Stream Them If You’ve Got Them: Your Guide To Netflix And Streaming, May 1, 2014

We’re back to tough times for streaming. The streaming gods giveth, and they also screw us over. This week is the latter. BUT. You know, we soldier on, we fight for that inch. On this team, we’re not going to play by their rules any more. I can’t think of any more movie lines. Let’s get it on!
Top Netflix Streamer of the Week
Sklar Brothers: What Are We Talking About
I legit just made this the top streamer of the week so I could embed the clip below. That’s the type of power I wield, and also the sort of power I squander. Chopper Four!
Trivia: Pretty sure the Sklar Brothers had a show on ESPN. That was weird.
Streamability: I really enjoy comedy on Netflix, so sure. Check out Aziz, Louis C.K., and maybe some Mike Birbiglia. It’s good to laugh, isn’t it?
Old but New to Streaming Netflix Movies for the Recently Born
From Dusk Till Dawn
I just barely remember this film, but I know I dug it. Dug it! Vampires, not the emo ones either, and Salma Hayek at the pinnacle of her powers. A pre-engaged George Clooney, you know, before he was TUCKING IT BACK. Na, just kidding, everyone get married, ideally to a model or George Clooney, if you can swing it.
Streamability: Yes! Especially if you have little ones who you can send to bed early without supper.
Streaming Curiosity
Diana
You know what happened here. They saw Los Iron Lady and El Queen figured they’d line right up for their Oscar. But they forgot the most important part! Make a film that’s actually sort watchable. “But wait!”, I hear you saying in Internet land, “How does The Iron Lady fit into equation?” Fair enough, you got me there, but this movie still was not so good, perhaps even worse than that song monstrosity, “Goodbye British Rose”. Shame that, because I love me some Naomi Watts. Hey NW, my pillow is always open for career counseling!
Streamability: If you want to combine a British phrase with a little pun such as, “That really lost the plot on that one”, then sure. Go right ahead.
Streaming Music/Fiction Sort of Movie
Metallica Through the Never
I just feel intrinsically I’m supposed to dislike Metallica, even though I sing “Nothing Else Matters” at the top of my lungs during job interviews (0fer a lifetime so far!). It must be the Lars guy. Just seems really punchable. But I do like music movies and Dane DeHaaaaaaaan’s bangs. Ugh, this is a toughie, a real pickle.
Streamability: Yes, and then tell me how it goes. I want to crowdsource this one.
The Bad, The Bad, and the Ugly New to Netflix
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Sometimes Hollywood is like the kid that gets lucky at prom and then calls the guy the next day. Hey G, don’t think you can re-create magic, k bro? To wit, after they inexplicably pulled off the first Bridget Jones, a preposterous tale about a woman writing a diary, they decided to go back to the well three years later. The reason was money, payola, the green god, dubbins, loot. Doesn’t make it right though, does it? And it’s this type of attitude that’s holding our world back. This is the worst thing ever. Everyone involved should be ashamed.
Streamability: Date night!
Physically New, Not Streaming
Labor Day
I was at the Toronto Film Fest (slogan: “Aboooot time you hosers came!”) and had Labor Day on my schedule. Then a bunch of fellow film critics saw it, told me it was terrible, so I marked it off my schedule. That’s my sum experience with the film Labor Day. [Editor’s Note: I saw it. Not great, but terrible is a stretch.]
Streamability: No, probably not.
Physically New, Not Streaming
Legend of Hercules
Another heroic failure (see what I did there?), a triumph of commerce over sense. The people who saw this in theaters include no one you’ve ever met. You could make the case that it lost over $100 million upon release. That’s a lotta cheddar. No wonder they’re not streaming it, they need a few dimwits to purchase the DVD on accident.
Streamability: Absolutely!
Can we all take a moment to appreciate just how great Salma Hayek looked in that movie?
Oh yeah, she’s fucking perfect. She’s also amazeballs in Desperado. And a lot more naked.
I still believe she really is a vampire because she has not aged in 20 years.
Dusk to Dawn is one of those movies I have to stop and watch whenever I stumble across it.
It’s like 2 movies in 1.
Presented without context. [www.youtube.com]
The only Hercule I recognize is Kevin Sorbo.
The only Hercule I recognize is Arnold:
The only Hercules I recognize is Arnold:
If you’re gonna recommend comedy on netflix, you can’t sleep on the greatest comic working right now: Bill Burr.
Since discovering it a few months ago, I think I’ve watched “You are all the same” in it’s entirety at least 3 times now.
It’s got a good spread.
I saw him here in St. Louis last summer and it was just an incredible set.
If you haven’t yet, check out his other two specials on netflix. they’r just as good.
Yeah he’s a pretty good comedian. Good actor as well judging from his role in Breaking Bad.
There are lots of good specials. My two most recent favorites are Tom Segura’s and Morgan Murphy’s, but above all else:
Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip [instantwatcher.com]
That is a legendary stand-up performance that stands above all others.
If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Richard Pryor special Omit the logic it’s amazing outside of a few of the people they interviewed.
It aslo parts of the Sunset Strip special in it as well.
Actually watched Hercules on demand over the weekend, followed by Vikingdom on the SyFy channel and then Metal Hurlant. I’ve had my fill of bad FX and slow motion, jumping 50 feet in the air, sword attacks.
“I just barely remember this film,”
Then sir, you need to rewatch From Dusk Till Dawn, right now. That movie is all kinds of awesome. #teamdickguns4eva.
One of these days, probably when it’s too hot to sleep, I’ll fire in From Dusk till Dawn series on netflix. And I cannot wait.
Choppah 4 is, was, and always will be comedy gold!
I loved From Dusk Til Dawn when it came out. I took me then girlfriend to see it, not knowing a damn about the film, thinking it was mainly just a criminal chase/escape you end up cheering for the not so bad guys type movie.
Then the vampires arrived and all hell broke lose and I might have had to pay the theater to clean the seats around me and was never allowed into the theater again, but that’s not important anymore. The key thing is – I fucking loved the movie, while my girlfriend hated it. We no longer associate.
Anyone here catch the new Dusk Till Dawn tv show? Just curious if it’s any good. I saw some clips with Don Johnson as a sheriff (huge Miami Vice fan here) and he kicked ass.
That channel it’s on (El Rey) doesn’t seem to be available everywhere yet, for some reason
It’s on Netflix UK.
See the link below.
Using [thevpn.guru] nothing beats American Netflix, it is so easy these days to change Netflix regions. That should get you ANY netflix show, sometimes I switch to Finland for US shows not being shown in American Netflix
Neat. I’ve actually been meaning to get a VPN to access Canadian Netflix.
You know who has a great Netflix library? The UK. I access that through Zenmate. [chrome.google.com]
The only thing that makes the banner picture any better:
You all need to bookmark [instantwatcher.com]
These just got added (or re-added), so Laremy missed them:
Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip
Sneakers
Gladiator
Rocky III
Backdraft
The Big Hit*
Adventures in Babysitting**
*Obligatory Mahky Mahk movie
**Fuck y’all haters. Elisabeth Shue is hot as all fuck, and Vincent D’onofrio is the one, true Thor.
Oh, and if you’re still willing to indulge your curiosity:
The Buddy Holly Story: The performance that earned Gary Busey his Oscar nomination.
Anatomy of a Murder: A fantastic legal movie. I hope, nay, demand, that Buttockus Finch, Esq. review this film.
The Legend of Drunken Master: Jackie Chan’s best movie
Return of the Dragon: Wherein Bruce Lee kicks Chuck Norris’ ass.
Heavy Metal: The fucking heavy metal animated movie.
Netlfix also added a bunch of James Bond and Godzilla (+ other kaiju) movies.
Oops. I forgot.
If you speak Spanish or don’t mind subtitles, the funniest police comedies I’ve ever seen, the Torrente series, were also just added to Netflix.
Oh, hey. Speaking of Santiago Segura, they also have The Last Circus, which Vince mentioned once. [uproxx.com]
I also highly recommend you watch the documentary, Milius.