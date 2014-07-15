Stuntman Mike Says Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ Shoots Next Year

For all the kerfuffle and assorted hullabaloo surrounding Tarantino’s ‘Hateful Eight’ script leak, refusal to shoot, lawsuit, live-read, and dismissal and dropping of said lawsuit, it’s starting to sound like it’s going to be a regular old Quentin Tarantino movie after all. Which is a good thing.
…a reader called our attention to a morning interview with Kurt Russell on a Fox News affiliate in Philadelphia, and confirmed the film is developing.
Russell only briefly mentions ‘The Hateful Eight’ as one of his future projects when he said, “I’ve got a Tarantino project called ‘The Hateful Eight’ that looks like it may go somewhere around the beginning of the year.” [FirstShowing]
So yeah, based on Kurt Russell speculation, the film is going to start shooting sometime in early 2015. That’s pretty much it. I’m sorry if you thought there was going to be more. You can read assorted plot details here, and as far as anyone knows, it’s still going to be shot in 70 mm. And I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a lady’s feet in 70 mm, but they look GREAT.
Still, part of me does wish he was doing ‘Uncorsetted Bitches’ or ‘Djesus Uncrossed.’
