‘Super Troopers 2’ Will Begin Shooting Before The End Of The Year

If there’s one thing that our friends from Broken Lizard have been great at – aside from making goofball comedies that are still quoted religiously by fans 12 years later – it’s teasing people with a Super Troopers sequel year after year. But now, after at least three years of empty promises and shattered dreams, it appears that the comedy troupe will return to the roots of the film that made it famous, as Super Troopers 2 will supposedly begin filming by the end of 2013.
During an appearance on “The Bald Faced Truth” before a show at the Hawthorne Theatre in Portland, Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan shared some fun anecdotes and then dropped the big news that their stoner fans have been waiting to hear since 2001.
“Once there was a line of kids waiting to take pictures and there was an old lady in line. When she got up to me she slapped me across the face and said, ‘you’re the reason my son dropped out of college.’”
Heffernan confirmed the rumors of a long-awaited sequel to Super Troopers.
“There is, there is going to be a sequel. It’s actually happening right now. We just sealed the deal with Fox, who owns the rights. The script is written, and later in the year we’ll do the shooting.” (Via KXL FM, H/T to Cinema Blend)
While the plot of Super Troopers 2 is unknown, I think a fun idea would have Thorny, Rabbit, Mac, Foster and Farva investigating the mystery of why Marisa Coughlan didn’t have a better career after this movie put her on the map as Ursula. Or maybe they could get to the bottom of how Geoffrey Arend landed Christina Hendricks.
Simply remarkable.
Marisa Coughlan was even better in Freddy Got Fingered as the retard slut whore, although that probably was the nail in her career’s coffin.
Agreed
Down with Squish.
I loved Freddy Got Fingered. There, I said it.
Me too, I think Freddy Got Fingered is funnier than Super Troopers. I don’t think it will be getting a sequel any time soon though.
I’ve been defending Freddy Got Fingered for years. YEARS! WHERE WERE YOU GUYS TO BACK ME UP?!? Making a film that gloriously idiotic is a monumental achievement. THE BEAVER WAS YELLING AT THE OTHER BEAVER!
I… I just cannot. Super Troopers is on my top 3 funniest movies of all time, and FreddieGotFingered is on my bottom 3 worst movies of all time (FgF, Scary Movie II, and Dude, Where’s my Car).
There needs to be a support group like AA for Freddy Got Fingered fans, we can go around the room and talk about living with the shame of laughing at Tom Green twirling a fetus around a hospital by the umbilical cord.
Also, there was something special about watching Freddy Got Fingered when it first came out in theaters. Not only were my friend and I laughing at the movie but also at the audience’s reactions as the majority left the theater early in disgust.
Vince would you like some sausage?
Listen to my hooves! Listen to my hooves! Listen to them. Cloppety-clop. Listen to them. Cloppety-clop.
That was a line from this movie. Yes, and I am ashamed to admit I laughed.
WHERE’S YOUR LEBARON?!
I’ve been defending Freddy Got Fingered since it was released as well. It is, no joke, one of my favorite comedies ever. I even once got Roger Ebert to kind of admit that he admired it in the comment section of his blog.
I had no idea that he was the voice of Upchuck on Daria, that makes it even worse.
I like to think it’s because Christina Hendricks tastes like snozzberries.
The bottom photo makes me feel like I just got shot in the nuts with a handgun.
Really Christina? I thought we had something good (me jerking it to your wonderful wonderful beewbs).
I have mixed feelings. I enjoyed Super Troopers, Slammin Salmon and Beerfest, but would like to slap them for Dukes of Hazard, Club Dread and Strange Wilderness.
Spread your slaps around. You can blame Happy Madison for Strange Wilderness…not Broken Lizard.
Uh if you don’t like Club Dread, you are a fuckin bitch.
Parts and pieces of Club Dread were genius like the Pac Man maze, but the whole thing was a mess.
You know what I wanna see? Club Dredd. With Farva in the Rob Schnider role.
I enjoyed Club Dredd. It was their best movie besides Super Troopers.
I would also attack your dislike for awesome Club Dredd if I wasn’t utterly disgusted and confused by your liking of horrendously awful Slammin Salmon.
Beerfest is my favorite. For some reason, I have a soft spot for movies about waiters, having been one myself during the college years. Slammin Salmon and Waiting are really funny to me, despite not being great movies.
Fair enough.
I can’t really get enough of Broken Lizard. All their movies get me in a good mood, while all are horribly lacking in some way. I just go with it.
Must bring back Wonderwoman as the governor. And make her run down the street in slow motion.
How is she still an awesome super-cougar?!? Her Amazonian powers, that how!
I didn’t see Super Troopers until a couple years ago, missing it the first time around. I distinctly got the feeling I would’ve liked it more in my younger years, but it was still a solid B- of a good time.
I’m worried. Slammin Salmon was just an awful amateurish mess. Hopefully it was just a misfire, and not indicative of their abilities.
Whatever your opinion of Slammin Salmon is, you can’t deny that Michael Clarke Duncan was the best in that.
Yes, I would like to order some encrapments
[youtu.be]
WHATEVA MOTHAFUCKA
Meat drapes… How come it doesn’t sound like that when I say it?
(via)
My Aunty Kendall used to beat me with a hose
Ah, why can’t is start shooting right meow?!?
“it”…fuck.
Whenever I’m designated driver after I pick everyone up I turn back and yell “YOU BOYS LIKE MEXICO?”
I’m a terrible friend.
This is one of the most quotable movies of the last 25 years. Also on imgur a guy posted a picture of his Halloween costume as “the guy from Super Troopers holding the big-ass cotton candy in the softball scene” so it affects people in different ways. So pumped for this.
When you are from a place like Vermont and a movie mentions your state or takes place in it its a huge deal. I welcome round two — former Vermonter