Teen Mom Farrah Goes to Rehab, Still Trying to Sneak into Fame from Behind

I find this Farrah Abraham story endlessly entertaining, because every time Hollywood tries to do a send up of “celebrity culture” it’s either misguided (I’m Still Here) or dull (The Bling Ring), yet in the persona of Teen Mom Farrah, we have this perfect, fun-house mirror reflection of fame. If you’ll remember, her big plan for getting to the next level of fame was a sex tape, a tried-and-true method as illustrated by empty-vessels-turned-cottage-industries Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.
Only Farrah screwed it up, hiring a real porn star and thinking people would treat her planned porno as a sex tape. Which they didn’t. So Farrah’s crew tried to do it in reverse again, trying to stage a fake relationship with her sex tape co-star James Deen after they’d already filmed the porno, going so far as to stage paparazzi pictures of her buying pregnancy tests. Which would be laughable even if James Deen had played along, which he didn’t, again proving that the only guy with integrity in the story was the one from the supposedly sleazy business. Not to mention that the whole fiasco buried the real story, which was that a non-professional from a reality show made a pretty filthy porno (and I mean that in the nicest sense of the word), complete with anal and squirting, and she didn’t seem the least bit inhibited about it. It could’ve been the perfect illustration of the all-women-are-secret-nymphos storyline that basically all porn has been trying to sell us for the last 50 years, if only she hadn’t been following the advice of some wannabe reality show producers the whole time.
Today, Farrah, who recently got newer, even harder breast implants, continues trying to sneak into fame through the backdoor by once again following the example of what the famous do, but in reverse, as she has checked into rehab.
“At this time in my life, I need to stay focused on the positive to get through all of the negative that a DUI has caused in my life,” the single mom to Sophia, 4, tells RadarOnline.
The sex tape and MTV TV show star, who was arrested in Omaha in March for DUI, will undergo counseling over the next 10 days at the Lukens Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., says Radar.
“I’m 22 and I want to make better choices and ensure I can recognize when I am putting myself in a bad situation next time,” says Abraham, who completed an alcohol education course and was placed on six months probation. [USAToday]
Right, because the road to healing always leads through an outpatient program in Florida. I predict that she’ll successfully kick the booze habit, but will forget a loaded gun in the oven when she tries to make waffles, tragically killing her pet snake. In one way or another, Florida stories always lead to a dead snake. It’s science.
I feel like this is a “trading places” scenario where two old rich publicist have bet a dollar that they can make her famous by literally doing every step wrong
No one can be making these mistakes on purpose
I agree no one is that stupid surely
Whatever, idiots in Ohio can’t even kill their snakes properly, so I’ll take this as a victory for Florida. [www.nbc-2.com]
Of course she got implants. Why would i ever expect someone who created a sex tape/porno to become famous to be well-adjusted enough happy with her body which was pretty good as it was?
there is a “to be” missing above. Sorry.
I believe she already had implants (and other cosmetic surgery on the face) when the tape was made.
Silly Farrah checked into a Twelve-Inch Program.
I heard that when the cops pulled her over she squirted a .08.
Annnnd we have our leader for Comment of the Week!
Oh man that was good.
very good
She recent posed nude and got her tits bigger by “leaking” the photos. This girl is nuts.
But she like taking celeb culture to extreme. Like did she have to do all that in her tape, no but she did she wants to be bigger than all the other ones.
I hope she does become huge and famous. Wins an oscar but as she ses there now where else to go but down, she pulls out a 12 gauge. Press the barrell of thr gun between her tits. Then blows her brains out infront of everyone accepting her award. Her fake chin lands on the stage, her fake tits blow out all over James Franco, doing french fingers while kissing them. “Magnifique!” He exclaims as he dick noses over George Clooney shoulders. Her daughter will be watching and crying out as 80 year old men shove their cocks down her throat. Because She’ll have to do better and younger than her mom. I can’t wait for it. Pre-Teen Mom then the cycle starts again, and the internet cheers.
Solid, but you’re working on the assumption that James Franco isn’t actually Farrah Abraham and this isn’t the greatest Dicknose in history.
“I predict that she’ll successfully kick the booze habit, but will forget a loaded gun in the oven when she tries to make waffles, tragically killing her pet snake.”
You forgot “and then stabbing whoever took her fuckin’ mac n cheese.”
Cue the inevitable lifetime movie, “Blue Box Blues”
I’m from Palm Beach Gardens. And I do a shitload of drugs.
I think a DUI in Omaha is required for citizenship.
Worst TeamBurnsy mascot ever!
The rare porno scenario where the girl actually is college-aged, but looks like she’s pushing 40.
It’s all fun and games until I remember that she has a 4 year-old daughter. Then it’s just fun. I would contribute to a kickstarter to get her tubes tied, or her cooch filled with cement or whatnot.
We talk a lot about how violence in the media has detrimental effects on the younger generation yet he is an example of someone who took all the bullshit that MTV and Cosmo fed her and thought that by trading in her fame as a irresponsible teenager and making a porno with a well-known adult film thespian would be the fast track to stardom.
That being said, do you think she had done anal before or was she was coaxed into by a smooth talking porn director who knew it would be the only to market this?
What a wonderful world we live in. 30 or 40 or 50 years ago, a young woman in her situation–single mother, no discernable job skills, flexible morals–would have been reduced to working as a waitress in a truck stop and doing some hooking on the side. And her daughter would grow up to become a famous country singer or molecular biologist.
But today, there are generous TV execs and porn producers and tabloid publishers who will help this unfortunate young lady and her innocent child avoid all of that character-building drama.
Shameless fame whore takes break from nosing about America’s wang to nose about America’s wang.
You had me at anal and squirting
“newer, even HARDER breast implants.”
O_o
What?
Like bags of sand.
OH BC HARD TITS ISN’T WEIRD.
I just didn’t know what O_o meant. Look at her boobs: do they not look unnaturally firm to you?
Well, any time the camera showed her face it killed my snake…
I had no idea that Muppets could get boob jobs.
Yeah, but is it a squirt gun?
“I don’t know doc. I’m starting to think my addiction is taking over my life. It’s like, there’s always this little voice telling me to feed it. I’m hearing it all the time. I try to ignore it but the voice just gets louder. ‘Feed Me! Feed Me!’ It’s incessant.”
This is the perfect time for her to get a vanity “ANUSTART” license plate.
Bravo! COTW!
Her left hip is doing something weird. The light is hitting it at just the right angle to make look like a box.
pointy elbows 2/10
Don’t forget her surreally terrible song either, another (again) surreal attempt at being famous: [www.youtube.com]