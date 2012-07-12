Ten Things You Should Know About Comic-Con

There was a dark period in my life, long before the glitzy world of canine assasssin’ing, when I covered San Diego Comic Con every year. To quote Neil Diamond:
Did you ever read about a frog who dreamed of being a king
And then became one?
Well except for the names and a few other changes
I you talk about me, the story’s the same one
But I got an emptiness deep inside
And I’ve tried, but it won’t let me go.
That was Comic-Con. I’ve seen things, images that still haunt me, of giant burly men stretched into spandex, their neck beards spinning off into infinity. I haven’t been in a few years, but like the guy who got bitten by a shark, I still find myself regaling loved ones and the occasional passerby with entertaining anecdotes. Here’s what I learned, mostly so you don’t have to.
- There Are Plenty of False Positives
Sucker Punch. Cowboys and Aliens. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Read through any “Winners and Losers” column and you’ll find it has no bearing on any future results. You “win” Comic Con in the same way you “win” an ESPY. No one remembers anything about it the following year, and only about 6,000 people watch it happen live. Oddly, it’s almost as if any idiot can cut together a 90-second trailer that makes The Amazing Spider-Man look cool.
- Hall H is a Joke / Nightmare. It’s a JoMare
I recorded this video at Comic Con 2009:
Used a FlipCam. Was about 750 yards away from Kevin Smith when he was talking, I recorded this off the giant monitor that was closest to my seat. 100,000 people have seen the video since. I’d guess around 400 other people also recorded this moment. Looking back, I could have filmed this via Skype connection whilst on my luxury yacht, surrounded by strippers. Physically being there did nada for me, and you can’t get a feel for exactly how giant and antiseptic Hall H is without having stepped inside it. Sure, I’ve been in the same room as Robert Downey Jr. as he talked Iron Man, but if I’d shouted, “Yeah, but does Tony Stark drink any bitches pretty??!” at the top of my lungs, Downey Jr. wouldn’t even have heard it. Plus, my section of 1,000 people would have immediately booed me for interrupting Downey Jr.’s sanctimonious “craft of acting” speech. Then, after my 1,000 people booed, the other 5,000 would have booed too, just to have something to do. You aren’t in the “same room” as the actors and directors, you’re in the same zip code.
- You Walk Eight Miles a Day, Minimum
This one is probably a positive, as I’m told American obesity rates are skyrocketing (Liv Mas on My Fourth Meal!). The San Diego Convention Center, from end to end, is around a third of mile. There’s a chance I’m making that number up, but whenever I made plans to meet someone one the other side of the convention center we made sure to allow 20 minutes traveling time. Add in the teeming masses and it’s basically impossible to get anywhere. Get comfy, Voltron, because you just won the “claustrophobia” lotto.
- Little Italy is a GEM!
San Diego has a Little Italy district, and it is simply divine. If you’ve never shotgunned garlic bread and spaghetti into your gullet after not eating for 16 hours then you haven’t lived. It’s like all the best parts of a Matt McConaughey movie.
- Sure, You Could Theoretically Buy a Comic Book …
Comic conventions used to be about buying comic books. Now, I don’t want to go all Newsroom on you, but back in my day if you wanted to buy ALL the Alf comics they had you could accomplish such a thing. You could even mouth-hook your way into that coveted first edition of G.I. Joe: Special Missions. Nowadays? You can’t even get on the convention floor without taking an elbow from an Ewok. Plus, if you have any sort of aversion to armpit smells you’re doomed. DOOMED, I tell ya!
- The Food is a Hate Crime
The rules of SDCC are simple – and they are encapsulated in this clip from Total Recall:
In 2009 I got in line at 4am for the Avatar / Twilight panels. Comic Con had cleverly scheduled them back-to-back on Thursday, using the tried and true “Fuck everyone” technique. Their theory was diabolically simple, for they knew people would be crazy for both panels, so why not get them out of the way before the weekend insanity? Crowd Control 101. Also, Avatar and Twilight fans were entirely different demographics, so they figured they could just pit them against each other like moron gladiators. Keep in mind they would be showing some footage from each film, but not the entire film, so we were lining up to be the people who saw the first shots of Edward or a Navii IN THE WORLD.
Well, at least for about 12 seconds until everyone posted it everywhere on the Internet. But wow, those 12 seconds of glory.
So, back to our thread, 4am, in line, surrounded by Twilight and Avatar fans. We were let into Hall H around 10am, and I’d already burned through my protein shakes for the day. I sauntered up to the “concessions” booth, ready to just destroy my body with processed food. After six hours of sitting around on the grass, chatting up really pale people, I figured I’d earned the right to engage in some very serious emotional eating. Only one problem – the food in Hall H is not food. Oh, it’s priced like food, and pictures of it kinda/sorta look like food, but it’s not something you’d ever serve to your cat or gerbil. They “prepare” it in microwaves, it’s about $5 for a hot dog that tastes almost precisely like cardboard. Now, I’m not one of those assholes who goes around spouting, “YOU DO THE MATH!” – but you do the math. Hall H seats like 6,000 people. How would you feed them all at once with facilities resembling a food truck? The answer is simple, and it dovetails nicely with Comic Con’s scheduling methods. EATING IS FOR PEOPLE THAT DON’T STAND IN LINE FOR TWO DAYS TO WATCH A TEASER TRAILER. You a legit Twi-hard? Then you’ll happily go without food, woncha? Woncha, baby?
- Marketing Triumphs All
Comic Con is the ultimate in the Tom Sawyer “fence painting” syndrome (literary reference, heeeyoooooo). You’ve got an audience marketers would kill to advertise to – young teens and 20-somethings with disposable income who like to dress up like Pikachu. But how to get them to “buy in” to the idea that being marketed to is awesome? Simple stuff – just enforce the scarcity and use words like “exclusive clips” in every single communication. There isn’t another example in the world of people paying hundreds of dollars to watch commercials, penned in like animals. And guess what happens if you buy a ticket, but don’t get to see the panels you like? Tough shit. Shoulda gotten in line earlier. There are legit comic cons in the world where you can see a panel, buy a comic, and get that Stark Trek villain’s autograph. It’s just that San Diego Comic Con isn’t one of them.
NOW, does Comic Con say “Well, you can’t line up until Midnight on Thursday, so your suffering will at least have definitive limits”? Nope, quite the contrary. They LOVE it when people get there on Monday with all their gear. “Hey,” they think, “People love this Con!!” Never mind the poor bastards LIVING IN A TENT for three days to see Kristen Stewart chew her nails for half an hour. And of course the rest of the world writes off the entire enterprise, correctly thinking, “Well, if you want to go to a convention where crazy people hang out …”
- There Are Some Hilariously Terrible Panels
You’ll see a never-ending tweet/news stream coming out of San Diego over the next few days, updating you on everything from the new Superman film to the new Bond film to the new Vampire film. It will seem like SDCC is the center of the movie universe, mostly because studios have spent millions of dollars to create the world’s largest flytrap. But there are things you’ll never see, anywhere, because people either 1) don’t report on them or 2) no one clicks.
I was there when they showed a cartoon DVD of The Hulk vs. Wolverine. The entire “straight to video” enterprise was around 25 minutes in length. Their only goal was to drum up support for when they released the DVD, and they figured showing people the entire thing would definitely make them want to purchase it later.
The movie ended, and they opened up the floor to questions. There weren’t any, as we’d just seen the entire cartoon. So they played the DVD again. That’s how they spent their coveted hour in Hall H, and after that they shuffled off stage, never to be heard from again.
- Everyone is Very Invested in Making Sure You Know How Lucky You Are
Before each panel some knucklehead comes over the PA system and tells you just how angry everyone will be if any of the footage gets leaked to the Internet. “It’s an honor that the footage is shown here,” they tell you, “We want to make sure the studios are really happy.” Yes, indeed, we wouldn’t want for any of that precious trailer goodness to make it out onto the web, at least not until the exclusive slushy Skyfall deal is signed with 7-11, right? Hey fella, not everyone gets to spend time with Robert Pattinson and 6,000 squealing teenagers, you should count your lucky stars.
- The “News” Isn’t “News” and Pictures Will Get You Clicks
Serious listeners of The Frotcast will remember Vince’s story about attempting to “cover” Comic Con. He showed up early, bright eyed and squirrel-tailed, tried to get into panels, and generally ruined his life for a few days. Then, an epiphany, he’d just take pictures. And yeebers jeebers, this totally worked. Readers were just as interested at looking at pictures of people dressed up like Princess Leia as they would have been in the new Darkwing Duck promotional poster. Granted, marketing has never been more transient or disposable, but Comic Con takes it to a whole ‘nother level.
If you’re going, whether to cover it, or as a fan, I salute you and wish you luck. Just make sure to pack a few extra protein shakes.
Ashley Greene won’t talk to you. Ever.
She will if she knows what’s good for her (*menacingly wipes Krispy Kreme off fingers onto sweat pants*)
(*menacingly wipes Krispy Kreme off fingers onto sweat pants*)
I know that was supposed to be a threatening gesture, but damn that’s fucking hot!
Surrounded by Twilight fans and Avatar fans at 4am? Are you sure you didn’t temporarily cross over into Hell?
HOT RUMOR out of ComicCon, reported by the internet’s own Laremy Legel: upcoming sequel to JJ Abrams’ 2009 Star Trek reboot will be called ‘Stark Trek’ and be a cross-over with ‘Iron Man.’
/craps pants
San Diego should move the show to Old Town. Great food, giant mental hospital right across the street.
Twilight fan-herds give you a ringworm souvenir if you stand too close to them.
You should check out Adam Curtis’ 2002 four-part documentary “The Century of Self.” I’ll just quote wikipedia for a brief synopsis:
“The business and political world uses psychological techniques to read, create and fulfill our desires, to make their products or speeches as pleasing as possible to us. Curtis raises the question of the intentions and roots of this fact. Where once the political process was about engaging people’s rational, conscious minds, as well as facilitating their needs as a society, the documentary shows how by employing the tactics of psychoanalysis, politicians appeal to irrational, primitive impulses that have little apparent bearing on issues outside of the narrow self-interest of a consumer population.”
AKA how to get you to want what you really don’t need.
Comic-Con sounds an awful lot like the 101st level of The Abyss, The Endless Enigma.
EATING IS FOR PEOPLE THAT DON’T STAND IN LINE FOR TWO DAYS TO WATCH A TEASER TRAILER. You a legit Twi-hard? Then you’ll happily go without food, woncha? Woncha, baby?
I don’t have the exact figures in front of me, but this tells me that for approximately 60 hours something in the vicinity of 6,000 Rensemées (mostly cats, some birds, a few turtles) will go unfed. Remember this information as the husbands of the world unhook their CPAP masks to rescue you from your “babies”, Twi-hartigans: THIS is why you can’t have nice things
Back in 2000, a friend said “hey, you want to go to Comic-Con? I have passes” and I was like “sure, what could possibly go wrong?”. The night before we stayed up all night drinking at another friend’s house in San Diego, and as the sun was rising I figured there’s no way we’re still going to this comic book thing, but I underestimated my friends determination. 3 hours of couch sleep later, I’m shuffling slowly through a sweaty sea of nerd within the convention center, and every once in a while you would get a whiff of a “comic book fan” who smells exactly like he has shit in his pants, because, for whatever reason, they don’t wipe their fucking asses. Is it because they’re overweight? Is it a cultural thing? Then we tried to find a beer. No beer. Fortunately, my friend is a hardcore alcoholic and could only make it about 4 hours with no booze, or else I would have been stuck in there breathing nerd ass stench all day. We finally ran out the door to the restaurant across the street for alcohol and never went back to the convention center. The end.
12) watching guys in giant dorked out costumes try to take a piss or eat pizza is hilarious. and/or incredibly sexy.
I hate crowds. I can hardly make it to 4 or 5 ballgames a year, and that’s to cheer for a team that I will always love, regardless of their performance. Volunteering to navigate a quarter mile of land manatees to catch glimpses of actors or movies I might enjoy is asinine.
I, too, stopped about 2-3 years ago. In my case, because I’m at that age where you realize you should have stopped a couple years earlier–due to the kind of “skeevy” vibe you give off as a lone middle-aged man standing around young girls in cosplay outfits.
I love cosplay women. And I hate myself for it.
Hall H is unbelievably big. It’s only fun to be there if, like one year, Tenacious D show up and do a set. Aside from that, you’ll get about 80% of what happens via the web the next day.
There’s another big hall (this one numbered I think) that is about half the size that is still big enough to have two football games going on and never have them notice each other.
DO NOT go there for the comics. Go for the comic, sci-fi, horror, and even the mainstream entertainment-related toys, games, shirts, and other swag. I have never been to a comic-con where I didn’t come away with another set of gaming dice and some kind of fake weapon (Wooden sword, faux flintlock pistol, etc.)
If you’re into signatures and don’t mind waiting in line there are TONS of opportunities.
The salesfloor is unbelievable. You really can’t see from one end to the other. And there are more people per square yard than you thought possible.
I remember my time fondly. And every year when it comes up I have to remind myself I have enough crap on my shelves, that it’s not that big a deal that a director showed my 10 minutes of a movie that the rest of the world hasn’t seen, and that if I wait another week I can see the Dark Knight Rises (or fill in film here) anyway without driving that far and paying for a hotel room.
Oh yeh… and your hotel reservations pretty much have to be done a year in advance when you buy the tickets. If you live 2 hours away from SD, as I do, you still want the room, because you’ll be EXHAUSTED after all day. He’s not kidding about walking 8 miles.
Hey! A lot of ppl r getting rly excited that Comic Con is coming up! Let’s piss all over their parade like the cynical misanthropic douches we are!!!!!!!
1) Yeah, you’re probably right about that gross generalization you just made. Though I’m pretty sure I recall Vince relaying the exact opposite sentiment in his summation of the experience. Oh well, I guess i’ll just throw away my tickets.
2) Apparenty my attempt to be a sarcastic asshole failed.
3) I don’t comment on Internet blogs so that I can appear formal and educated.
4) That book sucks.
5) I regret nothing.
^ That post needs a “sent from my iPhone” signature.
What do passes for the whole shebang cost these days?
I can’t imagine how Uproxx hasn’t footed the bill for me to get high and go to SDCC and go Full Retarded Klingon and send a guy with a digital video recorder to follow me around and just document what happens. It would be like Wah-keen Phoenix shitting on a card table full of pogs just to be attacked by the wolf from the S’wallow Valley Mall…but with “Girls-who-are-like-sixes-at-best” dressed as Slave Leia watch on in horror and remorse.
More Comic-Con anectodes. Went a couple of years ago…highlights were getting a free Star Trek manga from some vendor/truck a couple of blocks from the convention center, actually getting Sergio Aragones autograph (f yeah!!) since I thought he was dead and finally the 22 oz bloody mary’s at the Hyatt next door that were garnished with pepperoni sticks and came with a beer back.
Everything else was brutal and grueling. Would definitely go again.
Also apparently “anectodes” are a new type of eye ball worm.
“Everything else was brutla and grueling. Would definitely go again.”
I could not have said it better.
(And I got Sergio’s autograph at a con in Anaheim in the early 80s on a drawing of Groo the Wanderer. Sadly, I ruin nice things though, so I don’t know where it is.)
#11 – SDCC is also the world’s largest Kevin Smith lookalike contest.
I hate to break this news but Kevin Smith is the worlds largest Kevin Smith lookalike.
Nothing is less special than spending the experience with about 50 people you love and 550 people you hate and 5000 you will never hear of.
Math is not my strong suit, but you get the idea.
I went to comic-con last year, and wore an Alien costume with a sparkly minidress and added Alien-boobs on it on the Saturday (I thought it would be a clever way to skew “sexy” without actually being, you know, sexy). My fake Alien-boobs were groped all day; I think because most people assumed it was a man inside the suit. I started whacking people in the face with a wooden axe I’d bought, and eventually I got kicked out. Good times.