SUPERCUT: Will Smith's Best Zings

Here we have a mash-up of Will Smith’s greatest zingers, courtesy of Film.com. See if you can guess which one’s first. Go ahead, just guess. Which reminds me, I did a comedy show for some college kids not too long ago, in which I referenced Will Smith’s famous “Welcome ta Earth!” line, and all the kids just stared at me blankly. At which point I realized they were probably three when that movie came out. Stupid kids today, not getting my old Independence Day references. Heck, they probably couldn’t even sing you the Fresh Prince theme song! What’s the matter with our education system today?? I blame Obama.
Anyway, watching this, I realize that Will Smith is basically the focus-grouped Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s younger, he’s urban, but not too urban, he has attitude, but he’s not really edgy or threatening, and he appears to have personality, though without any of the scary “opinions” about anything. He’s a capitalist’s dream, a movie star as engineered in a lab by studio execs.
Sorry, I couldn’t resist including these.
Until Big Willie gets lines like ‘You should not drink and bake.’ and ‘My name is Joseph P. Brenner’ (‘What does the P. stand for?’) ‘Pussy.’, he has a long way to go before he reaches Schwarzenegger’s level of zingitude.
Man, now I want to watch Raw Deal.
That was my point, he’s like Schwarzenegger with all the interesting parts sanded away.
I’m not gonna’ lie; Independence Day was on AMC this weekend, and I watched the entire thing. It’s simultaneously terrible and entertaining.
Yeah, but you also just walked into their class and started telling jokes so they were a little caught off guard.
Will Smith has to lead the league in fistfights with extra terrestrials.
Oh man I raced here to see if anyone had posted something about Martin Lawrence demanding skittles from a convenience store…I’m not gonna make the joke…I’m just surprised someone hasn’t done it yet.
To be fair, Vince, you hadn’t done anything to convince them you were doing stand up.
Just realized from your write-up that Will Smith is Poochie, the rocking dog. Has no one else noticed this before?
Putting this to you Vince so that you can put it to who ever is in charge of making Supercuts for the internet. Supercut of people in movies repeating themselves dramatically. As in: ‘I had a life, God damn you. I had a life.’ Or ‘You were the one. (Softer) You were the one.’
Just a thought.