kimono, being frequently accused of sexual harassment, having participated in a disastrous police raid that ended in the death of 100 chickens and a puppy, and believing himself to be a reincarnation of a 17th-century Tibetan monk (among other things) would be more than enough to keep Steven Seagal out of public office. But that hasn’t stopped pervasive rumors about him considering a run for, say, governor of Arizona, the state where he lives since becoming Kimono pals with the nearly equally incompetent/delusional Joe Arpaio.
Seagal himself has always laughed off such rumors, but this pull quote from a recent Playboy article of Seagal being praised by California representative Dana Rohrabacher sure sounds like there are some people out there who’d like to groom the old poonani lover for a political run. Rohrabacher compared Seagal to Ronald Reagan, which is basically the Republican equivalent of being passed the conch.
“You know, I used to work for an actor. His name was Ronald Reagan, and he made a lot of difference, but there were people in the press who constantly tried to put him down and disparage him with the idea that, ‘Oh, he’s just an actor.’ Well, acting is a noble profession. Steven has used his prestige to do good things for the cause of peace and to bring cooperation between the United States and Russia, and I think that’s wonderful.” [Playboy, current issue]
The article, incidentally, was about Seagal being flown around to tour Russian arms factories (which is still going on – the latest Getty Image of Seagal shows him at an arms show in Zhukovsky four days ago) in the hopes that he’ll become “the face of the Russian arms industry.” Basically, Russia still has massive military industrial capabilities leftover from the Cold War and Russian arms manufacturers think Steven Seagal has the clout to pressure the US State Department into changing a rule limiting the import of Russian weapons to the US market. Seagal does ads for Russian arms and one company even named a sniper rifle after him (marksmanship being one of the roughly 12 million things Steven Seagal claims to be an expert in).
But back to the quote. Just to recap, a congressman who idolizes Ronald Reagan for being tough on the Russians just reverently compared Reagan to Steven Seagal, an actor who has essentially become Russia’s chief apologist in the US.
How does he look like Reagan? Is he selling shipments of those Russian arms to Iran?
But what about his relationship to the Contras?
ps. was that scandal the inspirado for the video game? hell of game. totally worth it if it was… except maybe to Oli North, who always seemed like a well-meaning fall guy.
I’ve always assumed the Contra game (which came out the same year the scandal broke) was named after that.
Oliver North may have been the fall guy, but he was also an incredible piece of shit. He ran an illegal operation that sidestepped normal military channels, and when he was caught, he dusted off his Marine uniform to wear to the hearings so he could hide behind it.
I’m not sure what he wore when he and Fawn Hall burned all their files. Maybe a sassy denim outfit?
I could be wrong, but I think the Contra game was being made anyway, and when the scandal hit they added in all the alien stuff to make it less topical.
Seagal also clearly would raise taxes if needed. Just like Reagan!
In that pic he looks like an extra in The Birdcage.
Well, in fairness, they are both B-list actors who suffered from early-onset dementia.
I’ve called Seagal a lot of things, but “actor” is not among them.
He’ll run for governor, but then so will Judo Gene, and Steven will lose in a mudslide
Is “mudslide” code word for some scat thing?
well, judo gene did make steve shit his pants, so yes
I look forward to coming back to this post in a few hours to read all the conservative outrage.
FUCKING VINCE AND HIS PINKO COMMIE OBAMACARE FAST AND FURIOUS BENGHAZI VIEWS FUCK!
I thought he was going to say Segal is senile and incompetent.
Well Seagal does have Black Kruschev as his bassist.
he’s done it again. Let me find the link.
Rohrabacher does have a history of spotting rising talent.
Remember, he’s the guy who praised the arrival of the Taliban in the mid-1990s as a group that would promote stability in the Middle East and reduce the threat of any terrorist attacks against the U.S.
I don’t care at all about the politics in this post, the last picture made my day. So thanks for that.
Judging by his outfit, Segal’s already govenor on the island of Dr Moreau.
Scanners came out in 1980 or 81. How is that still the best headsplosion, by far?
It’s timeless
Because practical effects still kick the shit out of CGI.
I like it because I always think, for a split second, that it’s David Cross.
Just an FYI, Dana Rohrabacher thinks global warming isn’t real and suggested that previous warming cycles were caused by dinosaur farts. I’m not joking.
Yup. It’s not just fake, it’s a liberal conspiracy to make government bigger.
“Just so you’ll know, global warming is a total fraud and it’s being designed because what you’ve got is you’ve got liberals who get elected at the local level want state government to do the work and let them make the decisions,” Rohrabacher said. “Then, at the state level, they want the federal government to do it. And at the federal government, they want to create global government to control all of our lives.”
He’s one of the senior Republican members on the House Science Committee. He nearly got the chairmanship in 2012 in fact.
Not surprising that Reagan fans and Seagal fans occupy the same little delusional Venn circle.
When did Ronald Reagan become Republican Jesus and Faye Reagan’s granddad?
According to the Republican National Committee, the preferred term for a commoner who wishes to reference the Great One is “Ronaldus Maximus.”
Sorry, it’s “Ronaldus Magnus.”
My apologizes for mangling the part of his name that only coincidentally sounds like a giant condom.
He’s the last Republican presidential candidate to actually be charismatic enough to appeal to the masses without immediately revealing himself to be a deranged lunatic. Comparing him to who the Republican “leadership” has been for the past 20 years is just depressing; I wouldn’t be surprised if an 8 x 10 glossy of Reagan could win straw polls against the current crop of Republicans. And it’s clear you’re just voting for the photo, not like Reagan’s actually coming back from the dead or anything.
To quote myself from a previous post, it looks like he ran a glue stick around his mouth then pressed his face into a pile of freshly shaven pubes.
@Schnitzel bob What has been seen cannot be unseen.
A traitor? I agree.
You are all jealous of Segal just because he can manipulate time and space, knows who killed Kennedy and has written the greatest screenplay ever, which he could show you all if he wasn’t busy giving Puttin a ballwash. He could do politics in his sleep and so forth and so on, Washington is not something that he can get into right now.
If Seagal were POTUS, 9-12-01 would have been the last day of Osama’s life.