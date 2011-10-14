Superman is shirtless, beardy

Zack Snyder is currently shooting his Superman movie, Man of Steel, in Vancouver, with Henry Cavill and Amy Adams. So far, we know that Cavill’s Superman (Clark Kent?) is… uh… bearded. Though we’re not sure why at this point. Maybe he joins an indie band? It’s anyone’s guess. All I know is, a beard seems awful informal for a guy wearing a cape.
Meanwhile, does it bother anyone else that Thor has a shaved chest while Superman is au natural? Because when I think “Viking,” I think hairy mountain man. Whereas Superman is a guy in red underpants and knee-high boots. He seems like the type to shave, if not wax. I mean, he’d at least trim to keep it from getting all tangled up underneath that spandex, wouldn’t he? It’s quite possible I’ve put too much thought into this.
“Hold my shoes, bro, I’m gonna go throw a bank robber at the moon.”
“How am I? Do I look cut? Should I go with this necklace or the pooka shells? Uhhhh, I can’t tell if she’s looking over here.”
This next batch is from a few days ago. Though it looks like the same scene.
INVIZIBLE POPSICLES.
Superman’s other kryptonite? Sweets.
INVIZIBLE FLAN PLATTER.
Everyone knows you don’t tug on Superman’s cape. A lesser-known adage: KEEP YOUR GODDAMNED DIRTY PAWS OFF HIS FLAN!
Cavill had a special handler responsible for picking the ticks out of his beard like a chimp. As an added benefit, the tick-picker provided his own food.
Re: Slide 4: Invisible Go-Kart!
Vince, I think you’ve put the right amount of thought into this. We hairy guys finally have our own superhero. Now if only Superman had super back hair, there would be justice. My wife says women love it. Isn’t that right, honey?
… Honey?
I assume they’re going to have him demonstrate how he’s “faster than a speeding bullet” by racing that Ford Pinto station wagon.
Meanwhile back in Los Angeles, the Hulk is staring at a suitcase full of red tights and swearing vengeance against US Air.
Up, up and away, erection! TOTALLY LEGIT STRAIGHT GUY THING, GUYS! I DO CROSS-DRESSIN’ KARAOKE!
Vince’s intifada against beards continues.
This is gonna be awkward. “Momma, why does Superman have tiny woman hands?”
But is it… Superflan?
At first I thought this was a total rip-off of Wolverine but then I saw that Superman’s hands pop out boots instead of claws so we’re cool.
Lautnerbot-esque costume removal? Oh myyyyyyyyy
How does Superman put on muscle mass?
Other than the boobs and torture and Slayer style executions. Dude was the best thing about The Tudors. Duke of Suffolk FTMFW… or 4th place finish anyway.
I’d bet he Nairs it, eh Vince?
“Hold my shoes, bro, I’m gonna go throw a bank robber at the moon.”
I laughed so hard milk came out my nose, and I’m not even drinking milk
Superman’s other OTHER kryptonite is Broken Social Scene bootlegs.
Someone take that picture of him and instead of having him hold Flan, have him hold a Soufle’, add in the laser vision beams, and caption with “Never overcook a Soufle'”.
Introducing your new low-budget superhero – Hoboman! He fights for truth, justice, and extra taters down at the shelter
Nice use of steroids, Henry.
like in the beginning of all superhero movies where they try to figure out how to do shit, he still hasn’t figured out how to shave by eye-lasing off his special mirror. As for getting a Brazilian? Let’s just say that Lois Lane has no worry of getting super prego’ed after he does that.
Wolverine don’t got Sh*t on Superhobo…..