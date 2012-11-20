SUPERCUT: Robert Pattinson Secretly Hates Twilight

It really didn’t take much reading between the lines to discover that Robert Pattinson secretly hates Twilight, and now, thanks to the magic of the supercut, we have a mountain of evidence in one, handy-dandy video. It’s totally relevant, because just as someone sent it to me, I was reading a Hollywood Reporter piece on all the Twilight actors describing Twilight. Most of them do the usual full-of-sh*t actor thing, but see if you can detect the difference between Pattinson and the rest:
Kristen Stewart: “I do find that the reason it’s really sparked and caught and really spread is because it’s such a vivacious experience,” the actress says. “It’s rare.” “We’d just be creating phenomenons every day if we had the equation for [what makes Twilight so successful].”
Jackson Rathbone: “It’s the duality, I think,” says Rathbone of Meyer’s success. “Within The Host she has this character that’s of two minds and throughout the entire Twilight Saga, you’ve got a girl that’s in love with two guys. It’s interesting, that duality in human nature.”
If you need to make up some artsy-sounding nonsense, “duality” is always a good option.
Robert Pattinson: “She’s very personal in her writing to the point where it almost feels too personal.”
There you have it, Robert Pattinson is the only sane one.
[Supercut via Blame It On The Voices]
That’s my favorite gif of all time, because in my mind I replace Bella with the legion of Twilight fans, and I imagine she’s ferociously tackling a burlap sack full of Hostess cakes.
Shitting on Twilight might be getting a little old, but it’ll never not be awesome seeing the goddamn movie’s star doing it.
I’ve done a 180 on this guy. I mean, if I were a struggling actor in his shoes, I would have taken the role. After five years of this nonsense, I don’t think I would have the restraint to not scream at the interviewer “WHY THE FUCK DO PEOPLE LIKE THIS SHIT?” He’s doing a better job than i could.
R-Patz: I hate Twilight.
Stephanie Myers: Did Monkey say something? Monkey should be dancing.
R-Patz: (*dances*)
I was dragged to this by a female (fuck you, I like boobs) and that scene is even better with super-dramatic music behind it.
That’s one MASSIVE CGI Mountain Lion.
I like you Pattinson, you’re alright. I’ll be watching you.
This is the best thing I’ve read and seen all month. Now I don’t have to feel immense distaste for him knowing he thought he was starring in the holiest of all sack of shit movies!!!
The best part of that scene in Twilight (hey, I did it all for the Nookie), is the fact that she justifies killing that Mountain Lion because the Mountain Lion was about to pounce on Bambi, which she was going to do too. . . and that scene isn’t nearly as funny as when she finds out her BFF wants to do her new born baby like a truck.
Somebody just got cooler in the eyes of every straight male everywhere.