SUPERCUT: Woody Allen loves to say “make love”

#Video #Supercuts
Senior Editor
11.04.13 6 Comments

If him marrying his own adopted daughter and those molestation allegations didn’t already make you think Woody Allen was a creep, maybe this supercut of he and his characters saying “make love” will do it (courtesy of OfficialComedy). It’s nearly four and a half minutes of love-making, something I’ve never been able to accomplish myself. What? I’m not Sting.

I’ve always thought “make love” was a funny phrase, such a hilariously flowery euphemism for wheezing into some poor girl’s neck meat for a few minutes. As if playing grunt-grunt splooge was the ultimate expression of devotion. It reminds me of Patton Oswalt’s bit about how G-rated sex talk is so much creepier than X-rated sex talk. “When captain frosting gets done with your hairy bingle-bangle, it’s gonna look like a rat in a rainstorm!”

“Make love” is pleasantly vague, but if we’re going that direction, I still prefer “do sex.” It’s still vague, but more accurate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Supercuts
TAGSMAKE LOVEOFFICIAL COMEDYSupercutsvideoWOODY ALLENWOODY ALLEN SUPERCUT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP