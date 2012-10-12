‘Superman Vs. Spider-Man XXX’ Looks Great

Adult film parodies have become so commonplace that they have their own awards with the X-Rated Critics Organization, Fans of Adult Media and Entertainment and the Adult Video News Awards. You can name practically any TV show or movie and there’s a porn parody for it, and there is no man in the adult industry who does them with more (figurative and literal) passion and attention to detail than our friend Axel Braun, winner of the 2012 XRCO Best Director-Parody award and 2012 AVN Awards Director of the Year, both for Spider-Man XXX: A Porn Parody.

His efforts have even caused Vivid Entertainment to launch Vivid Superhero, a division devoted entirely to parodies of comic books, of which he is seemingly an expert. Braun’s latest parody is Superman vs. Spider-Man XXX, which has a new trailer and is due out in November. The trailer reveals little about the film, but it once again shows that Braun makes a damn good movie… that also has a lot of sex in it.

Sure, if you take away all of the sex, you’ve probably got a SyFy original on your hands, but that’s pretty great for an adult film. In fact, it would probably be pretty awesome if Braun took on some of SyFy’s hilariously awful action films. Might I suggest Dinocock vs. Sharktopuss?

As for the trailer, I give it this exclusive grade:

(H/T to FTW Daily)