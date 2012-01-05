Superheroes Being Dicks: New Chronicle Trailer

Late January through President’s Day weekend is generally thought of as the time when studios release their most half-ass, unwatchable shitpiles, but I’m cautiously optimistic for Josh Trank’s Chronicle. Written by youngin’s Trank and John Landis’s son, Max, it’s a found-footagey take on the usual superhero movie starring Wallace from The Wire (and a couple other dudes). The found-footage part doesn’t do much for me (nor does a white guy saying “ba-bling ba-bling” into the camera), but the idea that they’d use their superpowers not to fight crime but to screw with little kids, see girls’ panties, and run rednecks off the road really speaks to me.
I honestly hate the found footage schtick. It needs to go away.
It’s cheap to make.
What I meant to say is good luck ever getting rid of a filmmaking technique that has the potential to turn a 2000% profit.
they could make it single camera without the whole “this was them on a cam corder” bullshit.
WHERE WALLACE AT, STRING? WHERE THE FUCK IS WALL- oh, there he is.
Pretty confident if my buddies and I got powers like that we would be robbing banks and conquering countries from the get go. Does that make us bad people. No?
All three of them have the same power? Lame. At least one needs mind control if they’re gonna gangbang the two skanks while the little girl does her best rendition of Cutie Patootie.
Surely Burnsy and I aren’t the only ones with that particular fantasy, right?
See this is what I am talking about all types of terrible dirty shenanigans with powers like that.
