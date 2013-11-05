‘Super Troopers 2’ Will Begin Shooting Before The End Of The Year

If there’s one thing that our friends from Broken Lizard have been great at – aside from making goofball comedies that are still quoted religiously by fans 12 years later – it’s teasing people with a Super Troopers sequel year after year. But now, after at least three years of empty promises and shattered dreams, it appears that the comedy troupe will return to the roots of the film that made it famous, as Super Troopers 2 will supposedly begin filming by the end of 2013.

During an appearance on “The Bald Faced Truth” before a show at the Hawthorne Theatre in Portland, Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan shared some fun anecdotes and then dropped the big news that their stoner fans have been waiting to hear since 2001.

“Once there was a line of kids waiting to take pictures and there was an old lady in line. When she got up to me she slapped me across the face and said, ‘you’re the reason my son dropped out of college.’” Heffernan confirmed the rumors of a long-awaited sequel to Super Troopers. “There is, there is going to be a sequel. It’s actually happening right now. We just sealed the deal with Fox, who owns the rights. The script is written, and later in the year we’ll do the shooting.” (Via KXL FM, H/T to Cinema Blend)

While the plot of Super Troopers 2 is unknown, I think a fun idea would have Thorny, Rabbit, Mac, Foster and Farva investigating the mystery of why Marisa Coughlan didn’t have a better career after this movie put her on the map as Ursula. Or maybe they could get to the bottom of how Geoffrey Arend landed Christina Hendricks.

Simply remarkable.